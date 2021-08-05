Addex Therapeutics : to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

Geneva, Switzerland and New York, February 3, 2020 - Addex Therapeutics Ltd (Nasdaq & SIX: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced that Tim Dyer, CEO, will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell today at 4:00 pm ET/10 pm CET. The ceremony will take place at the Nasdaq MarketSite, 4 Times Square, in New York. Opening remarks will begin at 3:45 p.m. ET/9:45 pm CET. A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at: http://www.youtube.com/nasdaq/live.

'We are honored to ring the closing bell in celebration of our successful listing on Nasdaq last week. The listing was a long-term goal for Addex, which we believe will enable us to fulfil the promise of our pipeline of allosteric modulator druig candidates. This year is even more significant for Addex as we will soon begin pivotal studies with our lead product dipraglurant,' said Tim Dyer, CEO of Addex Therapeutics. 'I'd like to thank all our stakeholders for their continued support, particularly our employees, shareholders and Board members.'

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional 'orthosteric' small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is scheduled to enter a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson's disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID). In parallel, dipraglurant's therapeutic use in dystonia is being investigated in preclinical models. Addex's second clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM) is being developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc for the treatment of epilepsy. In addition, Addex's GABA B PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Preclinical programs include GABA B PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson's disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders.

