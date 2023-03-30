Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Addiko Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADKO   AT000ADDIKO0

ADDIKO BANK AG

(ADKO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:48:46 2023-03-30 am EDT
14.70 EUR    0.00%
10:44aAddiko Bank : Proposal for the appropriation of profit
PU
10:44aAddiko Bank : Report of the Supervisory Board for the 2022 financial year
PU
03/22Addiko Bank : Webcast YE22 Transcript
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Addiko Bank : Proposal for the appropriation of profit

03/30/2023 | 10:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Addiko Bank AG

Proposal for the appropriation of profit

Pursuant to Austrian GAAP in connection with the Austrian Banking Act, Addiko Bank AG generated net accumulated profits available for distribution in the amount of EUR 31,300,000 (thirty-one million three hundred thousand Euro) in the financial year 2022, which includes the recorded balance sheet profit for the financial year 2021 of EUR 38,800,000 million (thirty-eight million eight hundred thousand Euro) which was carried forward.

"The Management and the Supervisory Board propose that the balance sheet profit for the financial year 2022 in the amount of EUR 1.21 (one Euro and twenty-one Eurocents) per share, i.e., EUR 23,600,000 (twenty-three million six hundred thousand Euro) in total, shall be distributed on 4 May 2023 to each shareholder entitled to a dividend on the record date 2 May 2023. The remaining part in the amount of EUR 7,700,000 (seven million seven hundred thousand Euro) shall be carried forward to a new account."

The Management Board

Herbert Juranek m.p.

Chairman

Edgar Flaggl m.p.

Tadej Krasovec m.p.

Ganesh Krishnamoorthi m.p.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dr. Kurt Pribil m.p.

This document is a translation of the German original version. In case of any doubt, the German original version prevails.

Disclaimer

Addiko Bank AG published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 14:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ADDIKO BANK AG
10:44aAddiko Bank : Proposal for the appropriation of profit
PU
10:44aAddiko Bank : Report of the Supervisory Board for the 2022 financial year
PU
03/22Addiko Bank : Webcast YE22 Transcript
PU
03/08Transcript : Addiko Bank AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 08, 2023
CI
03/08Addiko Bank : Group Key Financial Data YE22
PU
03/08Addiko Bank : Group Results Presentation YE22
PU
03/08Addiko Bank : Corporate Governance Report 2022
PU
03/08Addiko Bank AG Proposes Dividend
CI
03/08Addiko Bank AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Addiko Bank : Webcast 3Q22 Transcript
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 265 M 287 M 287 M
Net income 2023 27,8 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,20x
Yield 2023 7,32%
Capitalization 286 M 310 M 310 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 444
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart ADDIKO BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Addiko Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADDIKO BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 14,70 €
Average target price 14,80 €
Spread / Average Target 0,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Juranek Chief Executive Officer
Edgar Flaggl Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Pribil Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ganesh Krishnamoorthi Chief Retail, IT & Digitalization Officer
Christian Lobner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADDIKO BANK AG16.21%310
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.89%380 105
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.44%229 339
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%224 014
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%164 472
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.95%143 416
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer