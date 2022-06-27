Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Adcorp Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADR   ZAE000000139

ADCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ADR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-23
6.240 ZAR   -0.16%
10:55aADCORP : Changes to the board
PU
05/31ADCORP : FY2022 Annual Results Presentation
PU
05/30ADCORP : Summarised Audited Consolidated Results and Dividend Declaration for the Year Ended 28 February 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adcorp : Changes to the board

06/27/2022 | 10:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ADCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1974/001804/06

Share code: ADR

ISIN: ZAE000000139

("Adcorp" or the "Company")

CHANGES TO THE BOARD

In accordance with paragraph 3.59(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the board of directors of the Company ("Board") wishes to advise that Mr Cecil Maswanganyi, who will retire by rotation at Adcorp's 2022 annual general meeting ("AGM"), has indicated that he will not be making himself available for re-election and will be stepping down as a non- executive director of the Company on 28 July 2022, at the conclusion of the AGM.

The Board would like to thank Mr Maswanganyi for his valuable contribution to the Adcorp Board and wishes him well with his future endeavours.

Shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") are further referred to the announcement released by the Company on SENS on 6 December 2021, advising that Mr Timothy Olls had been appointed as an alternate non-executive director to Mr Samuel Sithole.

Shareholders are advised of the following intended changes to the Board, in respect of which separate resolutions will be proposed at the Company's upcoming AGM:

  • Mr Olls will be nominated for election by Shareholders as a non-executive director; and
  • Mr Sithole, who will be retiring by rotation at the upcoming AGM, will, subject to Mr Olls' election as a non-executive director, make himself available for election by Shareholders as an alternate non-executive director to Mr Olls.

Johannesburg

27 June 2022

Sponsor

PSG Capital

Disclaimer

Adcorp Holdings Limited published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 14:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
10:55aADCORP : Changes to the board
PU
05/31ADCORP : FY2022 Annual Results Presentation
PU
05/30ADCORP : Summarised Audited Consolidated Results and Dividend Declaration for the Year End..
PU
05/30ADCORP : Appointment of Lead Independent Director
PU
05/30Adcorp Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28, 2..
CI
05/30Adcorp Holdings Limited Approves and Declared Final Gross Dividend for the Year Ended F..
CI
05/30Adcorp Holdings Limited Appoints Phumla Mnganga as Lead Independent Director
CI
05/30ADCORP : posts strong results, declares dividend
PU
05/30ADCORP : FY2022 Adcorp Group Consolidation Annual Financial Statement
PU
05/30ADCORP : FY2022 Adcorp Group Results Booklet
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11 513 M 728 M 728 M
Net income 2022 116 M 7,36 M 7,36 M
Net Debt 2022 134 M 8,50 M 8,50 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,81x
Yield 2022 7,83%
Capitalization 666 M 42,1 M 42,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart ADCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adcorp Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Peter Wentzel Chief Executive Officer
Noel Prendergast Chief Financial Officer
Gloria Tomatoe Serobe Chairman
Hemmanth Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Phumla Mnganga Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED11.83%42
RANDSTAD N.V.-21.10%9 136
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-30.15%8 472
ADECCO GROUP AG-27.34%6 162
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-19.13%4 151
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-28.05%4 101