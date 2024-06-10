

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.06.2024 / 20:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Andreas Last name(s): Schmid

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AdCapital AG

b) LEI

529900BOQS5HB5R4F687

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005214506

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares via joint account with spouse

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.72 EUR 2720.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.72 EUR 2720.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

06/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Stuttgart Exchange MIC: XSTU

