ADC Therapeutics SA    ADCT   CH0499880968

ADC THERAPEUTICS SA

(ADCT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse - 01/06
30.36 USD   +1.67%
07:38aADC THERAPEUTICS : Form6-K
PU
07:16aADC THERAPEUTICS : Initiates Expanded Access Program for Loncastuximab Tesirine in the U.S.
BU
01/04ADC THERAPEUTICS : Form6-K
PU
ADC Therapeutics : Form6-K

01/07/2021 | 07:38am EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of January 2021.

Commission File Number: 001-39071

ADC Therapeutics SA

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Biopôle

Route de la Corniche 3B

1066 Epalinges

Switzerland

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Form 20-F

Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

ADC Therapeutics SA

Date: January 7, 2021

By:

/s/ Michael Forer

Name:

Michael Forer

Title:

Executive Vice President & General Counsel

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit No.

Description

99.1

Press release dated January 7, 2021

Exhibit 99.1

ADC Therapeutics Initiates Expanded Access Program for Loncastuximab Tesirine in the U.S.

Lausanne, Switzerland, January 7, 2020 - ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT), a late clinical-stageoncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors, announced today the initiation of an expanded access program (EAP) for loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402) for patients in the U.S. with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The EAP is for patients who cannot be treated by currently available drugs, cell therapy, or clinical trials.

"We are pleased to offer an expanded access program for Lonca in the U.S., which will enable access to the therapy for eligible patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL," said Jay Feingold, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of ADC Therapeutics. "This program reflects ADC Therapeutics' commitment to confronting cancer with the full potential of our science and bringing unique, targeted therapies and hope to patients and their families."

Lonca is an investigational agent for which safety and efficacy have not yet been established. A Biologics License Application for Lonca for the treatment of relapsed or refractory DLBCL is currently under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has been granted priority review status. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target date of May 21, 2021.

To qualify for the Lonca EAP, patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL are required to meet certain inclusion / exclusion criteria. Requests for expanded access to Lonca must be made by a licensed, treating physician in the U.S.

For more information about the Lonca EAP, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/expanded-access-program/. For inquiries about the Lonca EAP, please contact eap@adctherapeutics.com.

About Loncastuximab Tesirine

Loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402) is an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) composed of a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against human CD19 and conjugated through a linker to a pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) dimer cytotoxin. Once bound to a CD19-expressing cell, Lonca is designed to be internalized by the cell, following which the warhead is released. The warhead is designed to bind irreversibly to DNA to create highly potent interstrand cross-links that block DNA strand separation, thus disrupting essential DNA metabolic processes such as replication and ultimately resulting in cell death. CD19 is a clinically validated target for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

A Biologics License Application for Lonca for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is currently under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has been granted priority review status. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target date of May 21, 2021. Lonca is being evaluated in LOTIS 3, a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL or mantle cell lymphoma, and LOTIS 5, a Phase 3 confirmatory clinical trial in combination with rituximab in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ADC Therapeutics SA published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 12:37:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,03 M - -
Net income 2020 -243 M - -
Net cash 2020 565 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,58x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 357 M 2 357 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1 740x
EV / Sales 2021 52,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart ADC THERAPEUTICS SA
Duration : Period :
ADC Therapeutics SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADC THERAPEUTICS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 48,75 $
Last Close Price 30,36 $
Spread / Highest target 84,5%
Spread / Average Target 60,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher John Martin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ron Squarer Chairman
Jennifer Creel Chief Financial Officer
Patrick van Berkel Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Jay Feingold Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADC THERAPEUTICS SA-5.15%2 357
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.6.33%77 656
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-4.10%58 938
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.6.70%53 858
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.70%49 615
GENMAB A/S-0.32%26 505
