Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Adcorp Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADR   ZAE000000139

ADCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ADR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-26
5.500 ZAR    0.00%
03:46aADCORP : posts strong results, declares dividend
PU
03:36aADCORP : FY2022 Adcorp Group Consolidation Annual Financial Statement
PU
03:36aADCORP : FY2022 Adcorp Group Results Booklet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adcorp : FY2022 Adcorp Group Consolidation Annual Financial Statement

05/30/2022 | 03:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated annual financial statements

2022

CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2022

Contents

Consolidated annual financial statements 2022

01 Directors' responsibility for the annual financial statements

02 Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer responsibility statement

02 Company Secretary compliance statement

03 Independent auditor's report

07 Report of the audit and risk committee

10 Directors' report

  1. Consolidated statement of financial position
  2. Consolidated statement of profit or loss
  3. Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income
  4. Consolidated statement of changes in equity

18 Consolidated statement of cash flows

20 Segment report

24 Notes to the consolidated annual financial statements

76 Annexure A - Details of significant subsidiaries

78 Shareholder analysis

IBC Corporate information

www.adcorpgroup.com

Directors' responsibility for the annual financial statements

To the shareholders of Adcorp Holdings Limited

012022

The directors are required in terms of the Companies Act 71 of 2008 to maintain adequate accounting records and are responsible for the content and integrity of the audited consolidated financial statements and related financial information included in this report. It is their responsibility to ensure that the audited consolidated financial statements fairly present the state of affairs of the group as at the end of the financial year and the results of its operations and cash flows for the year then ended, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards. The external auditor is engaged to express an independent opinion on the audited consolidated financial statements.

The audited consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, the Companies Act of South Africa (No 71 of 2008) and the JSE Listings Requirements, and are based upon appropriate accounting policies consistently applied and supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates.

The directors acknowledge that they are ultimately responsible for the system of internal financial control established by the group and place considerable importance on maintaining a robust control environment. To enable the directors to meet these responsibilities, the directors set standards for internal control to reduce the risk of error or loss in a cost-effective manner. The standards include the proper delegation of responsibilities within a clearly defined framework, effective accounting procedures and adequate segregation of duties to ensure an acceptable level of risk. These controls are monitored throughout the group and all employees are required to maintain the highest ethical standards in ensuring the group's business is conducted in a manner that in all reasonable circumstances is above reproach. The focus of risk management in the group is on identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring all known forms of risk across the group. While operating risk cannot be entirely eliminated, the group endeavours to minimise it by ensuring that appropriate infrastructure, controls, systems and ethical behaviour are applied and managed within predetermined procedures and constraints.

The directors are of the opinion, based on the information and explanations given by management that the internal control system provides reasonable assurance that the financial records may be relied on for the preparation of the audited consolidated financial statements. However, any system of internal financial control can provide only reasonable, and not absolute, assurance against material misstatement or loss.

The directors have reviewed the group's cash flow forecast for the 12 months from approval of the consolidated financial statements to 31 May 2023 and, in light of this review and the current financial position, they are satisfied that the group has access to adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future.

The external auditor is responsible for independently auditing and reporting on the audited consolidated financial statements. The audited consolidated financial statements have been examined by the group's external auditor and their report is presented on pages 03 to 06.

The audited consolidated financial statements set out on pages 07 to 77, which have been prepared on the going concern basis, were approved by the directors on 30 May 2022 and were signed on their behalf by:

John Wentzel

Chief Executive Officer

30 May 2022

STATEMENTS FINANCIAL ANNUAL CONSOLIDATED

Navigation in this report

For ease of reference and further reading, the

following icons are used in the report:

Further reference

Area of compliance with King IV

in the report

Report on Corporate GovernanceTM*

Feedback

A hard copy of the Adcorp Group Consolidated Annual Financial Statements is available on request and online at https://www.adcorpgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/FY2022-Adcorp-Group-Consolidation-Annual-Financial-Statement.pdf

We are committed to improving this report year on year. Therefore, we appreciate and encourage constructive feedback. Please forward comments to: ir@singular.co.za

are owned

02

CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2022

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer responsibility statement

The directors, whose names are stated below, hereby confirm that:

  1. The annual financial statements set out on pages 7 to 77, fairly present in all material respects the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer in terms of International Financial Reporting Standards;
  2. No facts have been omitted or untrue statements made that would make the annual financial statements false or misleading;
  3. Internal financial controls have been put in place to ensure that material information relating to the issuer and its consolidated subsidiaries have been provided to effectively prepare the annual financial statements of the issuer; and
  4. The internal financial controls are adequate and effective and can be relied upon in compiling the annual financial statements, having fulfilled our role and function within the combined assurance model pursuant to principle 15 of the King Code. Where we are not satisfied, we have disclosed to the audit and risk committee and the auditor the deficiencies in design and operational effectiveness of the internal financial controls and any fraud that involves directors, and have taken the necessary remedial action.

John Wentzel

Noel Prendergast

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

30 May 2022

30 May 2022

Company Secretary compliance statement

I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the company and its subsidiaries has lodged with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) all such returns as are required of a public company in terms of the Companies Act 71 of 2008, as amended, in respect of the year ended 28 February 2022 and that all such returns appear to be true, correct and up to date.

Lisa Laporte

Company Secretary

30 May 2022

Independent auditor's report

To the shareholders of Adcorp Holdings Limited

Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Adcorp Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries (the Group) set out on pages 13 to 77, which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 28 February 2022, and the consolidated statement of profit or loss and the statement of other comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of changes in equity and the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of Adcorp Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries as at 28 February 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and the requirements of the Companies Act of South Africa.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors' Code of Professional Conduct for Registered Auditors (IRBA Code) and other independence requirements applicable to performing audits of financial statements in South Africa. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the IRBA Code and in accordance with other ethical requirements applicable to performing audits in South Africa. The IRBA Code is consistent with the corresponding sections of the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' (IESBA) International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (IESBA code). We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matter

A Key audit matter is a matter that, in our professional judgement, is of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. This matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on this matter.

032022

STATEMENTS FINANCIAL ANNUAL CONSOLIDATED

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adcorp Holdings Limited published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 07:35:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:46aADCORP : posts strong results, declares dividend
PU
03:36aADCORP : FY2022 Adcorp Group Consolidation Annual Financial Statement
PU
03:36aADCORP : FY2022 Adcorp Group Results Booklet
PU
05/23ADCORP : Updated trading statement for the twelve months ending 28 February 2022 and notic..
PU
05/23Adcorp Holdings Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended February 28, 2022
CI
05/13Adcorp Holdings Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended February 28, 2022
CI
03/10PASSING OF ADCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED L : Mr Michael Spicer
PU
03/10Adcorp Holdings Limited Announces Demise of Michael Spicer, Independent Director
CI
02/18ADCORP : General Repurchase of Ordinary Shares
PU
01/24ADCORP : Solving the skills gap in the renewable energy sector
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 717 M 752 M 752 M
Net income 2021 38,2 M 2,45 M 2,45 M
Net Debt 2021 424 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 587 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
EV / Sales 2021 0,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart ADCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adcorp Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Peter Wentzel Chief Executive Officer
Noel Prendergast Chief Financial Officer
Gloria Tomatoe Serobe Chairman
Hemmanth Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Phumla Mnganga Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.43%38
RANDSTAD N.V.-12.46%10 295
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-19.86%9 720
ADECCO GROUP AG-20.28%6 749
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-9.59%4 641
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-27.60%4 387