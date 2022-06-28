Adcorp : Integrated Annual Report 2022

Audited summarised consolidated statement of financial position
Audited summarised consolidated statement of profit or loss
Audited summarised consolidated statement of other comprehensive income
Audited summarised consolidated statement of cash flows
110 Audited summarised consolidated statement of changes in equity
112 Segment report
118 Notes to the audited summarised consolidated financial statements
Shareholder information
Shareholder analysis
Shareholders' diary
Notice of annual general meeting
Form of proxy
Explanatory notes regarding proxy
Definitions
IBC Corporate information
About this report
Building on stability
Adcorp is a workforce solutions Company listed on the JSE with operations in South Africa and Australia. For more information refer to page 06
INTRODUCTION
REPORTING SCOPE AND BOUNDARY
This is Adcorp's 12th integrated report which provides information relating to the strategy, business model, operating context, material issues, risks, opportunities, governance and operational performance of the Adcorp Group for the period 1 March 2021 to 28 February 2022. The report covers the South African and the Australian operations and follows the previous year's report published in June 2021.
APPROACH TO REPORTING
The aim of our reporting is to provide our stakeholders with information that we have identified as being of material interest and to provide information needed to make an informed assessment about the Adcorp Group's ability to create value over the short, medium and long term.
In compiling the report, we were guided by international and South African reporting guidelines and best practices, which comprise the following:
The JSE Listings Requirements
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) Financial Reporting Guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee
The King IVTM Report on Corporate Governance™* for South Africa, 2016 (King IVTM)
The International Integrated Reporting Framework issued in December 2013 ( framework)
The sustainability information has been compiled with cognisance to the Global Reporting Index (GRI) standards
We summarise our value creation as follows:
The application of our strategy in order to create long-term value for shareholders.
Management of risk, opportunities and the material issues on which our reporting is based to create sustainable value.
Approach to governance, which is addressed in the accountability section.
Sustainable development of the business, which is addressed in the strategy and impact sections.
Adcorp recognises the importance of integrated reporting and the Group is committed to moving towards a more integrated approach to reporting, by making constant improvements on a year-on-year basis.
The financial statements are presented in ZAR, which is considered to be the Group's reporting currency and can be found on our website www.adcorpgroup.com. The summarised financial statements are set out on pages 105 to 131.
We are committed to improving this report year on year. Therefore, we appreciate and encourage constructive feedback. Please forward comments to: ir@singular.co.za
* Copyright and trademarks are owned by the Institute of Directors in South Africa NPC and all of its rights are reserved.
INTRODUCTION
About this
report continued
Approach to materiality
The aim of this report is to provide information on matters that have a material bearing on Adcorp's ability to create value. These matters are of interest to current and prospective investors and other stakeholders who wish to make an informed assessment of the Group's ability to deliver value over the short, medium and long term. Material matters were established through external engagement with investors and other stakeholders as well as internal engagement with our South African and Australian employees.
The Board has identified the following as Adcorp's material issues:
Skills supply and demand imbalance
Changing work environment - hybrid and remote work
Impact of technology
Reskilling the workforce
COVID-19pandemic (The impact thereof and our response are covered in detail on page 16.)
Six capitals
In line with the International Integrated Reporting Council's concept of reporting in terms of the six capitals that impact value creation and contraction in a business, the Group's activities and performance relating to the capitals below are covered throughout the report, as indicated.
Capital
Description
Reference in report
Financial capital
Financial resources deployed by a
●
Business model
company
●
Our strategy
●
Chief Financial Officer's report
●
Annual financial statements
Intellectual capital
Organisational knowledge, systems,
●
Business model
protocols, expertise
●
Our strategy
●
Our people
Human capital
Competency, capability and
●
Chief Executive Officer's report
experience of the Board, management
●
Our people
and employees
●
Stakeholder engagement
Social and relationship capital
Relationship and engagement with
●
Chairman's report
broader society and communities
●
CEO's report
impacted by the Company
●
Ethical leadership
●
Our impact
●
Social, ethics and transformation
committee report
●
Stakeholder engagement
Natural capital
Company's use of natural resources
●
Our impact
●
Environmental
Manufactured capital
Physical infrastructure used
●
Business model
●
Our strategy
Assurance
Adcorp's combined assurance framework ensures the integration, co-ordination and alignment of risk management and assurance processes. Overseen by the audit and risk committee, the framework enables an effective control environment and supports the integrity of information used for decision-making by leadership.
As per King IV™, a combined assurance model assists the Board in assessing the effectiveness of the internal control
environment and enables the Board to assess the integrity of the information used for reporting and decision-making.
A company is able to exercise its judgement with regard to whether the integrated annual report should be assured by an external assurance provider. As a combined assurance model is in place, the standards and principles overleaf were assessed by an external assurance provider where required.
Certain statements in this report may constitute forward-looking statements relating to the Adcorp Group that are based on the beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to the Board. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, statements relating to the Group's business prospects, future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which Adcorp operates. The forward-looking statements may also contain objectives, overall market trends, strategies, ability to control costs, statements relating to operations and risk management.
All forward-looking statements have not been reviewed or reported on by the Adcorp Group's external auditors.
Board approval
The Adcorp Board assumes responsibility for the integrity of this integrated annual report and believes that the integrated annual report was prepared in accordance with the International Integrated Reporting Framework. The report, which remains the ultimate responsibility of the Board, is prepared under the supervision of senior management, and subject to both internal and external assurance. The report is submitted to the audit and risk committee, which recommends it to the Board for approval having reviewed the contents, as well as the collation process, and with reliance on the assurance provided on the various reporting elements. The Board has critically assessed, and satisfied itself as to the assurance obtained from Adcorp's combined assurance model, which enables an effective internal control environment that supports the integrity of information used for decision-making and reporting by the Board, the Board committees and management.
The Board also considered materiality for the purposes of the integrated annual report and the effect that the presence or absence of an item of information might have on the accuracy or validity of a statement in the integrated annual report, or a decision by stakeholders.
The overall objective with this integrated annual report is to provide information that could materially impact Adcorp's ability to create value in the short, medium and long term. The Board is of the view that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, the integrated reporting addresses matters material to our stakeholders' decision-making and provides a balanced view by explaining how Adcorp expects to create value over time, taking into consideration the Group's impact on its stakeholders and the environment in which it operates.
The Board unanimously approved the integrated annual report for FY2022 on 27 June 2022.
Gloria Serobe (Chairman)
Monde Nkosi1
John Wentzel (CEO)
Herman Singh
Noel Prendergast (CFO)
Sam Sithole
Melvyn Lubega
Clive Smith
Phumla Mnganga
Ronel Van Dijk
Cecil Maswanganyi
Timothy Olls2
Tshidi Mokgabudi
Mr Monde Nkosi resigned as non-executive director of Adcorp effective 1 June 2022.
Mr Timothy Olls appointed as alternative non-executive director to Mr Samuel Sithole effective 6 December 2021.
27 June 2022
