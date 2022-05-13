Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Addex Therapeutics Ltd
  News
  Summary
    ADXN   CH0029850754

ADDEX THERAPEUTICS LTD

(ADXN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/12 11:44:41 am EDT
0.7190 CHF   +2.71%
Addex Announces Participation in the 22nd BioEURquity Europe Conference
DJ
01:00aAddex Announces Participation in the 22nd Bioquity Europe Conference
AQ
Addex Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting
GL
Addex Announces Participation in the 22nd Bioquity Europe Conference

05/13/2022 | 01:01am EDT
Geneva, Switzerland, May 13, 2022 - Addex Therapeutics Ltd (SIX: ADXN, Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced today that CEO, Tim Dyer, and Dr. Robert Lütjens, Head of Discovery – Biology, will be attending 22nd Bio€quity Europe Conference taking place May 16 - 18, 2022, in Milan, Italy.

Mr. Dyer has also submitted a pre-recorded video presentation to the conference, in which he provides a corporate update and discusses recent developments at Addex. The presentation will be available for viewing on-demand by registered participants.

Mr. Dyer and Dr. Lütjens will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact IR@addexpharma.com.

About Addex Therapeutics:
Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is in a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) and a Phase 2 clinical study is underway for the treatment of blepharospasm, a form of dystonia. Addex's third clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is in a Phase 2a proof of concept clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy. Indivior PLC has licensed Addex’s GABAB PAM program for the development of drug candidates with a focus in substance use disorder. Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, M4 PAM for psychotic disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol "ADXN" on each exchange.

Contacts:

Tim Dyer
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55        
PR@addextherapeutics.com 		Mike Sinclair
Partner, Halsin Partners
+44 (0)20 7318 2955
msinclair@halsin.com 		James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

Addex Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including in respect of the progress of clinical trials and preclinical studies. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release, are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Addex Therapeutics’ Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on March 10, 2022, the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus and other filings that Addex Therapeutics may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Addex Therapeutics’ views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Addex Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

 


Financials
Sales 2022 1,00 M 1,00 M 1,00 M
Net income 2022 -21,1 M -21,1 M -21,1 M
Net cash 2022 8,00 M 8,01 M 8,01 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27,2 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,2x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart ADDEX THERAPEUTICS LTD
Duration : Period :
Addex Therapeutics Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADDEX THERAPEUTICS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,72 CHF
Average target price 0,84 CHF
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Dyer Chief Executive Officer
Lénaic Teyssédou Head-Finance
Vincent M. Lawton Chairman
Roger G. Mills Director & Chief Medical Officer
Jake R. Nunn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADDEX THERAPEUTICS LTD-32.69%27
MODERNA, INC.-48.75%49 095
LONZA GROUP AG-30.41%39 587
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-28.22%38 038
SEAGEN INC.-17.79%21 988
CELLTRION, INC.-21.97%17 662