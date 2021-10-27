Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    AIP   ZAE000123436

ADCOCK INGRAM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AIP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 10/26
48.85 ZAR   +1.77%
48.85 ZAR   +1.77%
10/26King IV Compliance Report Implementation 2021
PU
10/26ADCOCK INGRAM : Integrated Report 2021 (including the Notice of the AGM 2021)
PU
09/15ADCOCK INGRAM HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interactive Integrated report 2021

10/27/2021 | 09:38am EDT
2021 Integrated Report

for the year ended 30 June

At a glance

Corporate governance

Our performance

Sustainability

Remuneration

Financial results

Notice of AGM

About this report

Adcock Ingram regards the presentation of this report as a valuable opportunity to engage with its stakeholders and to respond to issues raised by them.

The matters reported in the Integrated Report are considered by leadership throughout the year as being vital to the sustainability of the Group and include all material aspects up to the date of issue of this report.

The report also contains a summarised set of the annual financial statements.

Contents

Adcock Ingram at a glance

About this report

01

Organisational overview

02

Integrated thinking in our business model

04

Operating environment

06

Regulatory environment

08

Grounded in good corporate governance

Board of Directors

11

Executive committee

12

Our performance

Leadership review from our Chairperson and CEO

39

Financial review

44

Consumer

48

OTC

54

Prescription

60

Hospital

66

Sustainability

72

Human Capital

76

Social and Relationship Capital

86

Reporting principles

During the period under review, Adcock Ingram was compliant in all material respects with the requirements of King IVTM (unless otherwise stated), the Companies Act, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Limited Listings Requirements and acted in terms of its Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI). The Group subscribes to best practice governance. For more details, and an overview of the Group governance and structures, please see the corporate governance section from page 10 onwards.

The Group adheres to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in compiling its annual financial statements.

Scope and boundary

Adcock Ingram's Integrated Report covers the financial year 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021. Comparatives are for the year

1 July 2019 to 30 June 2020 and included where available.

The report is released at least 15 business days prior to its Annual General Meeting to be held on 23 November 2021.

The report provides a general narrative on the performance of the Group which includes the holding company and its subsidiaries and joint Ventures. The business in South Africa has a material impact on the overall sustainability of the Group. The Group's presence in India constitutes a small percentage of the Group's operations and is for that reason excluded from the operational review.

The B-BBEE assessment, as well as the employment equity statistics, exclude all non-South African companies and operations.

Assurance

Adcock Ingram's Board of Directors subscribes to compliance with applicable laws and regulations in all jursidictions in which the Group operates. It acknowledges its responsibility to ensure the integrity of the Integrated Report. The Board has accordingly applied its mind to the Integrated Report and, in its opinion, the report fairly presents the integrated performance of the Group.

Annual financial statements 2021

The annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2021 were approved by the Board on 24 August 2021.

An independent audit of the Group's annual financial statements was performed by PricwaterhouseCoopers Inc. The full set of annual financial statements is available as a separate report on the Company's website www.adcock.com

B-BBEE scorecard

The Group's B-BBEE status has been verified by Empowerlogic, an independent verification agency, for the codes of the B-BBEE Act. The B-BBEE level 3 rating is valid until 23 November 2021.

Carbon footprint

The Group's carbon footprint in South Africa, has been determined by "Carbon Calculated" for the 2021 financial year.

Other information

The rest of the Integrated Report has not been subjected to independent review or audit, and is derived from the Group's own internal records.

Material matters

14

Governance

15

Risk management

22

Executing on our strategy

32

Stakeholder engagement

34

Feedback

Your feedback is important to us and we welcome your input to enhance the quality of our reporting.

Please visit www.adcock.com

or email investor.relations@adcock.com

Intellectual Capital

90

Natural Capital

94

Remuneration

96

Summarised financial results

112

Notice of Annual General Meeting

123

Corporate information

135

Document navigation

Capitals

Strategic focus areas

Divisions

FC

Financial Capital

SR

Social and

Build on the foundation

Over the counter

Hospital

Manufactured

Relationship Capital

Growth and expansion

MC

IC

Intellectual Capital

Prescription

Consumer

Capital

NC

Natural Capital

HC

Human Capital

Transformation

Material matters

Scheduling status of codeine

COVID-19

Growth

Regulatory environment

Technology and information

Relationships

INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 1

Organisational overview

Who we are

Our operational footprint

At a glance

Corporate governance

Our performance

Sustainability

Remuneration

Financial results

Notice of AGM

Adcock Ingram is a leading South African pharmaceutical manufacturer, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. The Group manufactures, markets, and distributes a wide range of consumer and healthcare products and is a leading supplier to the private and public sectors of the market.

Adcock Ingram started as a small pharmacy in Krugersdorp more than 130 years ago and now ranks as the second-largest manufacturer in the private pharmaceutical market and third-largest supplier to the public sector in South Africa. Beyond the borders of our own country, we serve markets in other African countries and also conduct operations out of India.

The Group's head office is located in Midrand, South Africa.

Operations are concentrated in Southern Africa and manufacturing facilities are based in South Africa and India. In India, the Group has a 49.9% share in a manufacturing facility, and full ownership of an entity providing regulatory support services to the Southern African businesses.

Sub-Saharan Africa

India

Our mission

We are committed to providing quality products that improve the health and lives of people in the markets we serve

Respec t

Empowerment

Have respect for

Believe in

people, society and

empowerment of

the environment

our people, thus

encouraging

entrepreneurship,

Integrit y

innovation and

Qualit y

accountability

Act with integrity at

Provide quality

all times

products and services

Equalit y

Our core

Transparenc y

Practice non-discrimination

Believe in transparency

and equal opportunities

values

and open communication

Business units

Adcock Ingram operates through a decentralised, autonomous operational structure that consists of four business units, each one structured to serve specific customer and consumer needs, and to meet applicable regulatory requirements.

Proudly South African company

As members of Proudly South African we

Listed on the JSE (AIP)

Consumer

Over the Counter

Prescription

Consumer competes mainly in

Over the Counter focuses on

The Prescription portfolio

the Fast Moving Consumer

medicinal products sold

comprises products

Goods (FMCG) retail space,

predominantly in corporate

prescribed by medical

selling a range of healthcare,

and independent pharmacies,

practitioners and includes a

personal care and homecare

without a prescription, where

range of quality and

products and includes

the pharmacist plays a role in

affordable branded generic

market-leading brands such as

the product choice.

medicines, as well as

Panado, Epi-max, Bioplus and

Key brands include Corenza,

specialised instrumentation

Plush.

Allergex and Citro-Soda.

and surgical products.

(%)

16

Turnover

22

Hospital

The Hospital division is a leading supplier of critical care products, including intravenous solutions, blood collection products and renal dialysis systems.

23

share a commitment to an uplifting ethos that promotes social and economic change and progress.

We make meaningful contributions to building South Africa's economy, alleviating unemployment and retaining existing employment opportunities.

Market Capitalisation of R7.4 billion Revenue of R7.8 billion

Number of employees 2 223

  1. Level 3 B-BBEE contributor Majority shareholder of Adcock Ingram

39

(%)

26

prot

Trading

24

32

assets (%)

17

Total

25

28

18

20

Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited Group Structure

100

Adcock

100

Adcock

49.9

Adcock Ingram

100

Adcock

100

Adcock

100

Adcock

Ingram International

Ingram Healthcare

Ltd (India)

Ingram Critical Care

Ingram Intellectual

Ingram Ltd

(Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd

Property (Pty) Ltd

51

Adcock Ingram

49

100

Plush

100

Adcock Ingram

100

Dilwed

100

Adcock Ingram

49

Menarini SA

100

Adcock Ingram

East Africa

Professional Leather

Pharma Private

Investments

Intellectual

(Pty) Ltd

Pharmaceuticals

Ltd (Kenya)

Care (Pty) Ltd

Limited

(Pty) Ltd

Property No 1 (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd

10

Relicare Tech

90

100

Lulu

50

National Renal

100

Novartis

100

Premier

Services Private Ltd

and Marula

Care (Pty) Ltd

Ophthalmics

Pharmaceutical

(India)

(Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd

Company (Pty) Ltd

100

Virtual Logistics

50

Metamorphosa

(Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd

100

Genop

100

Genop

%

Shareholding percent

Contribution to group

Holdings

Healthcare

Dormant entities

(Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd

2 INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 3

Integrated thinking in our business model

At a glance

Corporate governance

Our performance

Sustainability

Remuneration

Financial results

Notice of AGM

The operating environment (page 6) as well as the regulated environment (page 8) in which Adcock Ingram operates, have a direct influence on the business model and business activities of the Group.

Our Capitals defined

Financial

We use cash generated by our operations

as well as debt financing to run our

Capital

business and fund growth

Human

Consists of a diverse set of people with

specialist skills and experience suitable for

Capital

the needs of the Group

Our inputs

The Group has R48 million in cash as well as access to working Capital facilities of R1 billion to finance operations, expansions and acquisitions

2 233 permanent employees

98.9% of employees able to work during COVID-19

Overlaying the business model, the Board applies good governance (page 15) in the execution of their duties, including:

  • Actively managing the risk universe and identify opportunities (page 22),
  • Executing the strategy (page 32) by allocating resources and making trade-offs between Capitals
  • Whilst taking the needs of all material stakeholders (page 34) affecting the activities or affected by the activities of the Group, into account
  • Overseeing the performance (page 38) of all operations.

Intellectual

Consists of our proprietary and licenced

products, brands, dossiers, technologies,

Capital

software, licences, and standard operating

1 371 registered trademarks and

82 pending trademark registrations in South Africa

Business activities

Produc t

development

Sales and

Product

marketing

sourcing

Capital outcomes for stakeholders

Financial Capital

R297 million of taxes paid

R140 million of dividends paid

R256 million of share repurchases made

R48 million of interest paid

Human Capital

When making decisions on how to manage and grow the

business, we consider those resources and relationships which are critical to our ability to create value. Input of each of the six Capitals are needed for the effective management and subsequent value creation for all our stakeholders.

Regulatory

environment

(Page 8)

Distribution

Manufacturing

R1.3 billion remuneration paid to employees, including share-based payments

R49.9 million spent on training

Social and Relationship Capital

R24.4 million CSR and ED spend

Manufactured Capital

R112 million capex (maintenance and expansion) spend

Social

Relationship

Capital

Manufactured Capital

Natural

Capital

Compliant facilities producing quality products

We require packaging material, raw products, water, fuel, electricity, land and air to conduct our activities and operations

progress in conjunction with key stakeholders.

3 manufacturing plants in South Africa

1 manufacturing plant (JV) in India

The Group also has access to various 3rd party manufacturers and various distribution centres/hubs throughout South Africa

Electricity usage (kWh): 52 189 931

Water usage (Kl): 358 983

Industrial coal usage (tonnes): 3 568

Product

Buy intellectual property

development

Develop intellectual property

Innovation

Product

Raw materials sourced locally and internationally

sourcing

Finished goods sourced locally and internationally

Manufacturing

Each owned facility has been built for specific formulations

Distribution

In relationship with an outbound logistics service provider,

warehousing and storage facilities are available across

South Africa

Sales and

Sales and marketing activities are based on customer needs

marketing

into four commercial divisions

Consumer

Over the Counter

Prescription

Hospital

Intellectual Capital

R148 million spent on additions to intangible assets

Outputs

Intended

A diversified basket of products spanning

many therapeutical areas

Unintended

Various waste products form part of the

unintended output of the Group's operations

• 1 662 tonnes of waste to landfill

• 1 163 tonnes of waste recycled

40% recycled

4 INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 5

Operating environment

An overview of South Africa

At a glance

Corporate governance

Our performance

Sustainability

Remuneration

Financial results

Notice of AGM

Local industry and peers

South Africa has 9 administrative districts

LIM

Population1

Male

29 million

Children

17 million

60 million

Female

31 million

1 Statistics South Africa

Per IQVIA June 2021 Market Report, the total pharmaceutical market is

Total pharmaceutical market

Value: R60.4 billion

valued at R60.4 billion, growing 4.0% in value and declining 1.3% in

volume. The private market represents 81% of the total market and is

Growing +4.0%

valued at R49.2 billion, growing at 5.1% in value and 6.4% in volume.

Volume -1.3%

N W G P MP

FSK Z N

N C

E C

WC

Macro-economic indicators

  • An early and long lockdown at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on South Africa's economy.
  • The pandemic resulted in a decline in employment with the unemployment level at its highest ever.
  • South Africa's GDP per capita shows that the growing population has become less productive.
  • The national budget tabled in February 2021 shows a reduction in public health spending over the next three years.
  • Increase in medical aid contributions are generally above CPI.

649

Corporations

competing in the total private market in South Africa

Top 20 corporations

Private market

Public market

Contributing 71.4% of the

Value:

Value:

R49.2 billion

R11.2 billion

total private market value

Growing +5.1%

Declining -0.4%

Volume +6.4%

Volume -9.2%

Top 10 corporations

Represent 53.0% of the

Prescription market

OTC market

Healthcare in South Africa

The national government's Department of Health formulates healthcare policy and co-ordinates public health services, but responsibility for managing health budgets and administering provision lies with provincial and district health authorities. The public healthcare system provides access to a range of services, which are largely free at the point of delivery.

The healthcare system, which is split along socio-economic lines comprises:

CIPLA

NOVARTIS

7.1%

5.9%

SANOFI

ADCOCK

5.3%

INGRAM

9.5%

total private market value

Value:

Value:

R30.4 billion

R18.8 billion

Growing +1.2%

Growing +12.2%

Volume +1.4%

Volume +9.1%

ASPEN 10.8%

Top 5

Pharma companies in the private market

OTHER 61.4%

  1. small, well-funded and well-appointed private sector, with

15%

or 9 million having access to insured medical care facilities

  1. large, under-resourced and overused public sector, with

85%

or 51 million having access to state medical facilities

Top corporations

Aspen continues to be the overall market leader and the leader in the Prescription market, with

Adcock Ingram leading the "Pure" OTC and non-scheduled markets.

Rank

Overall

Rx

OTC

Non-schedule

State

All schedules

Schedule 3 and above

Schedule 1 & 2 only

Scheduling not applicable

All schedules

1

ASPEN*

ASPEN*

ADCOCK INGRAM*

ADCOCK INGRAM*

PHARMACIA & UPJOHN

2

ADCOCK INGRAM*

NOVARTIS

ASPEN*

RECKITT BENCKISER

SANOFI

3

CIPLA

CIPLA

CIPLA

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

ADCOCK INGRAM*

4

NOVARTIS

SANOFI

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

NATIVA

ASPEN*

5

SANOFI

ADCOCK INGRAM*

NOVARTIS

ASPEN*

ABBVIE

Total

649

134

81

587

381

  • denotes local corporations

6 INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 13:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
