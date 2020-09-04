Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ADC Therapeutics SA    ADCT   CH0499880968

ADC THERAPEUTICS SA

(ADCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADC Therapeutics : Gives Notice of Partial Waiver of Restrictions Pursuant to FINRA Rule 5131

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 09:31pm EDT

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), today gave notice that Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and BofA Securities, Inc., the lead book-running managers in the Company’s recent initial public offering, are releasing a lock-up restriction with respect to 105,000 common shares held by A.T. Holdings II Sàrl, an affiliate of Peter B. Corr and Stephen Evans-Freke who are members of the Company’s board of directors, as part of a block trade of common shares to HPWH TH AG. Both A.T. Holdings II Sàrl and HPWH TH AG are long-term investors who continue to hold significant interests in the Company and are represented on the Company’s board of directors. The release will take effect on September 10, 2020, and the shares may be sold on or after such date.

This press release is not an offer for sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such offer is prohibited, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company develops ADCs by applying its decades of experience in this field and using next-generation pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) technology to which ADC Therapeutics has proprietary rights for its targets. Strategic target selection for PBD-based ADCs and substantial investment in early clinical development have enabled ADC Therapeutics to build a deep clinical and research pipeline of therapies for the treatment of hematological and solid tumor cancers. The Company has multiple PBD-based ADCs in ongoing clinical trials, ranging from first in human to pivotal Phase 2 clinical trials, in the USA and Europe, and numerous preclinical ADCs in development.

Loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402), the Company’s lead product candidate, has been evaluated in a 145-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) that showed a 48.3% overall response rate (ORR), which exceeded the target primary endpoint. Camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301), the Company’s second lead product candidate, is being evaluated in a 100-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) after having shown an 86.5% ORR in HL patients in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The Company is also evaluating Cami as a novel immuno-oncology approach for the treatment of various advanced solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ and follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, product candidates, research pipeline, ongoing and planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, regulatory submissions and approvals, research and development costs, timing and likelihood of success, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ADC THERAPEUTICS SA
09/04ADC THERAPEUTICS : Gives Notice of Partial Waiver of Restrictions Pursuant to FI..
BU
08/18ADC THERAPEUTICS : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Re..
BU
08/14ADC THERAPEUTICS : Form6-K
PU
08/12ADC THERAPEUTICS : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 18,..
BU
07/17ADC THERAPEUTICS : Announces First Patient Dosed in Pivotal Phase 2 Portion of L..
BU
07/06ADC THERAPEUTICS : Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration Has Lifted Partia..
BU
06/30ADC THERAPEUTICS : New Ventures Portfolio Company, ADC Therapeutics, Completes $..
PR
06/12ADC THERAPEUTICS : Announces Maturing Data from Pivotal Phase 2 Clinical Trial a..
BU
06/05ADC THER : Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Highlight Loncastuximab Tesir..
BU
05/21ADC THER : Therapeutics Announces Loncastuximab Tesirine (Lonca) Clinical Data t..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,54 M - -
Net income 2020 -303 M - -
Net cash 2020 334 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,41x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 612 M 2 612 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1 482x
EV / Sales 2021 59,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,3%
Chart ADC THERAPEUTICS SA
Duration : Period :
ADC Therapeutics SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADC THERAPEUTICS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 53,50 $
Last Close Price 36,94 $
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John Martin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Bartley Corr Chairman
Ron Squarer Chairman-Elect
Stéphane Henchoz Finance Director
Jennifer Creel Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADC THERAPEUTICS SA0.00%2 831
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.1.59%82 633
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS21.72%69 698
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS54.56%60 760
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.59.91%37 278
GENMAB A/S52.75%23 470
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group