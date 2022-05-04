Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  ADC Therapeutics SA
  News
  Summary
    ADCT   CH0499880968

ADC THERAPEUTICS SA

(ADCT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/03 04:00:02 pm EDT
12.00 USD   +0.67%
07:16aADC Therapeutics to Present at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference
BU
05/03ADC Therapeutics to Host First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on May 9, 2022
BU
04/12Morgan Stanley Raises ADC Therapeutics SA's Price Target to $30 From $29, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

ADC Therapeutics to Present at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

05/04/2022 | 07:16am EDT
ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company improving the lives of those affected by cancer with its next-generation, targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, announced today that its executives will be participating in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 1:40 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of ADC Therapeutics’ website, ir.adctherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company improving the lives of those affected by cancer with its next-generation, targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company is advancing its proprietary PBD-based ADC technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics’ CD19-directed ADC ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) is approved by the FDA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large b-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. ZYNLONTA is also in development in combination with other agents. Cami (camidanlumab tesirine) is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 2 trial for relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and in a Phase 1b clinical trial for various advanced solid tumors. In addition to ZYNLONTA and Cami, ADC Therapeutics has multiple ADCs in ongoing clinical and preclinical development.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ and follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ZYNLONTA® is a registered trademark of ADC Therapeutics SA.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 122 M - -
Net income 2022 -236 M - -
Net cash 2022 373 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,96x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 922 M 922 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,50x
EV / Sales 2023 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 312
Free-Float 46,8%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 12,00 $
Average target price 34,57 $
Spread / Average Target 188%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher John Martin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jennifer Creel Chief Financial Officer
Ron Squarer Chairman
Patrick van Berkel Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Joseph S. Camardo Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADC THERAPEUTICS SA-40.59%922
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-16.91%75 762
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.59%71 165
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.55%68 509
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-12.94%45 414
BIONTECH SE-42.11%36 191