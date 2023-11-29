Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a Switzerland-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on development and commercialization of orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. The Company's clinical programs pipeline include dipraglurant (mGlu5 NAM), which is Phase 2a placebo-controlled clinical trial for Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD-LID), and is being prepared to enter registration trials for PD-LID, and ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), which is being developed in collaboration by its partner Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc to treat schizophrenia and anxious depression. It also is advancing several preclinical programs, including GABABPAM for pain, overactive bladder and other disorders, mGlu7 NAM for post-traumatic stress disorder, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson's disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders.