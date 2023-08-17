Addiko Bank AG is an Austria-based bank that provides, together with its subsidiaries, products and services. It focuses on consumers and small-medium enterprise (SME) customers. The Bank divides its activities into five segments: Retail, which includes accounts, transactions, consumer and mortgage lending; SME targets business customers offering customizable banking products and advisory services; Large Corporates offers financing products and services to large business customers; Public Finance offers to public institutions deposit products, lending products and other complementary products such as domestic and foreign payments, insurance, treasury and trade finance products; Corporate Center is an internal segment without direct product offerings, which manages the Bank and its subsidiaries. The Bank is the parent Company of the Addiko Group and operates in Austria, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Montenegro.

Sector Banks