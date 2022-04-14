Addiko Bank : AGM 2022 presentation

Addiko Group:

Annual General Meeting 2022

14 April 2022

Summary of the Year 2021

• Successful shift in focus towards lower SME tickets while

• First visible effects of the Transformation Program already in 2021

• SREP 2021 reduces capital ratios: P2R at 3.25% (down from 4.1%), P2G at 2% (down from 4%), the latter being dependent on the results of the AQR stress test going forward

• Net profit of €13.6mn in 2021 (2020: €1.4mn) despite challenging environment

reducing low-yielding and higher ticket medium SME loans (-18.5%)

• Decrease in non-focus book by 32.8% YoY following significantly accelerated run-down

• Growth in focus book at 9.5% when excluding medium SME loan book

• Branch right-sizing - 13 branches closed last year (down to 155)

• First results already visible in 2021 with reported operating expenses of €171.1mn (beat guidance by €2.9mn)

• Operational OPEX run-rate reduction lined up to achieve new 2022 OPEX guidance

• NPE volume down by 20% to €194mn (vs. 2020's €244mn)

• Push for the NPE reduction initiated at the beginning of 2H21

Key Highlights 2021

• Capital ratio strong at transitional CET1 ratio of 22.2%, IFRS 9 fully-loaded CET1 ratio of 21.6% (2020: 20.3% and 19.3%, respectively)

• Funding situation remained solid at €4.71bn customer deposits with LCR at c. 252%

• Business portfolio behavior remained stable despite expired moratoria (>94% of portfolio with no overdues)

• Overall exposure in moratoria down to only €2.4mn (YE20: €164mn)

• NPE volume down by 20% YoY to €194mn (YE20: €244mn)

• Dividend of €46.6mn (€2.39 per share) distributed in two tranches in 2021

• Operating result down by -12.5% YoY to €54.9mn mainly affected by costs for management changes, regular bonus accruals and restructuring costs

• Provisioning at -0.40% Cost of Risk with €-13.2mn (YE20: €-48.4mn at CoR -1.4%)

− New business generation strongest in 4Q21 (up 15% vs. 4Q20)

Guidance 2021 Confirmed by Actuals

• Overall focus book growth at 4% YoY influenced by intentional reduction in low-yielding and high-ticket medium SMEs

➔- Sum of other result and credit loss expenses on financial assets: <1% on average net loans and advances to customers (revised with 1H21 disclosure)

➔- Gross performing loans: c. €3.35bn (previously c. €3.5bn) with >5% growth in focus

For the full year 2021 the Group delivered:

• Full focus on Consumer & SME business going forward with shift towards micro and small tickets in SME

• Faster decrease in overall gross performing loans to €3.28bn due to accelerated run-down in non-focus (-32.8%) and exit from low-yielding and high-ticket medium SMEs (-18.5%)

Recent Events

• The Slovenian Parliament passed the CHF law on 2 February 2022 requiring lenders to retroactively introduce an exchange-rate cap clause of 10% in relation to all agreements for CHF loans concluded between 28 June 2004 and 31 December 2010 (up to 17 years back)

• Addiko has calculated a worst-case scenario of €100mn to 110mn based on its own interpretation of the imprecise nature of this legislation as disclosed on 2 February

• The law contradicts European law and the Slovenian Constitution, in the view of Addiko which is confirmed by several Slovenian and international law offices

• Upon entry into force on 26 February 2022, Addiko filed an appeal against the CHF law with the Constitutional Court in Slovenia, combined with a request for suspensive effect, together with 8 other affected banks; also the National Bank of Slovenia filed an appeal against the CHF Law

• In addition, Addiko filed a Request for Arbitration with the ICSID in Washington, DC against the Republic of Slovenia (BIT claim)

• On 4 March 2022, the Slovenian government provided feedback to the Constitutional Court that they were against the CHF Law and would support a suspension

• On 10 March 2022, the Constitutional Court unanimously suspended the CHF Law in its entirety until it has reached a final decision regarding its constitutionality

• Even with the new SREP in place, the ECB requested a conservative stance on dividends

• Based on their continuous dialogue, the Management was close to an agreement with the ECB

• The surprising introduction of the CHF law in Slovenia changed the situation

• No dividend for 2021 in light of the potential worst-case scenario to mitigate future capital add-ons

• Limits to affected banks in CSEE were cut in time

• Addiko Group's direct exposure to Ukraine, Russia and Belarus at below €10k

• Indirect loan exposure of up to €13mn while potential impacts, if any, are being analyzed