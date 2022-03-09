Addiko Bank : Corporate Governance Report 2021

Supervisory Board Mandates and comparable functions at other listed companies
Glossary of Key Terms
The table below sets out the most commonly used terms contained within this handbook and Addiko Bank.
Term
Definition
ABG
Addiko Group
ACGC
Austrian Corporate Governance Code
Addiko Bank or Addiko
Addiko Bank AG (Holding)
AktG
Aktiengesetz (Stock Corporation Act)
AML/CFT
Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism
BiH
Bosnia and Hercegovina
BWG
Bankwesengesetz (Banking Act)
BGBL.
Bundesgesetzblatt (Law Gazette)
CEO
Chief Executive Officer
CFO
Chief Financial Officer
Code
Austrian Code of Corporate Governance
CISO
Chief Information Security Officer
CRBO/IT/Dig.
Chief Retail Banking/IT/Digitalization Officer
CRO
Chief Risk Officer
CRR
Capital Requirements Regulation
CSEE
Central and South Eastern Europe
D&O Insurance
Directors-and-Officers Insurance
EBA
European Banking Authority
ECB
European Central Bank
SPOC
Single Point of Contact
FMA
Finanzmarktaufsicht
FX
Foreign Exchange
GoB
Group of Borrowers
ICAAP
Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process
ICS
Internal Control System
ICV
Internal collateral value
NPE
Non-performing exposure
oGA
Ordinary General Assembly
OPEX
Operational expenditure
SME
Small and medium-sized enterprises
Corporate Governance Statement
Addiko's Declaration of Commitment
Addiko Group is a listed consumer and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) specialist banking group in Central and South Eastern Europe (CSEE).
Addiko Group consists of Addiko Bank AG (hereinafter referred to as "Addiko" or "Bank"), a fully-licensed Austrian parent bank registered in Vienna, Austria, supervised by the Austrian Financial Market Authority and by the European Central Bank, as well as six subsidiary banks, registered, licensed and operating in five CSEE countries: Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina (where it operates two banks), Serbia and Montenegro.
Through its six subsidiary banks, Addiko Group services approximately 0.8 million customers in CSEE as of 31 December 2021, using a well-dispersed network of 155 branches and modern digital banking channels.
As a listed company with the Vienna Stock Exchange, Addiko attaches great importance to responsible and transparent management in order to maintain the understanding and trust of its various stakeholders.
Therefore, Addiko is committed complying with the Austrian Corporate Governance Code ("ACGC" or "the Code") in the version of January 2021. The ACGC is publicly available on the website of the Austrian Working Group for Corporate Governance (www.corporate-governance).
The Code contains:
rules based on compulsory legal requirements (L rules);
rules that should be complied with, where deviations must be explained and justified in order for the company's conduct to conform with the Code (C rules, comply or explain);
and rules that are recommendations, where noncompliance must not be disclosed or justified (R rules).
Certain legal provisions only apply to companies that are listed on the Austrian stock exchange.
Deviations from the Code
Addiko observes the rules of the Austrian Corporate Governance Code.
Deviations referring to the entire business year 2021:
No.Deviations
C-12 The materials and documents required for a Supervisory Board meeting haven't been made available at least one week before the respective meeting with each and every session.
Comments
In 2021, extraordinary Supervisory Board meetings were convened at short notice and therefore the deadline of 7 days could not be met. Also, some documents were of sensitive nature and were with consent of the Supervisory Board uploaded later than 7 days before the supervisory board meetings. Delays in this matter were accepted by the Supervisory Board in the respective meeting.
C-39
According to the C-39 Rule of the Code
the Supervisory Board shall ensure that
a committee has the authorization to
take decisions in urgent cases.
The Supervisory Board has not implemented a dedicated committee to take decisions in urgent cases. In urgent cases the Supervisory Board as well as its committees are authorized to adopt resolutions outside of regular meetings in written form, for instance via email, fax or any other verifiable electronic means, if no objections are raised by a member (at least within 24 hours after such decision has been made). Representation by other members of the Supervisory Board is not permitted in the case of circular resolutions.
Corporate Structure
Addiko is a stock corporation established according to Austrian law and consists of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board(two-tier-system).
The Management Board is responsible for the management of the company in accordance with the law, the articles of association of Addiko Bank AG, and taking into account the interests of shareholders and the company's employees, as well as public interest with the objective of creating sustainable value in the interests of the company.
The Management Board decides on all matters prescribed by law, the by-laws, the articles of association, rules of procedures or guidance provided by the Supervisory Board and ensures compliance with the legal requirements and internal guidelines (compliance). It also takes the necessary measures to ensure that adequate internal guidelines are developed and implemented. The Management Board's responsibilities include - in particular - the bank's strategic management and direction, the allocation of resources, financial accounting and reporting, control and risk management, as well as a properly functioning business organization and corporate control. The Management Board meets on a weekly basis or more frequently, if required.
The Management Board works closely together with the Supervisory Board in a cooperative relationship of trust and for the benefit of the company. The Management Board reports to the Supervisory Board at a minimum within the scope prescribed by law or administrative guidelines, on all issues with relevance for the Group concerning strategy, the intended business policy, planning, business development, risk situation, risk management, staff development, reputation and compliance.
The Supervisory Board appoints the members of the Management Board, decides on the remuneration of the Management Board and regularly monitors the management activities of the Management Board and advises on fundamental matters related to the company. It takes part in making decisions as provided by law, the articles of association and its rules of procedures. The Supervisory Board meetings are convened by the chairperson and are held at least once during each calendar quarter. Ad-hoc meetings can be requested if required.
Figure 1 Corporate Governance Structure of Addiko as of 31 December 2021