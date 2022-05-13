Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Addex Therapeutics Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADXN   CH0029850754

ADDEX THERAPEUTICS LTD

(ADXN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/12 11:44:41 am EDT
0.7190 CHF   +2.71%
01:01aAddex Announces Participation in the 22nd BioEURquity Europe Conference
DJ
01:00aAddex Announces Participation in the 22nd Bioquity Europe Conference
AQ
05/10Addex Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Addex Announces Participation in the 22nd BioEURquity Europe Conference

05/13/2022 | 01:01am EDT
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2022 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

Analyst Recommendations on ADDEX THERAPEUTICS LTD
Financials
Sales 2022 1,00 M 1,00 M 1,00 M
Net income 2022 -21,1 M -21,1 M -21,1 M
Net cash 2022 8,00 M 8,01 M 8,01 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27,2 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,2x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart ADDEX THERAPEUTICS LTD
Addex Therapeutics Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ADDEX THERAPEUTICS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,72 CHF
Average target price 0,84 CHF
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Dyer Chief Executive Officer
Lénaic Teyssédou Head-Finance
Vincent M. Lawton Chairman
Roger G. Mills Director & Chief Medical Officer
Jake R. Nunn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADDEX THERAPEUTICS LTD-32.69%27
MODERNA, INC.-48.75%49 095
LONZA GROUP AG-30.41%39 587
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-28.22%38 038
SEAGEN INC.-17.79%21 988
CELLTRION, INC.-21.97%17 662