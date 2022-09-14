ADDEX THERAPEUTICS : INDEX TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K/A

Addex Therapeutics│Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements│Notes

Unaudited Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022

(Amounts in Swiss francs)

1. General information

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (the "Company"), formerly Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") are a clinical stage pharmaceutical group applying its leading allosteric modulator drug discovery platform to discovery and development of small molecule pharmaceutical products, with an initial focus on central nervous system disorders.

The Company is a Swiss stockholding corporation domiciled c/o Addex Pharma SA, Chemin des Aulx 12, CH1228 Plan-les-Ouates, Geneva, Switzerland and the parent company of Addex Pharma SA, Addex Pharmaceuticals France SAS and Addex Pharmaceuticals Inc. registered in Delaware with its principal business location in San Francisco, California, United States. Its registered shares are traded at the SIX, Swiss Exchange, under the ticker symbol ADXN. On January 29, 2020, the Group listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, American Depositary Shares (ADSs) under the symbol "ADXN", without a new issuance of securities. ADSs represents shares that continue to be admitted to trading on SIX Swiss Exchange.

These condensed consolidated financial statements have been approved for issuance by the Board of Directors on 17 August, 2022.

2. Basis of preparation

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022, have been prepared under the historic cost convention and in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" and are presented in a format consistent with the consolidated financial statements under IAS 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". However, they do not include all of the notes that would be required in a complete set of financial statements. Thus, this interim financial report should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Interim financial results are not necessarily indicative of results anticipated for the full year. The preparation of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements made in accordance with IAS 34 requires the use of estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Although these estimates are based on management's best knowledge of current events and actions, actual results ultimately may differ from those estimates. The areas involving a higher degree of judgment which are significant to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are disclosed in note 4 to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.

A number of new or amended standards and interpretations became applicable for financial periods beginning on or after January 1, 2022. The Group noted that the latter did not have a material impact on the Group's financial position or disclosures made in the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout these Interim condensed consolidated financial statements may not add up precisely to the totals provided. All ratios and variances are calculated using the underlying amount rather than the presented rounded amount.

3. Critical accounting estimates and judgments

The Group makes estimates and assumptions concerning the future. These estimates and judgments are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. The resulting accounting estimates will, by definition, seldom equal the related actual results. The estimates and assumptions that have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities or may have had a significant impact on the reported results are disclosed below: