Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ADC Therapeutics SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADCT   CH0499880968

ADC THERAPEUTICS SA

(ADCT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-10 pm EDT
6.670 USD   -4.71%
07:16aADC Therapeutics Names David Gilman as Chief Business & Strategy Officer
BU
06/10ADC Therapeutics Announces Results from Pivotal Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Camidanlumab Tesirine (Cami) in Relapsed or Refractory Hodgkin Lymphoma
BU
06/10ADC Therapeutics SA Announces Results from Pivotal Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Camidanlumab Tesirine in Relapsed or Refractory Hodgkin Lymphoma
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADC Therapeutics Names David Gilman as Chief Business & Strategy Officer

06/13/2022 | 07:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Seasoned life sciences executive brings extensive business development expertise

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) announced today it has appointed industry veteran David Gilman to the new role of Chief Business & Strategy Officer reporting to Chief Executive Officer Ameet Mallik effective July 1st. In this role, Mr. Gilman will be responsible for all business development and portfolio strategy efforts globally and he will serve on the Company’s executive leadership team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005176/en/

David Gilman, Chief Business & Strategy Officer, ADC Therapeutics (Photo: Business Wire)

David Gilman, Chief Business & Strategy Officer, ADC Therapeutics (Photo: Business Wire)

“David Gilman is a seasoned business development and strategy executive who has an excellent track record within the life sciences industry,” said Ameet Mallik, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADC Therapeutics. “We are excited to have David join our leadership team at this pivotal moment in the evolution of ADC Therapeutics.”

Mr. Gilman is a pharmaceutical business executive with over 25 years of experience. At Novartis, he was Global Head of Portfolio Strategy and Business Development for Novartis Oncology, from 2018-2019. He joins ADC Therapeutics from ClearView Healthcare Partners, a global strategy and consulting firm focused on life sciences, where he played a key role in direct client service as well as global expansion efforts helping his clients accomplish significant business development and strategic transactions from 2019-2022. Prior to ClearView and Novartis, Mr. Gilman spent 17 years at The Frankel Group/Huron Consulting Group where he focused on facilitating numerous and significant pharmaceutical partnerships for his clients.

Mr. Gilman holds an MBA from the University of Texas, Austin and an AB from the University of Chicago.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company improving the lives of those affected by cancer with its next-generation, targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company is advancing its proprietary PBD-based ADC technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics’ CD19-directed ADC ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) is approved by the FDA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large b-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. ZYNLONTA is also in development in combination with other agents. Cami (camidanlumab tesirine) is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 2 trial for relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and in a Phase 1b clinical trial for various advanced solid tumors. In addition to ZYNLONTA and Cami, ADC Therapeutics has multiple ADCs in ongoing clinical and preclinical development.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ and follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ZYNLONTA® is a registered trademark of ADC Therapeutics SA.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ADC THERAPEUTICS SA
07:16aADC Therapeutics Names David Gilman as Chief Business & Strategy Officer
BU
06/10ADC Therapeutics Announces Results from Pivotal Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Camidanlumab ..
BU
06/10ADC Therapeutics SA Announces Results from Pivotal Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Camidanlum..
CI
06/01ADC THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference - Form 6-K
PU
06/01ADC Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference
BU
05/20ADC THERAPEUTICS : To the shareholders of ADC Therapeutics SA - Form 6-K
PU
05/12ADC Therapeutics SA Announces Abstracts to be Presented at the European Hematology Asso..
CI
05/12ADC Therapeutics Announces Abstracts to be Presented at the European Hematology Associa..
BU
05/10Morgan Stanley Lowers ADC Therapeutics SA's Price Target to $17 From $30, Maintains Ove..
MT
05/10RBC Cuts Price Target on ADC Therapeutics to $30 From $34, Maintains Outperform Rating,..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADC THERAPEUTICS SA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 132 M - -
Net income 2022 -221 M - -
Net cash 2022 395 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,37x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 512 M 512 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 312
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart ADC THERAPEUTICS SA
Duration : Period :
ADC Therapeutics SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADC THERAPEUTICS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 6,67 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target 350%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ameet Mallik President & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Creel Chief Financial Officer
Ron Squarer Chairman
Patrick van Berkel Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Joseph S. Camardo Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADC THERAPEUTICS SA-66.98%512
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-16.35%76 187
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS16.07%65 187
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-9.46%61 610
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-13.28%44 564
BIONTECH SE-44.20%34 958