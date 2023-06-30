Integrated annual report
Contents
1
Introduction
About our report
01
FY2023 salient features
04
Chairperson's report
05
Chief Executive Officer's report
06
2 Adcorp at a glance
Our business
08
Our purpose
09
Our brands
10
The market
13
3 How we create value
Our business model
17
Our strategy
18
Our approach to ESG
20
4 Our impact
Stakeholder engagement
25
Our people
29
Health, safety, environment and quality
39
Our communities
41
Environmental
47
5
Our performance
Chief Financial Officer's report
50
Five-year performance indicators
58
6
Governance
Directorate
62
Executive
64
Ethical leadership
65
Corporate governance report
67
Risk management
75
Remuneration report
80
Social, ethics and sustainability committee report
94
Audit and risk committee report
101
7 Consolidated financial statements
Consolidated statement of financial position
105
Consolidated statement of profit or loss
106
Consolidated statement of other
107
comprehensive income
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
108
Consolidated statement of cash flows
110
Segment report
112
Notes to the audited consolidated financial
116
statements
8 Shareholder information
Shareholder analysis
184
Shareholders' diary
187
Definitions
188
Corporate information
IBC
www.adcorpgroup.com
About our report
Building on resilience
Adcorp is a workforce solutions company listed on the JSE with operations in South Africa and Australia.
For more information refer to page 08.
01 - INTRODUCTION
REPORTING SCOPE AND BOUNDARY
This is Adcorp's 13th integrated report which provides information relating to the strategy, business model, operating context, material factors, risks, opportunities, governance and operational performance of the Adcorp Group and its subsidiaries ("Adcorp Group" or "Group") for the period 1 March 2022 to 28 February 2023. The report is targeted at our stakeholders, primarily our shareholders who are the principal providers of the Group's financial capital. It covers the South African and the Australian operations and follows the previous year's report published in June 2022.
APPROACH TO REPORTING
The integrated report has been set so that it covers Adcorp's risks, opportunities and outcomes relating to the Group's operating environment, overall businesses and stakeholder engagement with key groups that could influence its ability to create and sustain value and also the extent to which the Group's objectives have been achieved.
In compiling the report, we were guided by international and South African reporting guidelines and best practices, which comprise of the following:
- Reference to the Global Reporting Index (GRI) standards
- The International Integrated Reporting Framework issued in December 2013 ( framework)
- International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
- JSE Listings Requirements
- JSE Sustainability Disclosure Guidance
- The King IV Report on Corporate Governance™* for South Africa, 2016 (King IVTM)
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) Financial Reporting Guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee
We summarise our value creation as follows:
The determination of materiality is consistent with previous reporting periods.
The application of our strategy in order to create long-term value for shareholders.
See page 18
Approach to governance, which is addressed in the accountability section.
See pages 62 to 74
1
4
How we created value in 2023
2
3
Management of risk, opportunities and the material issues on which our reporting is based to create sustainable value.
See pages 02 and 75 to 79
Sustainable development of the business, which is addressed in the strategy and impact sections.
See pages 02 to 17
The financial statements are presented in ZAR, which is the Group's reporting currency and can be found on our website www.adcorpgroup.com. The consolidated financial statements are set out on pages 105 to 183.
Navigation in this report
For ease of reference and further reading, the following icons are used in the report:
IAR
W
Further reference
Further reference
in this report
on www.adcorpgroup.com
- Copyright and trademarks are owned by the Institute of Directors in South Africa NPC and all of its rights are reserved.
Feedback
A hard copy of this integrated report is available on request and online at https://www.adcorpgroup.com/ wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Integrated-Annual-Report-2023.pdf.
Adcorp recognises the importance of integrated reporting and the Group is committed to moving towards a more integrated approach to reporting, by making constant improvements on a year-on-year basis. Therefore, we appreciate and encourage constructive feedback. Please forward comments to: ir@singular.co.za
02 INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023 -
About this report continued
Approach to materiality
Adcorp continues to apply the principle of materiality in determining the content and disclosure of its Integrated Report. This helps ensure Adcorp provides relevant information on factors that have a material bearing on the Group's ability to create value. These factors are of interest to current and prospective investors and other stakeholders who wish to make an informed assessment of the Group's ability to deliver value over the short, medium and long term. Material factors were established through external engagement with investors and other
stakeholders as well as internal engagement with our South African and Australian employees.
The Board has identified the following as Adcorp's material factors:
- Skills supply and demand imbalance
- Changing work environment - hybrid and remote work
- Impact of technology
- Reskilling the workforce
- Turbulent labour markets
INTRODUCTION
Six capitals
In line with the International Integrated Reporting Council's concept of reporting in terms of the six capitals that impact value creation and contraction in a business, the Group's activities and performance relating to the capitals below are covered throughout the report, as indicated.
Capital
Description
Reference in report
●
Our business model
Financial capital
Financial resources deployed
●
Our strategy
by the Group
●
Chief Financial Officer's report
●
Consolidated financial statements
Organisational knowledge,
●
Our business model
Intellectual capital
systems, protocols, expertise,
●
Our strategy
brands
●
Our people
Competency, capability
●
Chief Executive Officer's report
and experience of the
Human capital
●
Our people
Board, management and
●
Stakeholder engagement
employees
●
Chairperson's report
Relationship and
●
CEO's report
●
Ethical leadership
Social and relationship
engagement with broader
●
Our impact
capital
society and communities
●
Social, ethics and sustainability committee
impacted by the Group
report
●
Stakeholder engagement
Natural capital
Group's use of natural
●
Environmental
resources
Manufactured capital
Physical infrastructure used
●
Our business model
●
Our strategy
Assurance
A combined assurance framework is in place and is overseen by the audit and risk committee. The framework ensures the integration, coordination and alignment of risk management and assurance processes. It further enables an effective control environment and supports the integrity of information used for decision-making by leadership.
As per King IV™, a combined assurance model assists the Board in assessing the effectiveness of the internal control environment and enables the Board to assess the integrity of the information used for reporting and decision-making.
As a combined assurance model is in place, the standards and principles were assessed by an external assurance provider where required.
Business process
Level of application/
Standards/codes/principles/guidelines
compliance in our reporting
Assurance provider
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
Complied with
KPMG
International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC)
Guided by its principles
No external assurance
King Code on Corporate Governance 2016™
Applied and application
No external assurance
(King IV™)
reported on (See link below)*
JSE Listings Requirements
Complied with
Valeo Capital
Companies Act 71 of 2008
Complied with
KPMG, with respect to audit
requirements
Principles of United Nations Global Compact
Applied
No external assurance
Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995 (LRA)
Complied with
No external assurance
Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment
Level 1
mPowerRatings
(B-BBEE)
* https://www.adcorpgroup.com/corporate-governance-register-2023/
03 - INTRODUCTION
Board approval
The Adcorp Board assumes responsibility for the integrity of this integrated annual report and believes that the integrated annual report was prepared in accordance with the International Integrated Reporting Framework. The report, which remains the ultimate responsibility of the Board, is prepared under the supervision of senior management. The report is submitted to the audit and risk committee, which recommends it to the Board for approval having reviewed the contents, as well as the collation process, and with reliance on the assurance provided on the various reporting elements. The Board has critically assessed and satisfied itself as to the assurance obtained from Adcorp's combined assurance model, which enables an effective internal control environment that supports the integrity of information used for decision-making and reporting by the Board, the Board committees and management.
The Board also considered materiality for the purposes of the integrated annual report and the effect that the presence or absence of an item of information might have on the accuracy or validity of a statement in the integrated annual report, or a decision by stakeholders.
Our integrated annual report sets out how Adcorp's strategy, governance, performance and prospects lead to the creation of value over time. The Board is of the view that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, the integrated reporting addresses matters material to our stakeholders' decision-making and provides a balanced view by explaining how Adcorp expects to create value over time, taking into consideration the Group's impact on its stakeholders and the environment in which it operates.
The Board unanimously approved the integrated annual report for FY2023 on 30 June 2023.
GT Serobe (Chairperson)
T Olls
J Wentzel (CEO)
H Singh
N Prendergast (CFO)
C Smith
M Lubega
S Sithole (Alternate Director)
P Mnganga
R van Dijk
T Mokgabudi
30 June 2023
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this report may constitute forward-looking statements relating to the Adcorp Group that are based on the beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to the Board. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, statements relating to the Group's business prospects, future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which Adcorp operates. The forward-looking statements may also contain objectives, overall market trends, strategies, ability to control costs, statements relating to operations and risk management. All forward- looking statements have not been reviewed or reported on by the Adcorp Group's external auditors.
A copy of our notice of AGM is available on our website https://www.adcorpgroup.com/notice-of-agm-2023/
