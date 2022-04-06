Log in
Equities
Switzerland
Swiss Exchange
Addex Therapeutics Ltd
News
Summary
ADXN
CH0029850754
ADDEX THERAPEUTICS LTD
(ADXN)
04/05 11:31:25 am EDT
04/05 11:31:25 am EDT
0.79
CHF
-2.47%
01:00a
Addex Expands Pipeline with Selective M4 Positive Allosteric Modulator Program for the Treatment of Schizophrenia & Other Psychotic Disorders
DJ
03/31
ADDEX THERAPEUTICS
: Convenes Annual General Meeting 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
03/31
Addex Convenes Annual General Meeting 2022
AQ
Addex Expands Pipeline with Selective M4 Positive Allosteric Modulator Program for the Treatment of Schizophrenia & Other Psychotic Disorders
04/06/2022 | 01:00am EDT
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
April 06, 2022 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)
01:00a
Addex Expands Pipeline with Selective M4 Positive Allosteric Modulator Program for the ..
DJ
03/31
ADDEX THERAPEUTICS
: Convenes Annual General Meeting 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
03/31
Addex Convenes Annual General Meeting 2022
AQ
03/24
Addex to Present at the Bio-Europe Spring 2022 and Maxim Group - 2022 Virtual Growth Co..
AQ
03/24
Addex to Present at the Bio-Europe Spring 2022 and Maxim Group -- 2022 Virtual Growth C..
DJ
03/24
Addex to Present at the Bio-Europe Spring 2022 and Maxim Group – 2022 Virtual Gro..
AQ
03/10
TRANSCRIPT
: Addex Therapeutics Ltd, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 10, 2022
CI
03/10
ADDEX THERAPEUTICS
: Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updat..
PU
03/10
Addex Therapeutics' FY21 Loss Swells On Growing Research, Development Costs
MT
03/10
Addex Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
DJ
More news
02/11
HC Wainwright Adjusts Addex Therapeutics' Price Target to $21 from $28, Maintains Buy R..
MT
2021
ADDEX THERAPEUTICS
: HC Wainwright Initiates Addex Therapeutics at Buy Rating With $28 Pri..
MT
Financials
CHF
USD
Sales 2022
1,99 M
2,15 M
2,15 M
Net income 2022
-19,0 M
-20,5 M
-20,5 M
Net cash 2022
7,93 M
8,54 M
8,54 M
P/E ratio 2022
-1,87x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
29,9 M
32,2 M
32,2 M
EV / Sales 2022
11,0x
EV / Sales 2023
3,32x
Nbr of Employees
26
Free-Float
72,4%
Technical analysis trends ADDEX THERAPEUTICS LTD
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
0,79 CHF
Average target price
1,40 CHF
Spread / Average Target
77,2%
Managers and Directors
Timothy Dyer
Chief Executive Officer
Lénaic Teyssédou
Head-Finance
Vincent M. Lawton
Chairman
Roger G. Mills
Director & Chief Medical Officer
Jake R. Nunn
Independent Director
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ADDEX THERAPEUTICS LTD
-22.12%
32
MODERNA, INC.
-36.20%
69 537
LONZA GROUP AG
-11.11%
54 266
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.
-15.52%
45 533
SEAGEN INC.
-2.46%
27 556
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
-21.55%
19 886
