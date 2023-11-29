(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
November 29, 2023 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)
|Addex Therapeutics' ADX71149 Epilepsy Phase 2 Study Completes Recruitment of Patients
|CI
|Nov. 08
|Addex Therapeutics Restores Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement
|MT
|Addex Therapeutics to Effect ADS Ratio Change on Monday
|MT
|Addex Therapeutics Gets Nasdaq Nod for New American Depositary Share Ratio
|MT
|Addex Therapeutics to Amend American Depositary Shares Ratio
|MT
|Addex Therapeutics to Undertake Reverse Split of American Depositary Shares
|MT
|Addex-led Consortium Wins EUR4 Million Grant to Develop Mild Neurocognitive Disorders Drug
|MT
|ADRs Slump; Fresh2 Group Ltd. Declines 16%
|DJ
|Addex Therapeutics Ltd Announces ADX71149 Phase 2 Epilepsy Study Expected to Readout Data in Second Quarter 2024
|CI
|Addex Therapeutics Announces Data Published in Brain
|CI
|Transcript : Addex Therapeutics Ltd, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2023
|CI
|Addex Therapeutics Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Addex Therapeutics Extends Partnership With Indivior on Substance Use Disorder Treatment Research
|MT
|Addex GABAB Positive Allosteric Modulator Program to Receive Additional CHF2.7 Million from Indivior in Extended Substance Use Disorder Research Collaboration
|CI
|Addex Therapeutics Ltd announced that it has received CHF 2.7 million in funding from Indivior PLC
|CI
|Addex Therapeutics Reports Positive Results in Study to Reduce Opioid Drug Addiction
|MT
|Addex mGlu2PAM Demonstrates Potential in Substance Use Disorder
|CI
|Addex Therapeutics Says Drug Candidate Shows Potential as Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder
|MT
|Addex Therapeutics Boosts Share Capital for Added Financing Flexibility
|MT
|Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Thursday
|MT
|Sector Update: Health Care
|MT
|Addex Therapeutics Receives Non-Compliance Notice From Nasdaq
|MT
|Transcript : Addex Therapeutics Ltd, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
|CI
|Addex Therapeutics Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Addex Therapeutics Posts Lower Q1 Attributable Loss; Revenue Up
|MT
