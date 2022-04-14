Addiko Bank : Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting on 14 April 2022

Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of Addiko Bank AG on

14. April 2022

Agenda item 2:

Resolution on the appropriation of the net profit

Number of shares voting valid: 12,054,265

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 61.82 % Total number of valid votes: 12,054,265

FOR-Votes 12,004,953 votes. AGAINST-Votes 49,312 votes. ABSTENTIONS 2,929,019 votes. Agenda item 3a:

Discharge of Herbert Juranek (since 01.05.2021) as member of the Management Board for the 2021 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 14,961,434

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 76.73 % Total number of valid votes: 14,961,434

FOR-Votes 14,912,122 votes. AGAINST-Votes 49,312 votes. ABSTENTIONS 21,850 votes. Agenda item 3c:

Discharge of Ganeshkumar Krishnamoorthi as member of the Management Board for the 2021 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 14,961,434

FOR-Votes 14,961,431 votes. AGAINST-Votes 3 votes. ABSTENTIONS 21,850 votes. Agenda item 3b:

Discharge of Tadej Krasovec (since 01.06.2021) as member of the Management Board for the 2021 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 14,931,315

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 76.57 % Total number of valid votes: 14,931,315

FOR-Votes

14,931,312 votes.

Agenda item 3e:

Discharge of Csongor Bulcsu Németh (until 30.04.2021) as member of the Management Board for the 2021 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 14,773,854

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 75.76 % Total number of valid votes: 14,773,854

FOR-Votes 14,773,851 votes. AGAINST-Votes 3 votes. ABSTENTIONS 209,430 votes. Agenda item 3d:

Discharge of Markus Bodo Krause (until 31.05.2021) as member of the Management Board for the 2021 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 14,556,836

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 74.65 % Total number of valid votes: 14,556,836

FOR-Votes 11,895,082 votes. AGAINST-Votes 2,661,754 votes. ABSTENTIONS 426,448 votes. Agenda item 4a:

Discharge of Dr. Kurt Pribil as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 14,961,434

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 76.73 % Total number of valid votes: 14,961,434

FOR-Votes 14,912,122 votes. AGAINST-Votes 49,312 votes. ABSTENTIONS 21,850 votes. Agenda item 4b:

Discharge of Pieter van Groos (since 26.04.2021) as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 14,803,604

FOR-Votes 11,345,523 votes. AGAINST-Votes 3,458,081 votes. ABSTENTIONS 179,680 votes. Agenda item 4c:

Discharge of Sebastian Prinz von Schoenaich-Carolath as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 11,089,478

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 56.87 % Total number of valid votes: 11,089,478

273,673 votes. 3,893,806 votes.

Agenda item 4d:

Discharge of Dr. Monika Wildner as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 14,303,854

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.35 % Total number of valid votes: 14,303,854

FOR-Votes 14,254,542 votes. AGAINST-Votes 49,312 votes. ABSTENTIONS 679,430 votes. Agenda item 4e:

Discharge of Frank Schwab as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 14,461,434

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 74.16 % Total number of valid votes: 14,461,434

FOR-Votes 14,412,122 votes. AGAINST-Votes 49,312 votes. ABSTENTIONS 521,850 votes. Agenda item 4f:

Discharge of Dragica Pilipovic Chaffey as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 14,773,854

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 75.76 % Total number of valid votes: 14,773,854

FOR-Votes 11,875,892 votes. AGAINST-Votes 2,897,962 votes. ABSTENTIONS 209,430 votes. Agenda item 4g:

Discharge of Herbert Juranek (until 26.04.2021) as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 14,961,434

FOR-Votes 14,912,122 votes. AGAINST-Votes 49,312 votes. ABSTENTIONS 21,850 votes. Agenda item 4h:

Discharge of Christian Lobner as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 14,714,416

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 75.46 % Total number of valid votes: 14,714,416

Agenda item 4i:

Discharge of Thomas Wieser as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial

Number of shares voting valid: 14,714,416

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 75.46 % Total number of valid votes: 14,714,416

FOR-Votes 14,714,413 votes. AGAINST-Votes 3 votes. ABSTENTIONS 268,868 votes. Agenda item 5:

Election of the auditor and group auditor for the 2023 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 12,084,515

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 61.97 % Total number of valid votes: 12,084,515

FOR-Votes 12,083,871 votes. AGAINST-Votes 644 votes. ABSTENTIONS 2,898,769 votes. Agenda item 6: Resolution on the Remuneration Report Number of shares voting valid: 13,637,409

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 69.94 % Total number of valid votes: 13,637,409

FOR-Votes 13,607,287 votes. AGAINST-Votes 30,122 votes. ABSTENTIONS 1,345,875 votes. Agenda item 7:

Resolution on the remuneration policy of the Management Board

Number of shares voting valid: 11,699,316

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 60.00 % Total number of valid votes: 11,699,316

FOR-Votes 7,535,767 votes. AGAINST-Votes 4,163,549 votes. ABSTENTIONS 3,283,968 votes. Agenda item 8.1:

Reduction of the number of members from currently six to five (resolution proposal by Mag. Dr. Christian Mache)

Number of shares voting valid: 14,963,284

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 76.73 % Total number of valid votes: 14,963,284

FOR-Votes 11,416,710 votes. AGAINST-Votes 3,546,574 votes. ABSTENTIONS 20,000 votes.

Agenda item 8.2:

Election of Dragica Pilipovic-Chaffey (resolution proposal by Supervisory Board) or election of Sava Ivanov Dalbokov (resolution proposal by MW FUNDS PTE. LTD.) to postion 1 of the Supervisory Board

Number of shares voting valid: 14,963,234

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 76.73 % Total number of valid votes: 14,963,234

FOR Dragica Pilipovic-Chaffey 5,126,231 votes. FOR Sava Ivanov Dalbokov 9,676,919 votes. AGAINST both candidates 160,084 votes. ABSTENTIONS 20,050 votes. Agenda item 8.3:

Election of Sebastian Prinz von Schoenaich-Carolath (resolution proposal by Supervisory Board) or election of Mag. Johannes Proksch (resolution proposal by Mag. Johannes Proksch) to postion 2 of the Supervisory Board

Number of shares voting valid: 14,963,234

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 76.73 % Total number of valid votes: 14,963,234

FOR Sebastian Prinz von Schoenaich-Carolat 3,383,808 votes. FOR Mag. Johannes Proksch 11,386,541 votes. AGAINST both candidates 192,885 votes. ABSTENTIONS 20,050 votes. Agenda item 8.4:

Election of Dr. Monika Wildner to position 3 of the Supervisory Board

Number of shares voting valid: 12,302,716

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 63.09 % Total number of valid votes: 12,302,716

FOR-Votes 12,251,953 votes. AGAINST-Votes 50,763 votes. ABSTENTIONS 2,680,568 votes. Agenda item 8.5:

Election of Frank Schwab to position 4 of the Supervisory Board

Number of shares voting valid: 14,963,284