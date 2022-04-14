Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Addiko Bank AG
  News
  Summary
    ADKO   AT000ADDIKO0

ADDIKO BANK AG

(ADKO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/14 11:18:04 am EDT
11.23 EUR   -3.23%
ADDIKO BANK : Additional remark on the minimum quota under Section 86 (7) AktG related to agenda item 8 "Election to the Supervisory Board"
PU
ADDIKO BANK : Mag. Johannes Proksch – Candidate statement
PU
ADDIKO BANK : Mag. Johannes Proksch – Curriculum vitae
PU
Addiko Bank : Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting on 14 April 2022

04/14/2022 | 10:49am EDT
Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of Addiko Bank AG on

14. April 2022

Agenda item 2:

Resolution on the appropriation of the net profit

Number of shares voting valid: 12,054,265

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 61.82 % Total number of valid votes: 12,054,265

FOR-Votes

12,004,953 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

49,312 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

2,929,019 votes.

Agenda item 3a:

Discharge of Herbert Juranek (since 01.05.2021) as member of the Management Board for the 2021 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 14,961,434

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 76.73 % Total number of valid votes: 14,961,434

FOR-Votes

14,912,122 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

49,312 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

21,850 votes.

Agenda item 3c:

Discharge of Ganeshkumar Krishnamoorthi as member of the Management Board for the 2021 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 14,961,434

FOR-Votes

14,961,431 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

3 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

21,850 votes.

Agenda item 3b:

Discharge of Tadej Krasovec (since 01.06.2021) as member of the Management Board for the 2021 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 14,931,315

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 76.57 % Total number of valid votes: 14,931,315

FOR-Votes

14,931,312 votes.

Agenda item 3e:

Discharge of Csongor Bulcsu Németh (until 30.04.2021) as member of the Management Board for the 2021 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 14,773,854

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 75.76 % Total number of valid votes: 14,773,854

FOR-Votes

14,773,851 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

3 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

209,430 votes.

Agenda item 3d:

Discharge of Markus Bodo Krause (until 31.05.2021) as member of the Management Board for the 2021 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 14,556,836

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 74.65 % Total number of valid votes: 14,556,836

FOR-Votes

11,895,082 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

2,661,754 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

426,448 votes.

Agenda item 4a:

Discharge of Dr. Kurt Pribil as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 14,961,434

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 76.73 % Total number of valid votes: 14,961,434

FOR-Votes

14,912,122 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

49,312 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

21,850 votes.

Agenda item 4b:

Discharge of Pieter van Groos (since 26.04.2021) as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 14,803,604

FOR-Votes

11,345,523 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

3,458,081 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

179,680 votes.

Agenda item 4c:

Discharge of Sebastian Prinz von Schoenaich-Carolath as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 11,089,478

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 56.87 % Total number of valid votes: 11,089,478

273,673 votes. 3,893,806 votes.

Agenda item 4d:

Discharge of Dr. Monika Wildner as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 14,303,854

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 73.35 % Total number of valid votes: 14,303,854

FOR-Votes

14,254,542 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

49,312 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

679,430 votes.

Agenda item 4e:

Discharge of Frank Schwab as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 14,461,434

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 74.16 % Total number of valid votes: 14,461,434

FOR-Votes

14,412,122 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

49,312 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

521,850 votes.

Agenda item 4f:

Discharge of Dragica Pilipovic Chaffey as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 14,773,854

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 75.76 % Total number of valid votes: 14,773,854

FOR-Votes

11,875,892 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

2,897,962 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

209,430 votes.

Agenda item 4g:

Discharge of Herbert Juranek (until 26.04.2021) as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 14,961,434

FOR-Votes

14,912,122 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

49,312 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

21,850 votes.

Agenda item 4h:

Discharge of Christian Lobner as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 14,714,416

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 75.46 % Total number of valid votes: 14,714,416

Agenda item 4i:

Discharge of Thomas Wieser as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial

Number of shares voting valid: 14,714,416

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 75.46 % Total number of valid votes: 14,714,416

FOR-Votes

14,714,413 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

3 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

268,868 votes.

Agenda item 5:

Election of the auditor and group auditor for the 2023 financial year

Number of shares voting valid: 12,084,515

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 61.97 % Total number of valid votes: 12,084,515

FOR-Votes

12,083,871 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

644 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

2,898,769 votes.

Agenda item 6:

Resolution on the Remuneration Report

Number of shares voting valid: 13,637,409

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 69.94 % Total number of valid votes: 13,637,409

FOR-Votes

13,607,287 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

30,122 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

1,345,875 votes.

Agenda item 7:

Resolution on the remuneration policy of the Management Board

Number of shares voting valid: 11,699,316

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 60.00 % Total number of valid votes: 11,699,316

FOR-Votes

7,535,767 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

4,163,549 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

3,283,968 votes.

Agenda item 8.1:

Reduction of the number of members from currently six to five (resolution proposal by Mag. Dr. Christian Mache)

Number of shares voting valid: 14,963,284

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 76.73 % Total number of valid votes: 14,963,284

FOR-Votes

11,416,710 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

3,546,574 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

20,000 votes.

Agenda item 8.2:

Election of Dragica Pilipovic-Chaffey (resolution proposal by Supervisory Board) or election of Sava Ivanov Dalbokov (resolution proposal by MW FUNDS PTE. LTD.) to postion 1 of the Supervisory Board

Number of shares voting valid: 14,963,234

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 76.73 % Total number of valid votes: 14,963,234

FOR Dragica Pilipovic-Chaffey

5,126,231 votes.

FOR Sava Ivanov Dalbokov

9,676,919 votes.

AGAINST both candidates

160,084 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

20,050 votes.

Agenda item 8.3:

Election of Sebastian Prinz von Schoenaich-Carolath (resolution proposal by Supervisory Board) or election of Mag. Johannes Proksch (resolution proposal by Mag. Johannes Proksch) to postion 2 of the Supervisory Board

Number of shares voting valid: 14,963,234

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 76.73 % Total number of valid votes: 14,963,234

FOR Sebastian Prinz von Schoenaich-Carolat

3,383,808 votes.

FOR Mag. Johannes Proksch

11,386,541 votes.

AGAINST both candidates

192,885 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

20,050 votes.

Agenda item 8.4:

Election of Dr. Monika Wildner to position 3 of the Supervisory Board

Number of shares voting valid: 12,302,716

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 63.09 % Total number of valid votes: 12,302,716

FOR-Votes

12,251,953 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

50,763 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

2,680,568 votes.

Agenda item 8.5:

Election of Frank Schwab to position 4 of the Supervisory Board

Number of shares voting valid: 14,963,284

FOR-Votes

14,913,331 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

49,953 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

20,000 votes.

Disclaimer

Addiko Bank AG published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 14:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
