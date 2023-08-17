As of 1 January 2023, there is no difference between the transitional and the fully loaded regulatory capital base due to the expiry of the IFRS 9 and Article 468 CRR (EU 2020/873) transitional capital rules. Comparative figures on a fully loaded basis.

Condensed Group Management Report

Letter from the CEO

Based on the progress in our Acceleration Program, we accomplished a successful first half of 2023. Building on the achievements of our Transformation Program, which was launched almost two years ago, the improvements in our results are clearly visible in our business volumes, in our financial results and in the services offered to our customers.

Addiko Group posted a net profit of EUR 19.5 million for the first six months of this year, up 55% from 2022. Our operating result also improved significantly with a 54% increase to EUR 49.6 million, an achievement that was supported by double- digit year-on-year growth in our focus areas Consumers and SME.

Our performance on cost management in times of elevated inflation is also evident and can be seen in an improved Cost/income ratio of 61.7% (1H22: 68.6%). These developments are a continuation of the solid results in 2022 which allowed us to distribute a dividend of EUR 23.6 million or EUR 1.21 per share to our shareholders in May 2023.

In response to changing customer needs, our Acceleration Program continues to prioritise business growth in the focus areas of Consumers and SME, operational excellence and the enhancement of our digital capabilities. At the same time, we want to become the best-in-class bank in risk management driven by data analytics and automation.

Our ambition allowed us to deliver a market premiere in Croatia by giving customers the possibility to get their loan documentation wherever and whenever suits them by courier service. In Slovenia, our bank improved the cash loan origination process by lowering the time to decision to a maximum of 15 minutes, with time to cash in under one hour. The process is now fully automated.

In Serbia, our customer centric approach has further improved, with lending at the point of sale (PoS) now available at over 300 partners including retail stores selling electronics, household appliances and other consumer goods. The simple and fast process enables customers to get a loan within 15 minutes, using only their ID.

Addiko's brand character Oskar was present across all media channels throughout more than 30 marketing campaigns to promote our offerings.

Despite falling energy prices, inflation in the region remains elevated, impacting household incomes and consumer spending. The war in the Ukraine also contributes to higher geopolitical risks, increasing economic uncertainties for the second half. Slovenia has been severely impacted by the recent floods. While Addiko Slovenia and its branches are so far only experiencing limited impacts, we are supporting affected employees and customers with targeted relief measures. Croatia on the other hand is expected to further benefit from its 2023 accession to the euro and the Schengen area.

Despite these uncertainties, we are confident that we still have significant headroom for growth in fast lending to Consumers and SMEs complemented by other simple banking products.

For the remainder of 2023, we have raised our outlook to reflect the continued strong business development, the favourable interest rate environment and our prudency on risk & legal costs.

I'm very satisfied with these results, which show how far we have come as a team and how fast we have moved as a business towards becoming the leading specialist bank for consumers & SME customers in the CSEE region. I would like to thank all our employees for their professional behavior and all their energy with which they serve our customers.

Herbert Juranek

CEO

