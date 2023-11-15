WEBCAST TRANSCRIPTION

Vienna, 8 November 2023

Overall, we do not expect an impact on our mid-term targets from these external factors. Edgar will give you more background on these topics in his part of the presentation.

Now, let me share our expectation concerning the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process. We expect the P2G to decrease by 25 basis points to 3% and we expect no changes in P2R. The final results of the SREP 2023 are scheduled to be received before the end of this year to become valid as of 1 January 2024.

Let's continue with the status of the Acceleration Program. I am happy to share with you that we are making good progress in all three pillars of our Acceleration Program.

The business part of the program was strong. It was a strong enabler to achieve our growth rates in the third quarter. In this regard, I would like to mention two topics. First, we reached a double-digit focus book growth already in September and, at the same time, increased our customer deposit base. Second, we were able to further extend our partnership network to 520 partners. Ganesh will give you more background later on.

Moreover, the assessment of our expansion into Romania is well on the way according to the time plan. The same is true for our ESG action plan as all projects are on track. Tadej will provide you with more insights later and you will get a detailed report on all our ESG activities with the year-end information in March 2024.

Our initiatives of the second pillar also progressing quite well. The preparation of our end-to-end enabling initiatives is according to the plans as well as the other operational excellence measures based on the Kaizen methodology. Therefore, we expect to build limited restructuring provisions for the projected restructurings and platform improvements in the fourth quarter. In addition, together with our total customer base, our digital users grew by more than 10% year-on-year.

In our third area, namely risk management, we successfully launched a new risk reporting platform across the Group, which will further improve our capabilities to steer and manage our risks on a group-wide basis. Furthermore, we started a project on collection efficiency to explore additional enhancement potential in the collection area. And last but not least, our NPE reduction initiative brought our non-performing exposure to an all-time low.

So, all together, I believe that we are right on track with our Acceleration Program to get closer to our goal to become the best specialist bank for Consumers and SMEs in Southeast Europe.

Now let's have a look to our business development. As you can see on this page, we managed to grow our focus portfolio by 11% year- on-year. If we exclude the medium SME business, our growth rate was even plus 14% year-on-year.

The Consumer book increased by 9% year-on-year influenced by tightened risk criteria in the first half of the year and by lower demand. Nevertheless, we are confident that we will be able to meet our guidance to achieve a double-digit growth in our focus