Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.05.2024 / 20:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Accorus UG (haftungsbeschränkt)

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Schmid
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AdCapital AG

b) LEI
529900BOQS5HB5R4F687 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005214506

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.30 EUR 220.80 EUR
2.24 EUR 4480.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.2427 EUR 4700.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: GETTEX
MIC: XMUN


Language: English
Company: AdCapital AG
Im Ermlisgrund 11
76337 Waldbronn
Germany
Internet: www.adcapital.de

 
91775  22.05.2024 CET/CEST

