Addiko Bank : Corporate Governance Report 2021

Corporate Governance Statement

Addiko's Declaration of Commitment

Addiko Group is a listed consumer and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) specialist banking group in Central and South Eastern Europe (CSEE).

Addiko Group consists of Addiko Bank AG (hereinafter referred to as "Addiko" or "Bank"), a fully-licensed Austrian parent bank registered in Vienna, Austria, supervised by the Austrian Financial Market Authority and by the European Central Bank, as well as six subsidiary banks, registered, licensed and operating in five CSEE countries: Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina (where it operates two banks), Serbia and Montenegro.

Through its six subsidiary banks, Addiko Group services approximately 0.8 million customers in CSEE as of 31 December 2021, using a well-dispersed network of 155 branches and modern digital banking channels.

As a listed company with the Vienna Stock Exchange, Addiko attaches great importance to responsible and transparent management in order to maintain the understanding and trust of its various stakeholders.

Therefore, Addiko is committed complying with the Austrian Corporate Governance Code ("ACGC" or "the Code") in the version of January 2021. The ACGC is publicly available on the website of the Austrian Working Group for Corporate Governance (www.corporate-governance).

The Code contains:

rules based on compulsory legal requirements (L rules);

rules that should be complied with, where deviations must be explained and justified in order for the company's conduct to conform with the Code (C rules, comply or explain);

and rules that are recommendations, where noncompliance must not be disclosed or justified (R rules).

Certain legal provisions only apply to companies that are listed on the Austrian stock exchange.

Deviations from the Code

Addiko observes the rules of the Austrian Corporate Governance Code.

Deviations referring to the entire business year 2021: