AddLife : 04.02.2022 Repurchase own shares

Repurchase own shares

AddLife has today repurchased own shares of 69,000 Class B shares at a price of SEK

208.60 per share. The purchase has been made via Nasdaq Stockholm at the price interval prevailing.

The repurchase is carried out in accordance with the Annual General Meeting's authorization to the Board to acquire shares in the Company. The purpose of the repurchase is to cover the Company's obligations under previously resolved incentive programs and to make possible future acquisitions of companies and businesses with payment in the form of shares in the Company.

AddLife AB holds after the repurchase totally 566,489 class B shares in treasury, equivalent to 0.5 percent of the total number of shares outstanding, and 0.3 percent of the votes. The total number of shares outstanding in AddLife AB, including shares held in treasury, is 122,450,250, where of 4,615,136 are Class A shares and 117,835,114 are Class B shares.

Stockholm, February 4, 2022

AddLife AB (publ)

For more information, contact;

Kristina Willgård, VD, kristina.willgard@add.life, +46 70 510 12 23 www.add.life

AddLife is an independent player in the Life Science industry that offers high-quality products, services and advice to both the private and public sectors, mainly in the Nordic region and rest of Europe. AddLife has about 1,800 employees in some 70 operating subsidiaries. The Group currently has net sales of around SEK 8 billion. AddLife shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The information was submitted for publication at 4th February 2022 at 18:00 p.m. CET.