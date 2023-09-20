(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
|0.0656 CHF
|-10.14%
|-18.00%
|-34.79%
|07:26am
|Addex-led Consortium Wins EUR4 Million Grant to Develop Mild Neurocognitive Disorders Drug
|Sep. 05
|ADRs Slump; Fresh2 Group Ltd. Declines 16%
|Addex-led Consortium Wins EUR4 Million Grant to Develop Mild Neurocognitive Disorders Drug
|ADRs Slump; Fresh2 Group Ltd. Declines 16%
|Addex Therapeutics Ltd Announces ADX71149 Phase 2 Epilepsy Study Expected to Readout Data in Second Quarter 2024
|Addex Therapeutics Announces Data Published in Brain
|Transcript : Addex Therapeutics Ltd, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2023
|Addex Therapeutics Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|Addex Therapeutics Extends Partnership With Indivior on Substance Use Disorder Treatment Research
|Addex GABAB Positive Allosteric Modulator Program to Receive Additional CHF2.7 Million from Indivior in Extended Substance Use Disorder Research Collaboration
|Addex Therapeutics Ltd announced that it has received CHF 2.7 million in funding from Indivior PLC
|Addex Therapeutics Reports Positive Results in Study to Reduce Opioid Drug Addiction
|Addex mGlu2PAM Demonstrates Potential in Substance Use Disorder
|Addex Therapeutics Says Drug Candidate Shows Potential as Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder
|Addex Therapeutics Boosts Share Capital for Added Financing Flexibility
|Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Thursday
|Sector Update: Health Care
|Addex Therapeutics Receives Non-Compliance Notice From Nasdaq
|Transcript : Addex Therapeutics Ltd, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
|Addex Therapeutics Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|Addex Therapeutics Posts Lower Q1 Attributable Loss; Revenue Up
|Addex Therapeutics Announces ADX71149 Phase 2 Epilepsy Clinical Study’s Independent Interim Review Committee Recommends Continuing Study
|Addex Shares Soar 44% After Independent Review Panel Backs Continuation of Mid-stage Epilepsy Treatment Study
|Addex Therapeutics Raises $5 Million in Equity Financing
|Addex Therapeutics Ltd announced that it has received funding
|Addex Publishes Dipraglurant Data Showing In Vivo Efficacy on Motor and Non-Motor Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease
|Sector Update: Healthcare Stocks Mixed Premarket Monday
