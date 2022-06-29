Log in
    ADCO   CA00654B1040

ADCORE INC.

(ADCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
0.1750 USD   -2.78%
Adcore : Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meeting

06/29/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO) (OTCQX:ADCOF) (FSE:ADQ) (TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way, today announced that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Toronto (the "Meeting"), that each of the five director nominees listed in its management information circular dated May 25, 2022 was elected as a director of the Company. The directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The details of the results of the vote for the election of directors is set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% of Votes For

Votes Withheld

% of Votes Withheld

Omri Brill

40,466,063

99.93%

29,860

0.07%

Roy Nevo

40,478,163

99.96%

17,760

0.04%

Sokhie Puar

40,470,378

99.94%

25,545

0.06%

Ronnie Jaegermann

40,470,663

99.94%

25,260

0.06%

Oded Orgil

40,470,663

99.94%

25,260

0.06%

In addition, Adcore reports that the appointment of Ziv Haft, Certified Public Accountants (Isr.), BDO Member Firm as Adcore's auditor was approved by the affirmation vote of 99.63% of shareholders represented at the Meeting.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/,https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Martijn van den Bemd,
GM North America
Telephone: 647-497-5337
Email: martijn@adcore.com

U.S. Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
Telephone: 203-972-9200
Email: comadcore@imsinvestorrelations.com

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707101/Adcore-Announces-Voting-Results-from-Annual-Shareholders-Meeting

Disclaimer

ADCORE Inc. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 21:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
