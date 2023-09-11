ADC Therapeutics SA is a Switzerland-based clinical-stage oncology drug discovery and development company. It develops antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of both solid and hematological cancers. It employs monoclonal antibodies specific to particular tumor antigens conjugated to a class of pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD)-based warheads to selectively target and kill cancer cells. The Company has multiple PBD-based ADCs in ongoing clinical trials, ranging from first in human to pivotal Phase II clinical trials, and numerous preclinical ADCs in development. Its main drug candidates are ADCT-301 for the treatment of lymphoma and leukemia and ADCT-402 for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and B-cell leukemia. It serves customers in the United States, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.