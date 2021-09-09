Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ADC Therapeutics SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADCT   CH0499880968

ADC THERAPEUTICS SA

(ADCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADC Therapeutics : to Participate in Morgan Stanley's 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

09/09/2021 | 07:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company improving the lives of those affected by cancer with its next-generation, targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, announced today that Joseph Camardo, MD, Chief Medical Officer, and Jennifer Herron, Chief Commercial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley’s 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 14th at 8:45 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of ADC Therapeutics’ website, ir.adctherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company improving the lives of those affected by cancer with its next-generation, targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company is advancing its proprietary PBD-based ADC technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics’ CD19-directed ADC ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) is approved by the FDA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large b-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. ZYNLONTA is also in development in combination with other agents. Cami (camidanlumab tesirine) is being evaluated in a late-stage clinical trial for relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and in a Phase 1b clinical trial for various advanced solid tumors. In addition to ZYNLONTA and Cami, ADC Therapeutics has multiple PBD-based ADCs in ongoing clinical and preclinical development.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ and follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ZYNLONTA® is a registered trademark of ADC Therapeutics SA.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ADC THERAPEUTICS SA
07:16aADC THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in Morgan Stanley's 19th Annual Global Healthc..
BU
09/07ADC THERAPEUTICS : Morgan Stanley Adjusts ADC Therapeutics PT to $47 From $51, M..
MT
09/07PRESS RELEASE : Defence therapeutics development program to engineer a new hpv v..
DJ
09/03Health Care Stocks Stage Modest Recovery, Edging Higher Near Friday Close
MT
09/03Health Care Stocks Still Looking for Direction
MT
09/03ADC THERAPEUTICS' : Chief Medical Officer Resigns; Replacment named
MT
09/03ADC THERAPEUTICS : Announces Medical Leadership Transition (Form 6-K)
PU
09/03ADC THERAPEUTICS : Announces Medical Leadership Transition
BU
09/03ADC Therapeutics Announces Executive Change
CI
08/31PRESS RELEASE : Defence therapeutics files acid-based hydrogels usa provisional ..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADC THERAPEUTICS SA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 23,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -274 M - -
Net cash 2021 472 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,81x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 071 M 2 071 M -
EV / Sales 2021 69,3x
EV / Sales 2022 21,7x
Nbr of Employees 208
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart ADC THERAPEUTICS SA
Duration : Period :
ADC Therapeutics SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADC THERAPEUTICS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 26,99 $
Average target price 43,83 $
Spread / Average Target 62,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher John Martin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jennifer Creel Chief Financial Officer
Ron Squarer Chairman
Patrick van Berkel Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Jay Feingold Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADC THERAPEUTICS SA-15.68%2 071
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.23.38%90 124
BIONTECH SE312.46%81 209
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS38.52%69 574
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.24.62%63 781
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-19.03%49 647