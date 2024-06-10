Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.06.2024 / 20:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Schmid

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AdCapital AG

b) LEI
529900BOQS5HB5R4F687 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005214506

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares via joint account with spouse

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.72 EUR 2720.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.72 EUR 2720.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stuttgart Exchange
MIC: XSTU


Language: English
Company: AdCapital AG
Im Ermlisgrund 11
76337 Waldbronn
Germany
Internet: www.adcapital.de

 
