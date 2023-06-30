Board approval

The Adcorp Board assumes responsibility for the integrity of this integrated annual report and believes that the integrated annual report was prepared in accordance with the International Integrated Reporting Framework. The report, which remains the ultimate responsibility of the Board, is prepared under the supervision of senior management. The report is submitted to the audit and risk committee, which recommends it to the Board for approval having reviewed the contents, as well as the collation process, and with reliance on the assurance provided on the various reporting elements. The Board has critically assessed and satisfied itself as to the assurance obtained from Adcorp's combined assurance model, which enables an effective internal control environment that supports the integrity of information used for decision-making and reporting by the Board, the Board committees and management.

The Board also considered materiality for the purposes of the integrated annual report and the effect that the presence or absence of an item of information might have on the accuracy or validity of a statement in the integrated annual report, or a decision by stakeholders.