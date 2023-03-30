Addiko Bank : Proposal for the appropriation of profit

Addiko Bank AG

Proposal for the appropriation of profit

Pursuant to Austrian GAAP in connection with the Austrian Banking Act, Addiko Bank AG generated net accumulated profits available for distribution in the amount of EUR 31,300,000 (thirty-one million three hundred thousand Euro) in the financial year 2022, which includes the recorded balance sheet profit for the financial year 2021 of EUR 38,800,000 million (thirty-eight million eight hundred thousand Euro) which was carried forward.

"The Management and the Supervisory Board propose that the balance sheet profit for the financial year 2022 in the amount of EUR 1.21 (one Euro and twenty-one Eurocents) per share, i.e., EUR 23,600,000 (twenty-three million six hundred thousand Euro) in total, shall be distributed on 4 May 2023 to each shareholder entitled to a dividend on the record date 2 May 2023. The remaining part in the amount of EUR 7,700,000 (seven million seven hundred thousand Euro) shall be carried forward to a new account."

The Management Board

Herbert Juranek m.p.

Chairman

Edgar Flaggl m.p.

Tadej Krasovec m.p.

Ganesh Krishnamoorthi m.p.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dr. Kurt Pribil m.p.

This document is a translation of the German original version. In case of any doubt, the German original version prevails.