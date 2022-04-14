Log in
    ADKO   AT000ADDIKO0

ADDIKO BANK AG

(ADKO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/14 11:18:04 am EDT
11.23 EUR   -3.23%
04/01ADDIKO BANK : Additional remark on the minimum quota under Section 86 (7) AktG related to agenda item 8 “Election to the Supervisory Board”
PU
03/25ADDIKO BANK : Mag. Johannes Proksch – Candidate statement
PU
03/25ADDIKO BANK : Mag. Johannes Proksch – Curriculum vitae
PU
Addiko Bank : AGM 2022 presentation

04/14/2022 | 10:49am EDT
Addiko Group:

Annual General Meeting 2022

14 April 2022

Summary of the Year 2021

  • Net profit of €13.6mn in 2021 (2020: €1.4mn) despite challenging environment

  • SREP 2021 reduces capital ratios: P2R at 3.25% (down from 4.1%), P2G at 2% (down from 4%), the latter being dependent on the results of the AQR stress test going forward

  • First visible effects of the Transformation Program already in 2021

    • Successful shift in focus towards lower SME tickets while

reducing low-yielding and higher ticket medium SME loans (-18.5%)

  • Growth in focus book at 9.5% when excluding medium SME loan book

  • Decrease in non-focus book by 32.8% YoY following significantly accelerated run-down

  • Operational OPEX run-rate reduction lined up to achieve new 2022 OPEX guidance

  • First results already visible in 2021 with reported operating expenses of €171.1mn (beat guidance by €2.9mn)

  • Branch right-sizing - 13 branches closed last year (down to 155)

  • Push for the NPE reduction initiated at the beginning of 2H21

  • NPE volume down by 20% to €194mn (vs. 2020's €244mn)

  • NPE ratio (on-balance loans) at 4.0%

Key Highlights 2021

  • 2021 net profit of €13.6mn (YE20: €1.4mn)

  • Business in focus areas:

    • New business generation strongest in 4Q21 (up 15% vs. 4Q20)

    • Gross disbursements up 34% YoY

    • NCI of focus book up 13% YoY

  • Provisioning at -0.40% Cost of Risk with €-13.2mn (YE20: €-48.4mn at CoR -1.4%)

  • Operating result down by -12.5% YoY to €54.9mn mainly affected by costs for management changes, regular bonus accruals and restructuring costs

  • Dividend of €46.6mn (€2.39 per share) distributed in two tranches in 2021

  • 2021 EPS at €0.70

  • NPE volume down by 20% YoY to €194mn (YE20: €244mn)

  • NPE ratio at 2.9% (YE20: 3.5%), NPE ratio (on-balance loans) at 4.0% (YE20: 4.7%)

  • Overall exposure in moratoria down to only €2.4mn (YE20: €164mn)

  • Business portfolio behavior remained stable despite expired moratoria (>94% of portfolio with no overdues)

  • NPE coverage at 71.9% (YE20: 73.6%)

  • Funding situation remained solid at €4.71bn customer deposits with LCR at c. 252%

  • Capital ratio strong at transitional CET1 ratio of 22.2%, IFRS 9 fully-loaded CET1 ratio of 21.6% (2020: 20.3% and 19.3%, respectively)

Guidance 2021 Confirmed by Actuals

For the full year 2021 the Group delivered:

Outlook 2021 (as disclosed in 3Q21)

Final 2021 results

  • - Net Banking Income: stable at 2020 level

  • - Operating expenses: below €174mn

  • - TCR ratio: above 18.6% on a transitional basis

  • Growth in focus at 9.5% YoY excluding medium SMEs

    - Gross performing loans: c. €3.35bn (previously c. €3.5bn) with >5% growth in focus

    - Sum of other result and credit loss expenses on financial assets: <1% on average net loans and advances to customers (revised with 1H21 disclosure)

  • Overall focus book growth at 4% YoY influenced by intentional reduction in low-yielding and high-ticket medium SMEs

  • Faster decrease in overall gross performing loans to €3.28bn due to accelerated run-down in non-focus (-32.8%) and exit from low-yielding and high-ticket medium SMEs (-18.5%)

  • Full focus on Consumer & SME business going forward with shift towards micro and small tickets in SME

Recent Events

  • The Slovenian Parliament passed the CHF law on 2 February 2022 requiring lenders to retroactively introduce an exchange-rate cap clause of 10% in relation to all agreements for CHF loans concluded between 28 June 2004 and 31 December 2010 (up to 17 years back)

  • Addiko has calculated a worst-case scenario of €100mn to 110mn based on its own interpretation of the imprecise nature of this legislation as disclosed on 2 February

  • The law contradicts European law and the Slovenian Constitution, in the view of Addiko which is confirmed by several Slovenian and international law offices

  • Upon entry into force on 26 February 2022, Addiko filed an appeal against the CHF law with the Constitutional Court in Slovenia, combined with a request for suspensive effect, together with 8 other affected banks; also the National Bank of Slovenia filed an appeal against the CHF Law

  • In addition, Addiko filed a Request for Arbitration with the ICSID in Washington, DC against the Republic of Slovenia (BIT claim)

  • On 4 March 2022, the Slovenian government provided feedback to the Constitutional Court that they were against the CHF Law and would support a suspension

  • On 10 March 2022, the Constitutional Court unanimously suspended the CHF Law in its entirety until it has reached a final decision regarding its constitutionality

  • Even with the new SREP in place, the ECB requested a conservative stance on dividends

  • Based on their continuous dialogue, the Management was close to an agreement with the ECB

  • The surprising introduction of the CHF law in Slovenia changed the situation

  • No dividend for 2021 in light of the potential worst-case scenario to mitigate future capital add-ons

  • Limits to affected banks in CSEE were cut in time

  • Addiko Group's direct exposure to Ukraine, Russia and Belarus at below €10k

  • Indirect loan exposure of up to €13mn while potential impacts, if any, are being analyzed

  • The overall global impact and knock-on effects on the region cannot be assessed at this point

Disclaimer

Addiko Bank AG published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 14:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
