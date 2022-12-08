Addex and Indivior Extend Research Term of Substance Use Disorder GABAB Positive Allosteric Modulator Discovery Collaboration

Financials CHF USD Sales 2022 0,95 M 1,01 M 1,01 M Net income 2022 -17,5 M -18,6 M -18,6 M Net cash 2022 9,98 M 10,6 M 10,6 M P/E ratio 2022 -0,30x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 12,7 M 13,5 M 13,5 M EV / Sales 2022 2,88x EV / Sales 2023 19,8x Nbr of Employees 26 Free-Float 71,0% Chart ADDEX THERAPEUTICS LTD Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ADDEX THERAPEUTICS LTD Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 3 Last Close Price 0,12 CHF Average target price 0,16 CHF Spread / Average Target 29,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Timothy Dyer Chief Executive Officer Lénaic Teyssédou Head-Finance Vincent M. Lawton Chairman Roger G. Mills Director & Chief Medical Officer Jake R. Nunn Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ADDEX THERAPEUTICS LTD -87.08% 14