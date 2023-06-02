Addiko Bank : Webcast 1Q23 Transcript 06/02/2023 | 04:19am EDT Send by mail :

WEBCAST TRANSCRIPTION Vienna, 11 May 2023 Addiko Group 1Q23 Results: Webcast Transcription 11 May 2023 14:00 CEST Speakers: Herbert Juranek (CEO) Edgar Flaggl (CFO) Tadej Krašovec (CRO) Ganesh Krishnamoorthi (CMO & CIO) Constantin Gussich (Investor Relations) 1 WEBCAST TRANSCRIPTION Vienna, 11 May 2023 Herbert Juranek Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Let me welcome you to the presentation of the first quarter results 2023 of Addiko Bank on behalf of my colleagues, Ganesh, Tadej, Edgar, and Constantin. We have prepared the following agenda for you. I will start with an executive summary of our key figures, and then pass on to Ganesh, who will update you on our achievements on the business side. In the second chapter, Edgar will provide you with the insights on our financial performance, and Tadej will inform you about our progress in the risk area. At the end, I will present to you the cornerstones of our Acceleration Program, and our current outlook on 2023, before we move on to Q&A. So, let's begin with the highlights. The results of the first quarter are quite positive. We were able to increase our net profit by 50% year-on-year from €6.5 million to €9.7 million. This leads to €0.50 cent earnings per share in the first quarter. The return on average tangible equity went from 3.3% in Q1 last year to 5.4% this year. Our operating result jumped up by more than 40% year-on-year to €20.3 million despite inflationary impacts on the expense side. This positive result is based on a double-digityear-on-year growth in our focus business and the solid cost management in the given environment. In addition, we were able to improve our net interest income by 26% year-on-year based on our Consumer and SME business, as well as to our liquidity management income. Based on our pricing activities, we increased our yields in new business by more than 100 basis points year-on-year. Our new Acceleration Program is supporting these developments and is on track. I will come back to that later on. Now let's touch the risk side. Our cost of risk stayed at a low 13 basis points, and we have kept our management overlay on the same level as per year end 2022. The NPE volume was slightly reduced by €2 million since year-end to €161 million, with an NPE ratio of on balance loans at currently 3.4%. Our NPE coverage ratio further improved from 75.4% to 77%. The funding situation remained strong with €4.9 billion deposits and a liquidity coverage ratio of approximately 360%. And last, but not least, our capital position is also very strong with a 20% fully loaded CET1 ratio. As you might know, we had the AGM on 21 April with all agenda topics approved, and we paid €1.21 dividend per share on 4 May. Our share buyback programme is ongoing since 11 April. Now let's look at our business development. My intro message on this page is that we did not change our prudent risk approach, and still, we were able to grow further our focus portfolio by 11% year- on-year. If we exclude the medium SME business, our growth rate was even plus 16% year-on-year. However, the Consumer book grew by 9% year-on-year, because the growth rate in the first quarter went 2 WEBCAST TRANSCRIPTION Vienna, 11 May 2023 down to 2%, driven by tightened risk criteria and by lower demand. Although we see the slowdown in loan demand on the Consumer side in the first quarter, we still confirm that we are within our guidance to reach a double-digit growth in our focus book in the full year 2023. Furthermore, we also confirm that we will continue our work to find sweet spots for profitable business activities. Now, despite the fact that we tightened the underwriting criteria based on the current economic environment, we managed to increase our new business generation by 7% year-on-year. Based on our active repricing activities, we achieved to move of our focus yield up by 92 basis points versus the previous quarter to a blended rate of 6%. Our new business yield in Consumer is currently 7.5%, and in SMEs, 5.3%. These repricing activities will continue. Our total focus book stands currently at 83% of gross performing loans. The intended decrease of the low yielding medium SME business is now at minus 20% year-on-year. Nevertheless, we succeeded to grow the SME book by 12% to €1.243 billion, driven by the 29% increase of the micro and small SME book. Needless to say, we will continue to drive business growth, but at the same time make sure that we find the right balance based on our prudent risk approach taking into account the current environment. This, of course, includes also to go on with optimising our deposit base. With that, I would like to hand over to Ganesh to give you more insights on our business activities. Ganesh Krishnamoorthi Many thanks, Herbert. Good afternoon, everyone. Onto page five. I'm pleased to inform you, we started the year with strong business results in spite of a volatile market environment reflected in inflationary headwinds and significant movements in rates, resulting in lower demand in Q1. On the lending side, our growth in new Consumer and SME client acquisitions continued even after we had adapted our risk appetite and risk controls to reflect the market conditions and pushed increased pricing. Furthermore, on the deposit side, we continued to ramp up in term deposits while keeping the volumes stable. I'm proud to say that our business model has not only provided value to the customers, but also proven to be strong and resilient in these volatile times. Going deeper into the Consumer segment, our strategy is to sell lower ticket loans to new digital savvy and point of sale customer segments through partnerships and digital channels, using speed and convenience as a USP. We continued to execute this strategy in Q1 by improving our digital lending capabilities and signing 50 more new partners, and communicating with strong marketing campaigns. I'm glad to inform you we have improved our digital lending solution in Croatia, where customers no longer require going to the branch to sign their lending contracts. So far, customers like this new convenience feature and are willing to pay a higher price for it. 3 WEBCAST TRANSCRIPTION Vienna, 11 May 2023 Our other entities across the region will follow suit in the next quarters. We will discuss more about the expansion strategy through partnerships in the next slide. As a result, we were successful in driving strong 54% growth in new customer acquisition, followed by 118 basis points increase in yields, and stable development in gross disbursements quarter-over-quarter. We are hoping the competition will start to follow our lead in increasing their loan prices. On the SME front, our key focus on the SME business is to sell lower ticket sized loans combined with mandatory account packages to underserved micro and small segments through our digital agent platform with speed as a clear USP. As we continue to automate and increase speed in time-to-yes and time-to-cash, we also added a new feature in Q1 for our SMEs in Slovenia. Most recently, we launched a new online solution to our SME clients, where clients can apply for a loan online and get a loan offer without even interacting with loan agents. This new feature, the first in the market, will also be launched in our largest markets in the next quarters, thereby adding a new distribution channel for the SME business line. Overall, we are seeing strong growth rates with 16% in new business and 154 basis points higher pricing year-over-year, mainly driven by micro and small SME businesses this quarter. To summarise our business priorities, even in these volatile market conditions, we, as a management team, will continue to execute our strategy with a fine-tuned business model and continue to innovate and provide value to the customers. Moving on to page six, we wanted to give you a preview on how our digital lending capabilities with the Addiko partnership toolbox are not only providing a superior customer experience online, but also enable 380 partners in various industries to provide financing products, and thereby expanding our reach to customers at the point of sale throughout Addiko's ecosystem. Our agile partnership team has consistently onboarded new partners on our plug and play partnership toolbox, and we are seeing lots of interest from our new partners to get on with this opportunity, as it increases their sales and customers as well. Additionally, for customers it's a convenient opportunity to get their products financed, whenever and wherever they need, which is lacking throughout the region today. Consequently, we are seeing significant customer interest in the point of sale lending product, contributing 70% to our customer acquisition overall. Even though it contributes only to 10% of current business due to smaller ticket size, these new customer bases have excellent affinity for potential upselling of higher ticket sized loans in the future. Last, but not least, we will work on integration of more financial products, like co-branded cards, accounts etc., into the partnership toolbox to provide true embedded financing solution for our partners. 4 WEBCAST TRANSCRIPTION Vienna, 11 May 2023 To sum it up, we are on a good path to deliver our vision to become the best specialist bank in the region and we are convinced that the Addiko ecosystem is the key to achieve this specialist status. With that, please let me hand over to Edgar for the financials. Edgar Flaggl Thank you Ganesh, and hi, everybody. Now to page eight and our financials for the first quarter 2023. Starting on the left side of the page and the main drivers of our result. The net interest income improved significantly by 26.5% year-over-year, which, I think, is a solid start. Let's begin on the asset side and the three main drivers, which enabled a 34% year-over-year increase in interest income. First, the successful repricing of our new business, specifically, the loans written during the second half of last year and the continued new business repricing this year. Second, the variable share of our loan book, which is roughly 26%, has repriced as a consequence of the performed rate hikes. Those two elements alone contributed to a 21% year-over-year increase in interest income. Third, our treasury and liquidity management. So, that is interest income from our plain vanilla bond portfolio and our cash held at national banks, specifically in the three EU countries Austria, Slovenia, and Croatia. As a reminder, Croatia joined the Euro from 1 January this year. Our treasury and liquidity management income almost doubled, versus the previous quarter, is up more than 200% year-over-year and mainly driven by our cash position at the national banks in the EU entities. Now over to the liability side. 