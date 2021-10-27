Interactive Integrated report 2021

Adcock Ingram regards the presentation of this report as a valuable opportunity to engage with its stakeholders and to respond to issues raised by them.
The matters reported in the Integrated Report are considered by leadership throughout the year as being vital to the sustainability of the Group and include all material aspects up to the date of issue of this report.
The report also contains a summarised set of the annual financial statements.
The report is released at least 15 business days prior to its Annual General Meeting to be held on 23 November 2021.
The report provides a general narrative on the performance of the Group which includes the holding company and its subsidiaries and joint Ventures. The business in South Africa has a material impact on the overall sustainability of the Group. The Group's presence in India constitutes a small percentage of the Group's operations and is for that reason excluded from the operational review.
The B-BBEE assessment, as well as the employment equity statistics, exclude all non-South African companies and operations.
Assurance
Adcock Ingram's Board of Directors subscribes to compliance with applicable laws and regulations in all jursidictions in which the Group operates. It acknowledges its responsibility to ensure the integrity of the Integrated Report. The Board has accordingly applied its mind to the Integrated Report and, in its opinion, the report fairly presents the integrated performance of the Group.
Adcock Ingram is a leading South African pharmaceutical manufacturer, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. The Group manufactures, markets, and distributes a wide range of consumer and healthcare products and is a leading supplier to the private and public sectors of the market.
Adcock Ingram started as a small pharmacy in Krugersdorp more than 130 years ago and now ranks as the second-largest manufacturer in the private pharmaceutical market and third-largest supplier to the public sector in South Africa. Beyond the borders of our own country, we serve markets in other African countries and also conduct operations out of India.
The Group's head office is located in Midrand, South Africa.
Operations are concentrated in Southern Africa and manufacturing facilities are based in South Africa and India. In India, the Group has a 49.9% share in a manufacturing facility, and full ownership of an entity providing regulatory support services to the Southern African businesses.
Sub-Saharan Africa
India
Our mission
We are committed to providing quality products that improve the health and lives of people in the markets we serve
Respec t
Empowerment
Have respect for
Believe in
people, society and
empowerment of
the environment
our people, thus
encouraging
entrepreneurship,
Integrit y
innovation and
Qualit y
accountability
Act with integrity at
Provide quality
all times
products and services
Equalit y
Our core
Transparenc y
Practice non-discrimination
Believe in transparency
and equal opportunities
values
and open communication
Business units
Adcock Ingram operates through a decentralised, autonomous operational structure that consists of four business units, each one structured to serve specific customer and consumer needs, and to meet applicable regulatory requirements.
Proudly South African company
As members of Proudly South African we
Listed on the JSE (AIP)
Consumer
Over the Counter
Prescription
Consumer competes mainly in
Over the Counter focuses on
The Prescription portfolio
the Fast Moving Consumer
medicinal products sold
comprises products
Goods (FMCG) retail space,
predominantly in corporate
prescribed by medical
selling a range of healthcare,
and independent pharmacies,
practitioners and includes a
personal care and homecare
without a prescription, where
range of quality and
products and includes
the pharmacist plays a role in
affordable branded generic
market-leading brands such as
the product choice.
medicines, as well as
Panado, Epi-max, Bioplus and
Key brands include Corenza,
specialised instrumentation
Plush.
Allergex and Citro-Soda.
and surgical products.
(%)
16
Turnover
22
Hospital
The Hospital division is a leading supplier of critical care products, including intravenous solutions, blood collection products and renal dialysis systems.
23
share a commitment to an uplifting ethos that promotes social and economic change and progress.
We make meaningful contributions to building South Africa's economy, alleviating unemployment and retaining existing employment opportunities.
Market Capitalisation of R7.4 billion Revenue of R7.8 billion
Number of employees 2 223
Level 3 B-BBEE contributor Majority shareholder of Adcock Ingram
39
(%)
26
prot
Trading
24
32
assets (%)
17
Total
25
28
18
20
Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited Group Structure
100
Adcock
100
Adcock
49.9
Adcock Ingram
100
Adcock
100
Adcock
100
Adcock
Ingram International
Ingram Healthcare
Ltd (India)
Ingram Critical Care
Ingram Intellectual
Ingram Ltd
(Pty) Ltd
(Pty) Ltd
(Pty) Ltd
Property (Pty) Ltd
51
Adcock Ingram
49
100
Plush
100
Adcock Ingram
100
Dilwed
100
Adcock Ingram
49
Menarini SA
100
Adcock Ingram
East Africa
Professional Leather
Pharma Private
Investments
Intellectual
(Pty) Ltd
Pharmaceuticals
Ltd (Kenya)
Care (Pty) Ltd
Limited
(Pty) Ltd
Property No 1 (Pty) Ltd
(Pty) Ltd
10
Relicare Tech
90
100
Lulu
50
National Renal
100
Novartis
100
Premier
Services Private Ltd
and Marula
Care (Pty) Ltd
Ophthalmics
Pharmaceutical
(India)
(Pty) Ltd
(Pty) Ltd
Company (Pty) Ltd
100
Virtual Logistics
50
Metamorphosa
(Pty) Ltd
(Pty) Ltd
100
Genop
100
Genop
%
Shareholding percent
Contribution to group
Holdings
Healthcare
Dormant entities
(Pty) Ltd
(Pty) Ltd
Integrated thinking in our business model
At a glance
Corporate governance
Our performance
Sustainability
Remuneration
Financial results
Notice of AGM
The operating environment (page 6) as well as the regulated environment (page 8) in which Adcock Ingram operates, have a direct influence on the business model and business activities of the Group.
Our Capitals defined
Financial
We use cash generated by our operations
as well as debt financing to run our
Capital
business and fund growth
Human
Consists of a diverse set of people with
specialist skills and experience suitable for
Capital
the needs of the Group
Our inputs
The Group has R48 million in cash as well as access to working Capital facilities of R1 billion to finance operations, expansions and acquisitions
2 233 permanent employees
98.9% of employees able to work during COVID-19
Overlaying the business model, the Board applies good governance (page 15) in the execution of their duties, including:
Actively managing the risk universe and identify opportunities (page 22),
Executing the strategy (page 32) by allocating resources and making trade-offs between Capitals
Whilst taking the needs of all material stakeholders (page 34) affecting the activities or affected by the activities of the Group, into account
Overseeing the performance (page 38) of all operations.
Intellectual
Consists of our proprietary and licenced
products, brands, dossiers, technologies,
Capital
software, licences, and standard operating
1 371 registered trademarks and
82 pending trademark registrations in South Africa
Business activities
Produc t
development
Sales and
Product
marketing
sourcing
Capital outcomes for stakeholders
Financial Capital
R297 million of taxes paid
R140 million of dividends paid
R256 million of share repurchases made
R48 million of interest paid
Human Capital
When making decisions on how to manage and grow the
business, we consider those resources and relationships which are critical to our ability to create value. Input of each of the six Capitals are needed for the effective management and subsequent value creation for all our stakeholders.
Regulatory
environment
(Page 8)
Distribution
Manufacturing
R1.3 billion remuneration paid to employees, including share-based payments
R49.9 million spent on training
Social and Relationship Capital
R24.4 million CSR and ED spend
Manufactured Capital
R112 million capex (maintenance and expansion) spend
Social
Relationship
Capital
Manufactured Capital
Natural
Capital
Compliant facilities producing quality products
We require packaging material, raw products, water, fuel, electricity, land and air to conduct our activities and operations
progress in conjunction with key stakeholders.
3 manufacturing plants in South Africa
1 manufacturing plant (JV) in India
The Group also has access to various 3rd party manufacturers and various distribution centres/hubs throughout South Africa
Electricity usage (kWh): 52 189 931
Water usage (Kl): 358 983
Industrial coal usage (tonnes): 3 568
Product
•
Buy intellectual property
development
•
Develop intellectual property
•
Innovation
Product
•
Raw materials sourced locally and internationally
sourcing
•
Finished goods sourced locally and internationally
Manufacturing
•
Each owned facility has been built for specific formulations
Distribution
•
In relationship with an outbound logistics service provider,
warehousing and storage facilities are available across
South Africa
Sales and
•
Sales and marketing activities are based on customer needs
marketing
into four commercial divisions
Consumer
Over the Counter
Prescription
Hospital
Intellectual Capital
R148 million spent on additions to intangible assets
Outputs
Intended
•
A diversified basket of products spanning
many therapeutical areas
Unintended
•
Various waste products form part of the
unintended output of the Group's operations
• 1 662 tonnes of waste to landfill
• 1 163 tonnes of waste recycled
•
40% recycled
Operating environment
An overview of South Africa
At a glance
Corporate governance
Our performance
Sustainability
Remuneration
Financial results
Notice of AGM
Local industry and peers
South Africa has 9 administrative districts
LIM
Population1
Male
29 million
Children
17 million
60 million
Female
31 million
1 Statistics South Africa
Per IQVIA June 2021 Market Report, the total pharmaceutical market is
Total pharmaceutical market
Value: R60.4 billion
valued at R60.4 billion, growing 4.0% in value and declining 1.3% in
volume. The private market represents 81% of the total market and is
Growing +4.0%
valued at R49.2 billion, growing at 5.1% in value and 6.4% in volume.
Volume -1.3%
N W G PMP
FSK Z N
N C
E C
WC
Macro-economic indicators
An early and long lockdown at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on South Africa's economy.
The pandemic resulted in a decline in employment with the unemployment level at its highest ever.
South Africa's GDP per capita shows that the growing population has become less productive.
The national budget tabled in February 2021 shows a reduction in public health spending over the next three years.
Increase in medical aid contributions are generally above CPI.
649
Corporations
competing in the total private market in South Africa
Top 20 corporations
Private market
Public market
Contributing 71.4% of the
Value:
Value:
R49.2 billion
R11.2 billion
total private market value
Growing +5.1%
Declining -0.4%
Volume +6.4%
Volume -9.2%
Top 10 corporations
Represent 53.0% of the
Prescription market
OTC market
Healthcare in South Africa
The national government's Department of Health formulates healthcare policy and co-ordinates public health services, but responsibility for managing health budgets and administering provision lies with provincial and district health authorities. The public healthcare system provides access to a range of services, which are largely free at the point of delivery.
The healthcare system, which is split along socio-economic lines comprises:
CIPLA
NOVARTIS
7.1%
5.9%
SANOFI
ADCOCK
5.3%
INGRAM
9.5%
total private market value
Value:
Value:
R30.4 billion
R18.8 billion
Growing +1.2%
Growing +12.2%
Volume +1.4%
Volume +9.1%
ASPEN 10.8%
Top 5
Pharma companies in the private market
OTHER 61.4%
small, well-funded and well-appointed private sector, with
15%
or 9 million having access to insured medical care facilities
large, under-resourced and overused public sector, with
85%
or 51 million having access to state medical facilities
Top corporations
Aspen continues to be the overall market leader and the leader in the Prescription market, with
Adcock Ingram leading the "Pure" OTC and non-scheduled markets.
Rank
Overall
Rx
OTC
Non-schedule
State
All schedules
Schedule 3 and above
Schedule 1 & 2 only
Scheduling not applicable
All schedules
1
ASPEN*
ASPEN*
ADCOCK INGRAM*
ADCOCK INGRAM*
PHARMACIA & UPJOHN
2
ADCOCK INGRAM*
NOVARTIS
ASPEN*
RECKITT BENCKISER
SANOFI
3
CIPLA
CIPLA
CIPLA
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
ADCOCK INGRAM*
4
NOVARTIS
SANOFI
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
NATIVA
ASPEN*
5
SANOFI
ADCOCK INGRAM*
NOVARTIS
ASPEN*
ABBVIE
Total
649
134
81
587
381
denotes local corporations
