Add-Shop E-Retail Limited announced that at its board meeting held on 19 August 2023, accepted of resignation of Mr. Dev Dineshbhai Pandya as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company effective from the close of business hours on August 19, 2023; Approved appointment of Mr. Pradipkumar Harjibhai Lathiya as a chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective from August 21, 2023. Mr. Pradip Harjibhai Lathiya has total overall experience of 10 Years in the fields of accounts. He has sound knowledge in the field of accounts.