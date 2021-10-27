Interactive Integrated report 2021

Reporting principles

During the period under review, Adcock Ingram was compliant in all material respects with the requirements of King IVTM (unless otherwise stated), the Companies Act, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Limited Listings Requirements and acted in terms of its Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI). The Group subscribes to best practice governance. For more details, and an overview of the Group governance and structures, please see the corporate governance section from page 10 onwards.

The Group adheres to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in compiling its annual financial statements.

Scope and boundary

Adcock Ingram's Integrated Report covers the financial year 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021. Comparatives are for the year

1 July 2019 to 30 June 2020 and included where available.

The report is released at least 15 business days prior to its Annual General Meeting to be held on 23 November 2021.

The report provides a general narrative on the performance of the Group which includes the holding company and its subsidiaries and joint Ventures. The business in South Africa has a material impact on the overall sustainability of the Group. The Group's presence in India constitutes a small percentage of the Group's operations and is for that reason excluded from the operational review.

The B-BBEE assessment, as well as the employment equity statistics, exclude all non-South African companies and operations.