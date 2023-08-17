1H23 Results Presentation
17 August 2023
Executive Summary & Business Update
Financials & Risk Update
Outlook & Wrap-Up
Additional Materials
Key Highlights 1H23
Earnings
&
Asset Quality
Business
Development
Funding,
Liquidity
& Capital
Other
News
- 1H23 net profit up 55% YoY to €19.5m(1H22: €12.6m), 1H23 EPS at €1.00
- Second quarter result 2023 after tax at €9.8m (€9.7m in 1Q23)
- Cost of Risk remained benign at -27bps(€-9.2m)
- Return on average Tangible Equityat 5.4% YTD (1H22: 3.4%)
- Operating result up by >50% YoY to €49.6m illustrates continued positive momentum on top-line despite increasing funding costs and inflation impacts on operating expenses
- NPE volume down to €159m (YE22: €163m) with NPE ratio (on-balance loans) at 3.3% (YE22:
3.3%), while NPE coverage increased to 78.0% (YE22: 75.4%)
- Outlook 2023 upgraded on the back of strong first 1H23
- Double-digitYoY growth in focus areas continued - on track to achieve 2023 guidance
- Net interest income up by 28% YoY driven by Consumer and SME as well as income related to liquidity management and treasury
- New loan business pricing remains at premium, up >100bp YoYin focus areas
- Funding situation remained solid: €4.85b customer deposits, LDR 71% and LCR above 330%
- TCR ratio stood at a strong 19.9% fully-loaded - all in CET1 (YE22: 20.0%)
- The Supervisory Board extended the mandates of the Management Team
- ECB stress test completed, showing higher resilience in theoretical adverse scenario despite more severe assumptions compared to 2021's Comprehensive Assessment Stress Test
Economic Environment
GDP forecasts1 (%, real growth)
Forecasts
2022
2023E
2023E
2024E
2024E
2025E
2026E
Base
Pessimistic
Base
Pessimistic
Base
Base
Slovenia
5.4%
1.4%
(1.0%)
2.5%
(1.3%)
2.7%
2.7%
Croatia
6.2%
2.5%
(0.6%)
2.9%
(1.8%)
3.1%
3.1%
Serbia
2.3%
1.5%
(7.7%)
2.6%
(5.2%)
3.0%
3.0%
Bosnia &
3.9%
1.7%
(5.9%)
1.9%
(4.4%)
2.5%
2.5%
Herzegovina
Montenegro
6.1%
3.5%
(5.7%)
3.2%
(5.0%)
3.0%
3.0%
Euro Area
3.5%
0.5%
(1.4%)
1.8%
(1.2%)
1.7%
1.7%
New business continued during the first half of 2023
€m
60 62
56 61
1H23YTD: 328
58 59
60
57
51 48
54
50
49
49
38 38
50
38
Consumer
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug. Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
1H23YTD: 430
90
76 72
78
81
75
56 63
61
68
54
53
58
57
62
44 45
46
SME
Jan.
Feb.
Mar. Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
2023
2022
1 Source: The Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies (wiiw).
- 2023's economic growth in EU member states slowed, however,
Southeast Europe motors on
- Despite a challenging growth backdrop in Europe,Southeast
Europe is showing impressive resilience, and Austria's close integration with such countries as Slovenia, Croatia and Romania will provide some welcome support for economic activity this year
- Global economy still impacted byRussia's war in Ukraine which continues to be a major cause for uncertainty
- The GDP forecast for Slovenia does not consider the effects of the recent floods
- Addiko will continue to proactively apply and fine- tune itsprudent risk approach for sustainable business growth going forward
Update on Key Developments in Acceleration Program
Key developments
1
Business
Growth in
Focus Areas
- Focus book with double digit growth YoY- on track to achieve guidance for full year on the back of
1H23's growth of 7%
- Continued extension of partnership universeto c. 470 partners
- Launch of BNPLwith FinTech partner in Romania
- Initial assessment for feasibility of digital market expansion into Romania concluded - further analysis ongoing until YE23/1Q24 for final expansion decision
2
Operational
Excellence &
Digital
- Operational Excellence stream establishedleveraging Kaizen methodology for further enhancements of key processes
- New digital innovations implementedfor Point of Sale with partners & FinTechs, enhanced online lending, card capabilities, customer onboarding and mobile banking applications
3
Best-in-Class
Risk
Management
- Continued fine-tuning of underwriting criteria and decision engine based onsub-segmentanalytics
- Established new infrastructure for risk metrics analysis and reporting
- NPEs further reducedsince YE22
