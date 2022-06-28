Adcorp : Integrated Annual Report 2022

REPORTING SCOPE AND BOUNDARY

This is Adcorp's 12th integrated report which provides information relating to the strategy, business model, operating context, material issues, risks, opportunities, governance and operational performance of the Adcorp Group for the period 1 March 2021 to 28 February 2022. The report covers the South African and the Australian operations and follows the previous year's report published in June 2021.

APPROACH TO REPORTING

The aim of our reporting is to provide our stakeholders with information that we have identified as being of material interest and to provide information needed to make an informed assessment about the Adcorp Group's ability to create value over the short, medium and long term.

In compiling the report, we were guided by international and South African reporting guidelines and best practices, which comprise the following: