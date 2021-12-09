AddLife : 09.12.2021 AddLife announces senior management change

AddLife announces senior management change

AddLife has made changes to its Group Management Team, with Martin Almgren stepping down as CFO to become Head of the Medtech business area. Martin succeeds Ove Sandin, who will take over the role of Senior Advisor. Christina Rubenhag has been recruited as the new CFO and will join during the second quarter of 2022.

Ove Sandin has on his own initiative chosen to leave the role of Business Area Manager for Medtech and transfer to the role of Senior Advisor. Ove Sandin has been a member of Group Management since 2019 and has prior to that been active in several roles within the Group.

Martin Almgren takes over as Business Area Manager for Medtech today but will continue as CFO until Christina Rubenhag joins the Group. Martin Almgren has served as AddLife CFO since 2015 and has played an important role in AddLife's development as an independent listed company.

Christina Rubenhag has solid financial experience at life science companies and is currently CFO at the listed Boule Diagnostics.

This management change exemplifies AddLife's values and corporate culture of encouraging and supporting employees and leaders to broaden their skills by taking on new and developing roles.

Kristina Willgård, CEO AddLife AB, comments:

"First of all, I would like to thank Ove Sandin for a fantastic collaboration and the development that the Medtech business area has undergone under his leadership. Ove has previously held several positions in the Group, including as business unit manager for Diagnostics and I look forward to a continued partnership in which Ove can be of great benefit both as an advisor and mentor to future leaders.

Last but not least it´s with great joy that I welcome Christina Rubenhag as CFO in AddLife. Christina will fit well into the AddLife culture and brings important experience from her current role as CFO of Boule Diagnostics and her previous experience as both CEO and CFO of Biolin Scientific, a company that has been part of AddLife since 2016."

Stockholm 9 December 2021

AddLife AB (publ)

