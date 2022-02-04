Log in
    ALIF B   SE0014401378

ADDLIFE AB (PUBL)

(ALIF B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 02/04 11:29:48 am
193.1 SEK   -26.30%
12:01pRepurchase own shares
AQ
04:00aTRANSCRIPT : AddLife AB, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 04, 2022
CI
02/03Kristina Willgård to step down as CEO of AddLife during 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AddLife : 04.02.2022 Repurchase own shares

02/04/2022 | 01:06pm EST
Repurchase own shares

AddLife has today repurchased own shares of 69,000 Class B shares at a price of SEK

208.60 per share. The purchase has been made via Nasdaq Stockholm at the price interval prevailing.

The repurchase is carried out in accordance with the Annual General Meeting's authorization to the Board to acquire shares in the Company. The purpose of the repurchase is to cover the Company's obligations under previously resolved incentive programs and to make possible future acquisitions of companies and businesses with payment in the form of shares in the Company.

AddLife AB holds after the repurchase totally 566,489 class B shares in treasury, equivalent to 0.5 percent of the total number of shares outstanding, and 0.3 percent of the votes. The total number of shares outstanding in AddLife AB, including shares held in treasury, is 122,450,250, where of 4,615,136 are Class A shares and 117,835,114 are Class B shares.

Stockholm, February 4, 2022

AddLife AB (publ)

For more information, contact;

Kristina Willgård, VD, kristina.willgard@add.life, +46 70 510 12 23 www.add.life

AddLife is an independent player in the Life Science industry that offers high-quality products, services and advice to both the private and public sectors, mainly in the Nordic region and rest of Europe. AddLife has about 1,800 employees in some 70 operating subsidiaries. The Group currently has net sales of around SEK 8 billion. AddLife shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The information was submitted for publication at 4th February 2022 at 18:00 p.m. CET.

Disclaimer

AddLife AB published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 18:05:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
