    ADCO   CA00654B1040

ADCORE INC.

(ADCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
0.2850 USD   +3.64%
Adcore : To Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 10, 2022

08/02/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO) (OTCQX:ADCOF) (FSE:ADQ) (TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("EffortlessMarketing"), today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Adcore will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

To register for the conference call please click here or visit: https://click.adcore.com/q2-2022-conference-call

The conference call will include a brief statement by management and will focus on answering questions about Adcore's results during the first quarter, which can be sent in advance to invest@adcore.com.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/, https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710577/Adcore-To-Announce-Second-Quarter-2022-Results-on-August-10-2022

Disclaimer

ADCORE Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 17:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
