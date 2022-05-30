Adcorp : FY2022 Adcorp Group Consolidation Annual Financial Statement
05/30/2022 | 03:36am EDT
Consolidated annual financial statements
2022
CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2022
Contents
Consolidated annual financial statements 2022
01 Directors' responsibility for the annual financial statements
02 Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer responsibility statement
02 Company Secretary compliance statement
03 Independent auditor's report
07 Report of the audit and risk committee
10 Directors' report
Consolidated statement of financial position
Consolidated statement of profit or loss
Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
18 Consolidated statement of cash flows
20 Segment report
24 Notes to the consolidated annual financial statements
76 Annexure A - Details of significant subsidiaries
78 Shareholder analysis
IBC Corporate information
www.adcorpgroup.com
Directors' responsibility for the annual financial statements
To the shareholders of Adcorp Holdings Limited
012022
The directors are required in terms of the Companies Act 71 of 2008 to maintain adequate accounting records and are responsible for the content and integrity of the audited consolidated financial statements and related financial information included in this report. It is their responsibility to ensure that the audited consolidated financial statements fairly present the state of affairs of the group as at the end of the financial year and the results of its operations and cash flows for the year then ended, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards. The external auditor is engaged to express an independent opinion on the audited consolidated financial statements.
The audited consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, the Companies Act of South Africa (No 71 of 2008) and the JSE Listings Requirements, and are based upon appropriate accounting policies consistently applied and supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates.
The directors acknowledge that they are ultimately responsible for the system of internal financial control established by the group and place considerable importance on maintaining a robust control environment. To enable the directors to meet these responsibilities, the directors set standards for internal control to reduce the risk of error or loss in a cost-effective manner. The standards include the proper delegation of responsibilities within a clearly defined framework, effective accounting procedures and adequate segregation of duties to ensure an acceptable level of risk. These controls are monitored throughout the group and all employees are required to maintain the highest ethical standards in ensuring the group's business is conducted in a manner that in all reasonable circumstances is above reproach. The focus of risk management in the group is on identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring all known forms of risk across the group. While operating risk cannot be entirely eliminated, the group endeavours to minimise it by ensuring that appropriate infrastructure, controls, systems and ethical behaviour are applied and managed within predetermined procedures and constraints.
The directors are of the opinion, based on the information and explanations given by management that the internal control system provides reasonable assurance that the financial records may be relied on for the preparation of the audited consolidated financial statements. However, any system of internal financial control can provide only reasonable, and not absolute, assurance against material misstatement or loss.
The directors have reviewed the group's cash flow forecast for the 12 months from approval of the consolidated financial statements to 31 May 2023 and, in light of this review and the current financial position, they are satisfied that the group has access to adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future.
The external auditor is responsible for independently auditing and reporting on the audited consolidated financial statements. The audited consolidated financial statements have been examined by the group's external auditor and their report is presented on pages 03 to 06.
The audited consolidated financial statements set out on pages 07 to 77, which have been prepared on the going concern basis, were approved by the directors on 30 May 2022 and were signed on their behalf by:
We are committed to improving this report year on year. Therefore, we appreciate and encourage constructive feedback. Please forward comments to: ir@singular.co.za
are owned
02
CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2022
Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer responsibility statement
The directors, whose names are stated below, hereby confirm that:
The annual financial statements set out on pages 7 to 77, fairly present in all material respects the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer in terms of International Financial Reporting Standards;
No facts have been omitted or untrue statements made that would make the annual financial statements false or misleading;
Internal financial controls have been put in place to ensure that material information relating to the issuer and its consolidated subsidiaries have been provided to effectively prepare the annual financial statements of the issuer; and
The internal financial controls are adequate and effective and can be relied upon in compiling the annual financial statements, having fulfilled our role and function within the combined assurance model pursuant to principle 15 of the King Code. Where we are not satisfied, we have disclosed to the audit and risk committee and the auditor the deficiencies in design and operational effectiveness of the internal financial controls and any fraud that involves directors, and have taken the necessary remedial action.
John Wentzel
Noel Prendergast
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
30 May 2022
30 May 2022
Company Secretary compliance statement
I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the company and its subsidiaries has lodged with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) all such returns as are required of a public company in terms of the Companies Act 71 of 2008, as amended, in respect of the year ended 28 February 2022 and that all such returns appear to be true, correct and up to date.
Lisa Laporte
Company Secretary
30 May 2022
Independent auditor's report
To the shareholders of Adcorp Holdings Limited
Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Adcorp Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries (the Group) set out on pages 13 to 77, which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 28 February 2022, and the consolidated statement of profit or loss and the statement of other comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of changes in equity and the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.
In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of Adcorp Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries as at 28 February 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and the requirements of the Companies Act of South Africa.
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors' Code of Professional Conduct for Registered Auditors (IRBA Code) and other independence requirements applicable to performing audits of financial statements in South Africa. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the IRBA Code and in accordance with other ethical requirements applicable to performing audits in South Africa. The IRBA Code is consistent with the corresponding sections of the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' (IESBA) International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (IESBA code). We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key audit matter
A Key audit matter is a matter that, in our professional judgement, is of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. This matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on this matter.
032022
STATEMENTS FINANCIAL ANNUAL CONSOLIDATED
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Adcorp Holdings Limited published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 07:35:18 UTC.