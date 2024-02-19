

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.02.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Accorus UG (haftungsbeschränkt)

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Andreas Last name(s): Schmid Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AdCapital AG

b) LEI

529900BOQS5HB5R4F687

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005214506

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.35 EUR 4455.00 EUR 1.361 EUR 1426.28 EUR 1.35 EUR 3375.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.3517 EUR 9256.2800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

16/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: GETTEX MIC: XMUN

