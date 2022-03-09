Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Addiko Bank : Corporate Governance Report 2021

03/09/2022 | 04:21am EST
Consolidated Corporate Governance

Report 2021

Consolidated Corporate Governance Report 2021 1

Table of content

Corporate Governance Statement

4

Addiko's Declaration of Commitment

4

Deviations from the Code

4

Corporate Structure

5

General Assembly

6

Supervisory Board

7

Supervisory Board members on 31 December 2021

7

Members who left Supervisory Board in 2021

7

State Commissioners as of 31 December 2021

7

Supervisory Board Mandates and comparable functions at other listed companies

8

Independence Criteria for Assessment of Independence of the Supervisory Board members

8

Independent members of the Supervisory Board members

8

Supervisory Board Activity Report

9

Committees of the Supervisory Board

10

Self-evaluation of the Supervisory Board Members

13

Management Board

14

Management Board members of Addiko Bank AG as of31 December 2020 and allocation of responsibilities

14

Members who left the Management Board in 2021

15

Committees of the Management Board

15

Information on the working procedures of the Management Board

16

Supervisory Board Mandates and Comparable Functions in companies outside the Group

16

Members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board held mandates in following subsidiaries

16

Contracts with Supervisory Board Members

16

Measures taken to promote women in Management Board, Supervisory Board and management positions

17

Women in the Management Board, the Supervisory Board and in management positions

17

Diversity Concept

18

Promoting Diversity and Inclusion

18

Diversity in the Supervisory Board

18

External Evaluation

19

Attachment 1: Transactions requiring the approval of Supervisory Board as of 31 December 2021

20

Consolidated Corporate Governance Report 2021 2

Glossary of Key Terms

The table below sets out the most commonly used terms contained within this handbook and Addiko Bank.

Term

Definition

ABG

Addiko Group

ACGC

Austrian Corporate Governance Code

Addiko Bank or Addiko

Addiko Bank AG (Holding)

AktG

Aktiengesetz (Stock Corporation Act)

AML/CFT

Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism

BiH

Bosnia and Hercegovina

BWG

Bankwesengesetz (Banking Act)

BGBL.

Bundesgesetzblatt (Law Gazette)

CEO

Chief Executive Officer

CFO

Chief Financial Officer

Code

Austrian Code of Corporate Governance

CISO

Chief Information Security Officer

CRBO/IT/Dig.

Chief Retail Banking/IT/Digitalization Officer

CRO

Chief Risk Officer

CRR

Capital Requirements Regulation

CSEE

Central and South Eastern Europe

D&O Insurance

Directors-and-Officers Insurance

EBA

European Banking Authority

ECB

European Central Bank

SPOC

Single Point of Contact

FMA

Finanzmarktaufsicht

FX

Foreign Exchange

GoB

Group of Borrowers

ICAAP

Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process

ICS

Internal Control System

ICV

Internal collateral value

NPE

Non-performing exposure

oGA

Ordinary General Assembly

OPEX

Operational expenditure

SME

Small and medium-sized enterprises

Consolidated Corporate Governance Report 2021 3

Corporate Governance Statement

Addiko's Declaration of Commitment

Addiko Group is a listed consumer and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) specialist banking group in Central and South Eastern Europe (CSEE).

Addiko Group consists of Addiko Bank AG (hereinafter referred to as "Addiko" or "Bank"), a fully-licensed Austrian parent bank registered in Vienna, Austria, supervised by the Austrian Financial Market Authority and by the European Central Bank, as well as six subsidiary banks, registered, licensed and operating in five CSEE countries: Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina (where it operates two banks), Serbia and Montenegro.

Through its six subsidiary banks, Addiko Group services approximately 0.8 million customers in CSEE as of 31 December 2021, using a well-dispersed network of 155 branches and modern digital banking channels.

As a listed company with the Vienna Stock Exchange, Addiko attaches great importance to responsible and transparent management in order to maintain the understanding and trust of its various stakeholders.

Therefore, Addiko is committed complying with the Austrian Corporate Governance Code ("ACGC" or "the Code") in the version of January 2021. The ACGC is publicly available on the website of the Austrian Working Group for Corporate Governance (www.corporate-governance).

The Code contains:

  • rules based on compulsory legal requirements (L rules);
  • rules that should be complied with, where deviations must be explained and justified in order for the company's conduct to conform with the Code (C rules, comply or explain);
  • and rules that are recommendations, where noncompliance must not be disclosed or justified (R rules).

Certain legal provisions only apply to companies that are listed on the Austrian stock exchange.

Deviations from the Code

Addiko observes the rules of the Austrian Corporate Governance Code.

Deviations referring to the entire business year 2021:

No.Deviations

C-12 The materials and documents required for a Supervisory Board meeting haven't been made available at least one week before the respective meeting with each and every session.

Comments

In 2021, extraordinary Supervisory Board meetings were convened at short notice and therefore the deadline of 7 days could not be met. Also, some documents were of sensitive nature and were with consent of the Supervisory Board uploaded later than 7 days before the supervisory board meetings. Delays in this matter were accepted by the Supervisory Board in the respective meeting.

C-39

According to the C-39 Rule of the Code

the Supervisory Board shall ensure that

a committee has the authorization to

take decisions in urgent cases.

The Supervisory Board has not implemented a dedicated committee to take decisions in urgent cases. In urgent cases the Supervisory Board as well as its committees are authorized to adopt resolutions outside of regular meetings in written form, for instance via email, fax or any other verifiable electronic means, if no objections are raised by a member (at least within 24 hours after such decision has been made). Representation by other members of the Supervisory Board is not permitted in the case of circular resolutions.

Consolidated Corporate Governance Report 2021 4

Corporate Structure

Addiko is a stock corporation established according to Austrian law and consists of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board (two-tier-system).

The Management Board is responsible for the management of the company in accordance with the law, the articles of association of Addiko Bank AG, and taking into account the interests of shareholders and the company's employees, as well as public interest with the objective of creating sustainable value in the interests of the company.

The Management Board decides on all matters prescribed by law, the by-laws, the articles of association, rules of procedures or guidance provided by the Supervisory Board and ensures compliance with the legal requirements and internal guidelines (compliance). It also takes the necessary measures to ensure that adequate internal guidelines are developed and implemented. The Management Board's responsibilities include - in particular - the bank's strategic management and direction, the allocation of resources, financial accounting and reporting, control and risk management, as well as a properly functioning business organization and corporate control. The Management Board meets on a weekly basis or more frequently, if required.

The Management Board works closely together with the Supervisory Board in a cooperative relationship of trust and for the benefit of the company. The Management Board reports to the Supervisory Board at a minimum within the scope prescribed by law or administrative guidelines, on all issues with relevance for the Group concerning strategy, the intended business policy, planning, business development, risk situation, risk management, staff development, reputation and compliance.

The Supervisory Board appoints the members of the Management Board, decides on the remuneration of the Management Board and regularly monitors the management activities of the Management Board and advises on fundamental matters related to the company. It takes part in making decisions as provided by law, the articles of association and its rules of procedures. The Supervisory Board meetings are convened by the chairperson and are held at least once during each calendar quarter. Ad-hoc meetings can be requested if required.

Figure 1 Corporate Governance Structure of Addiko as of 31 December 2021

Consolidated Corporate Governance Report 2021 5

Disclaimer

Addiko Bank AG published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 09:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
