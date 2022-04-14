Addiko Bank : Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting on 14 April 2022

Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of Addiko Bank AG on
14. April 2022
Agenda item 2:
Resolution on the appropriation of the net profit
Number of shares voting valid: 12,054,265
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 61.82 % Total number of valid votes: 12,054,265
|
FOR-Votes
|
12,004,953 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
49,312 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
2,929,019 votes.
|
Agenda item 3a:
Discharge of Herbert Juranek (since 01.05.2021) as member of the Management Board for the 2021 financial year
Number of shares voting valid: 14,961,434
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 76.73 % Total number of valid votes: 14,961,434
|
FOR-Votes
|
14,912,122 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
49,312 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
21,850 votes.
|
Agenda item 3c:
Discharge of Ganeshkumar Krishnamoorthi as member of the Management Board for the 2021 financial year
Number of shares voting valid: 14,961,434
|
FOR-Votes
|
14,961,431 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
3 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
21,850 votes.
|
Agenda item 3b:
Discharge of Tadej Krasovec (since 01.06.2021) as member of the Management Board for the 2021 financial year
Number of shares voting valid: 14,931,315
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 76.57 % Total number of valid votes: 14,931,315
FOR-Votes
14,931,312 votes.
Agenda item 3e:
Discharge of Csongor Bulcsu Németh (until 30.04.2021) as member of the Management Board for the 2021 financial year
Number of shares voting valid: 14,773,854
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 75.76 % Total number of valid votes: 14,773,854
|
FOR-Votes
|
14,773,851 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
3 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
209,430 votes.
|
Agenda item 3d:
Discharge of Markus Bodo Krause (until 31.05.2021) as member of the Management Board for the 2021 financial year
Number of shares voting valid: 14,556,836
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 74.65 % Total number of valid votes: 14,556,836
|
FOR-Votes
|
11,895,082 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
2,661,754 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
426,448 votes.
|
Agenda item 4a:
Discharge of Dr. Kurt Pribil as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year
Number of shares voting valid: 14,961,434
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 76.73 % Total number of valid votes: 14,961,434
|
FOR-Votes
|
14,912,122 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
49,312 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
21,850 votes.
|
Agenda item 4b:
Discharge of Pieter van Groos (since 26.04.2021) as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year
Number of shares voting valid: 14,803,604
|
FOR-Votes
|
11,345,523 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
3,458,081 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
179,680 votes.
|
Agenda item 4c:
Discharge of Sebastian Prinz von Schoenaich-Carolath as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year
Number of shares voting valid: 11,089,478
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 56.87 % Total number of valid votes: 11,089,478
273,673 votes. 3,893,806 votes.
Agenda item 4d:
Discharge of Dr. Monika Wildner as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year
Number of shares voting valid: 14,303,854
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.35 % Total number of valid votes: 14,303,854
|
FOR-Votes
|
14,254,542 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
49,312 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
679,430 votes.
|
Agenda item 4e:
Discharge of Frank Schwab as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year
Number of shares voting valid: 14,461,434
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 74.16 % Total number of valid votes: 14,461,434
|
FOR-Votes
|
14,412,122 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
49,312 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
521,850 votes.
|
Agenda item 4f:
Discharge of Dragica Pilipovic Chaffey as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year
Number of shares voting valid: 14,773,854
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 75.76 % Total number of valid votes: 14,773,854
|
FOR-Votes
|
11,875,892 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
2,897,962 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
209,430 votes.
|
Agenda item 4g:
Discharge of Herbert Juranek (until 26.04.2021) as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year
Number of shares voting valid: 14,961,434
|
FOR-Votes
|
14,912,122 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
49,312 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
21,850 votes.
|
Agenda item 4h:
Discharge of Christian Lobner as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year
Number of shares voting valid: 14,714,416
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 75.46 % Total number of valid votes: 14,714,416
Agenda item 4i:
Discharge of Thomas Wieser as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial
Number of shares voting valid: 14,714,416
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 75.46 % Total number of valid votes: 14,714,416
|
FOR-Votes
|
14,714,413 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
3 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
268,868 votes.
|
Agenda item 5:
Election of the auditor and group auditor for the 2023 financial year
Number of shares voting valid: 12,084,515
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 61.97 % Total number of valid votes: 12,084,515
|
FOR-Votes
|
12,083,871 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
644 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
2,898,769 votes.
|
Agenda item 6:
|
Resolution on the Remuneration Report
|
Number of shares voting valid: 13,637,409
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 69.94 % Total number of valid votes: 13,637,409
|
FOR-Votes
|
13,607,287 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
30,122 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
1,345,875 votes.
|
Agenda item 7:
Resolution on the remuneration policy of the Management Board
Number of shares voting valid: 11,699,316
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 60.00 % Total number of valid votes: 11,699,316
|
FOR-Votes
|
7,535,767 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
4,163,549 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
3,283,968 votes.
|
Agenda item 8.1:
Reduction of the number of members from currently six to five (resolution proposal by Mag. Dr. Christian Mache)
Number of shares voting valid: 14,963,284
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 76.73 % Total number of valid votes: 14,963,284
|
FOR-Votes
|
11,416,710 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
3,546,574 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
20,000 votes.
Agenda item 8.2:
Election of Dragica Pilipovic-Chaffey (resolution proposal by Supervisory Board) or election of Sava Ivanov Dalbokov (resolution proposal by MW FUNDS PTE. LTD.) to postion 1 of the Supervisory Board
Number of shares voting valid: 14,963,234
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 76.73 % Total number of valid votes: 14,963,234
|
FOR Dragica Pilipovic-Chaffey
|
5,126,231 votes.
|
FOR Sava Ivanov Dalbokov
|
9,676,919 votes.
|
AGAINST both candidates
|
160,084 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
20,050 votes.
|
Agenda item 8.3:
Election of Sebastian Prinz von Schoenaich-Carolath (resolution proposal by Supervisory Board) or election of Mag. Johannes Proksch (resolution proposal by Mag. Johannes Proksch) to postion 2 of the Supervisory Board
Number of shares voting valid: 14,963,234
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 76.73 % Total number of valid votes: 14,963,234
|
FOR Sebastian Prinz von Schoenaich-Carolat
|
3,383,808 votes.
|
FOR Mag. Johannes Proksch
|
11,386,541 votes.
|
AGAINST both candidates
|
192,885 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
20,050 votes.
|
Agenda item 8.4:
Election of Dr. Monika Wildner to position 3 of the Supervisory Board
Number of shares voting valid: 12,302,716
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 63.09 % Total number of valid votes: 12,302,716
|
FOR-Votes
|
12,251,953 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
50,763 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
2,680,568 votes.
|
Agenda item 8.5:
Election of Frank Schwab to position 4 of the Supervisory Board
Number of shares voting valid: 14,963,284
|
FOR-Votes
|
14,913,331 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
49,953 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
20,000 votes.