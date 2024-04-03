ITEM 3.01 NOTICE OF DELISTING OR FAILURE TO SATISFY A CONTINUED LISTING RULE; TRANSFER OF LISTING.

On April 1, 2024, the Addentax Group Corp. (the "Company") received a written notice from the Listing Qualifications department of The Nasdaq Stock Market stating that because the Company has not yet held an annual meeting of shareholders within 12 months of the end of the Company's fiscal year end, and it no longer complies with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5620(a) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company has 45 calendar days from the date of the notice, to submit a plan to regain compliance and, if Nasdaq accepts the plan, it may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the fiscal year end, or until September 27, 2024, to regain compliance. The Company intends to submit a compliance plan within the specified period, which it expects will consist of holding an annual meeting of stockholders. While the compliance plan is pending, the Company's securities will continue to trade on NASDAQ.

This information is being provided solely to comply with NASDAQ Listing Rules requiring public announcement of the Company's receipt of the letter from NASDAQ.