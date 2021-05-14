Press Release : Addex Convenes Annual General Meeting 2021

Geneva, Switzerland, May 14, 2021 -- Addex
Therapeutics
(SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company
pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development,
announced today that its Annual General Meeting will take place on
Wednesday 16 June 2021 at 11:00am CEST at the Campus Biotech, Chemin des
Mines 9, 1202 Geneva.
Due to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Federal Council
has enacted measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus under the
Ordinance on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) (COVID-19
Ordinance 3). Among other measures, the Federal Council has banned all
public and private events in Switzerland and allowed companies to impose
on their shareholders the ability to exercise their rights exclusively
through voting instructions to the Independent Voting Rights
Representative. In accordance with the COVID-19 Ordinance 3, the Board
of Directors ordered that all shareholders may exercise their rights at
the Annual General Meeting (AGM) exclusively through the Independent
Voting Rights Representative, Robert P. Briner, attorney-at-law, B & B
Avocats. Shareholders will not be granted access to the meeting room on
the day of the meeting.
Agenda
1. Approval of the Annual Report, the Annual Financial Statements and
the Consolidated Financial Statements for the business year 2020
2. Consultative vote on the Compensation Report for the business year
2020
3. Appropriation of the results
4. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and of the
Executive Management
5. Re-elections of the members of the Board of Directors and
re-election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors
5.1. Re-election of Vincent Lawton as member and Chairman of the
Board of Directors
5.2. Re-election of Raymond Hill as member of the Board of Directors
5.3. Re-election of Timothy Dyer as member of the Board of Directors
5.4. Re-election of Roger Mills as member of the Board of Directors
5.5. Re-election of Jake Nunn as member of the Board of Directors
5.6. Re-election of Isaac Manke as member of the Board of Directors
6. Re-elections of the members of the Compensation Committee
6.7. Re-election of Vincent Lawton as member of the Compensation
Committee
6.8. Re-election of Raymond Hill as member of the Compensation
Committee
7. Re-election of the Auditors BDO AG
8. Re-election of the Independent Voting Rights Representative
9. Amendments to the Articles of Association
9.9. Creation of an authorized share capital in an amount of CHF
24,636,476 and expiring on 16 June 2023 (article 3b of the Articles of
Association)
9.10. Increase of the conditional share capital by a total amount of
CHF 8,212,159 from CHF 16,424,317 to CHF 24,636,476 (article 3c of the
Articles of Association)
10. Compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and of the
Executive Management
10.11. Compensation of the members of the Board of Directors
10.12. Compensation of the members of the Executive Management
11. Miscellaneous
The full invitation to the AGM 2021 may be found in the General Meetings
section of the Company's website here
.
About Addex Therapeutics:
Addex
Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the
development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally
available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for
neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential
advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an
improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small
molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug
discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are
recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead
product candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or
NAM), is poised to start a pivotal registration clinical trial for
Parkinson's disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) in Q2 2021.
Addex is also investigating dipraglurant's therapeutic use in
blepharospasm (a type of dystonia), for which a clinical trial is
expected to be initiated in Q2 2021. Addex's third clinical program,
ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in
collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is scheduled to enter
a phase 2a proof of concept clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy
in Q2 2021. Addex's GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC,
which is focused on development for the treatment of addiction.
Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD,
mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson's
disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. Addex shares are
listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares
representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and
trade under the ticker symbol "ADXN" on each exchange.
Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as
amended, including in respect of the anticipated initiation and progress
of clinical trials and preclinical studies, and its future financing
activities. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect,
" "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict,"
"project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are
intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all
forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any
forward-looking statements in this press release, are based on
management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a
number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause
actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or
implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press
release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market
conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in the
Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 11,
2021, as well as market conditions and regulatory review.
Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent
Addex Therapeutics' views only as of the date hereof and should not be
relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Addex
Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any
forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
