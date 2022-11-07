Advanced search
    ADCT   CH0499880968

ADC THERAPEUTICS SA

(ADCT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
4.230 USD   -3.20%
ADC Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
BU
ADC Therapeutics Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 64th ASH Annual Meeting
BU
IGM Biosciences and ADC Therapeutics Announce Clinical Collaboration Agreement to Evaluate Imvotamab (IGM-2323) in Combination with ZYNLONTA® in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory B Cell Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
BU
ADC Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

11/07/2022 | 07:35am EST
ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) announced today that Ameet Mallik, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15th at 9:45 a.m. GMT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of ADC Therapeutics’ website, ir.adctherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company improving the lives of those affected by cancer with its next-generation, targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company is advancing its proprietary PBD-based ADC technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics’ CD19-directed ADC ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) is approved by the FDA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large b-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. ZYNLONTA is also in development in combination with other agents. Cami (camidanlumab tesirine) is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 2 trial for relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and in a Phase 1b clinical trial for various advanced solid tumors. In addition to ZYNLONTA and Cami, ADC Therapeutics has multiple ADCs in ongoing clinical and preclinical development.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ and follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ZYNLONTA® is a registered trademark of ADC Therapeutics SA.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 176 M - -
Net income 2022 -164 M - -
Net cash 2022 317 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,02x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 338 M 338 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 312
Free-Float 46,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4,23 $
Average target price 16,83 $
Spread / Average Target 298%
Managers and Directors
Ameet Mallik President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jennifer Creel Chief Financial Officer
Ron Squarer Chairman
Patrick van Berkel Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Joseph S. Camardo Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADC THERAPEUTICS SA-79.06%338
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS40.63%79 271
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.17.21%79 135
BIONTECH SE-40.14%37 500
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-29.16%33 744
GENMAB A/S12.70%25 753