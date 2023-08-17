There is no moving forward without looking back.
Half-year financial report 2023
Business development
Key financial data
EARNINGS
NET PROFIT
€19.5m
OPERATING RESULT
€49.6m
EPS
€1.0
NIM
3.7%
ASSET QUALITY
COST OF RISK
-0.2%
NPE RATIO
2.4%
NPE VOLUME
€158.5m
CAPITAL
CET1 RATIO
19.9%
Outlook 2023 upgraded
- NET PROFIT up 55% to €19.5m
- OPERATING RESULT up 54% YoY to
€49.6m reflecting continued positive momentum on top-line
- DOUBLE-DIGITYOY GROWTH in Con-
sumer and SME continued - on track to achieve 2023 Outlook
- NEW LOAN BUSINESS PRICING remains
at premium, well above 100bp YoY in focus areas - prudent underwriting as anchor
- DIVIDEND of €23.6m (€1.21 DPS) paid on 4 May 2023
- ESG Strategy & Action Plan on track
- UPGRADED OUTLOOK 2023 on the
back of a strong first half of the year
GROSS PERFORMING LOANS
ca €3.5b with >10% growth in focus
NET BANKING INCOME
up by ca. 15% (prev. ca. 10%)
OPERATING EXPENSES
below €179m
TCR
>18.6% (fully loaded)
SUM OTHER RESULT &
<1.5% (prev. ca. 1.2%) on average net loans to
CREDIT LOSS EXPENSES
customers
Condensed Group Management Report
Key data
EUR m
Selected items of the profit or loss statement
1H23
1H22
(%)
Net banking income
140.7
120.7
16.6%
Net interest income
108.1
84.6
27.8%
Net fee and commission income
32.5
36.1
-9.7%
Net result on financial instruments
0.7
0.2
>100%
Other operating result
-4.9
-5.9
-16.4%
Operating expenses
-86.9
-82.8
4.9%
Operating result before impairments and provisions
49.6
32.3
53.7%
Other result
-16.5
-8.6
92.5%
Credit loss expenses on financial assets
-9.2
-8.8
4.3%
Taxes on income
-4.5
-2.3
92.9%
Result after tax
19.5
12.6
54.7%
Performance ratios
1H23
1H22
(pts)
Net interest income/total average assets
3.7%
3.0%
0.7
Return on average tangible equity
5.4%
3.4%
2.0
Cost/income ratio
61.7%
68.6%
-6.8
Cost of risk ratio
-0.2%
-0.2%
0.0
Cost of risk ratio (net loans)
-0.3%
-0.3%
0.0
Earnings per share (in EUR)
1.00
0.65
35.5
Selected items of the statement of financial position
Jun23
Dec22
(%)
Loans and advances to customers
3,423.3
3,292.7
4.0%
o/w gross performing loans
3,435.6
3,303.8
4.0%
Deposits and borrowings of customers
4,848.5
4,959.6
-2.2%
Equity
756.4
746.3
1.4%
Total assets
5,875.5
5,996.4
-2.0%
Risk-weighted assets 1)
3,559.2
3,481.0
2.2%
Balance sheet ratios
Jun23
Dec22
(pts)
Loan to deposit ratio
70.6%
66.4%
4.2
NPE ratio
2.4%
2.4%
0.0
NPE Ratio (on balance loans)
3.3%
3.3%
0.0
NPE coverage ratio
78.0%
75.4%
2.6
Liquidity coverage ratio
335.8%
307.4%
28.4
Common equity tier 1 ratio 1)
19.9%
20.0%
-0.1
Total capital ratio 1)
19.9%
20.0%
-0.1
- As of 1 January 2023, there is no difference between the transitional and the fully loaded regulatory capital base due to the expiry of the IFRS 9 and Article 468 CRR (EU 2020/873) transitional capital rules. Comparative figures on a fully loaded basis.
Condensed Group Management Report
Letter from the CEO
Based on the progress in our Acceleration Program, we accomplished a successful first half of 2023. Building on the achievements of our Transformation Program, which was launched almost two years ago, the improvements in our results are clearly visible in our business volumes, in our financial results and in the services offered to our customers.
Addiko Group posted a net profit of EUR 19.5 million for the first six months of this year, up 55% from 2022. Our operating result also improved significantly with a 54% increase to EUR 49.6 million, an achievement that was supported by double- digit year-on-year growth in our focus areas Consumers and SME.
Our performance on cost management in times of elevated inflation is also evident and can be seen in an improved Cost/income ratio of 61.7% (1H22: 68.6%). These developments are a continuation of the solid results in 2022 which allowed us to distribute a dividend of EUR 23.6 million or EUR 1.21 per share to our shareholders in May 2023.
In response to changing customer needs, our Acceleration Program continues to prioritise business growth in the focus areas of Consumers and SME, operational excellence and the enhancement of our digital capabilities. At the same time, we want to become the best-in-class bank in risk management driven by data analytics and automation.
Our ambition allowed us to deliver a market premiere in Croatia by giving customers the possibility to get their loan documentation wherever and whenever suits them by courier service. In Slovenia, our bank improved the cash loan origination process by lowering the time to decision to a maximum of 15 minutes, with time to cash in under one hour. The process is now fully automated.
In Serbia, our customer centric approach has further improved, with lending at the point of sale (PoS) now available at over 300 partners including retail stores selling electronics, household appliances and other consumer goods. The simple and fast process enables customers to get a loan within 15 minutes, using only their ID.
Addiko's brand character Oskar was present across all media channels throughout more than 30 marketing campaigns to promote our offerings.
Despite falling energy prices, inflation in the region remains elevated, impacting household incomes and consumer spending. The war in the Ukraine also contributes to higher geopolitical risks, increasing economic uncertainties for the second half. Slovenia has been severely impacted by the recent floods. While Addiko Slovenia and its branches are so far only experiencing limited impacts, we are supporting affected employees and customers with targeted relief measures. Croatia on the other hand is expected to further benefit from its 2023 accession to the euro and the Schengen area.
Despite these uncertainties, we are confident that we still have significant headroom for growth in fast lending to Consumers and SMEs complemented by other simple banking products.
For the remainder of 2023, we have raised our outlook to reflect the continued strong business development, the favourable interest rate environment and our prudency on risk & legal costs.
I'm very satisfied with these results, which show how far we have come as a team and how fast we have moved as a business towards becoming the leading specialist bank for consumers & SME customers in the CSEE region. I would like to thank all our employees for their professional behavior and all their energy with which they serve our customers.
Herbert Juranek
CEO
Condensed Group Management Report
