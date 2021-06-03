Log in
    ALIF B   SE0014401378

ADDLIFE AB (PUBL)

(ALIF B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06/03 06:00:43 am
240.8 SEK   -0.17%
05:55aADDLIFE  : 03.06.2021 Share-based incentive scheme
PU
05:01aADDLIFE  : Share-based incentive scheme
AQ
05/06ADDLIFE  : 05.05.2021 Annual General Meeting of AddLife AB 5 May 2021
PU
AddLife : 03.06.2021 Share-based incentive scheme

06/03/2021 | 05:55am EDT
Disclaimer

AddLife AB published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 09:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 5 273 M 637 M 637 M
Net income 2020 518 M 62,5 M 62,5 M
Net Debt 2020 590 M 71,2 M 71,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,3x
Yield 2020 1,04%
Capitalization 29 413 M 3 558 M 3 551 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,56x
EV / Sales 2020 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 128
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart ADDLIFE AB (PUBL)
AddLife AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADDLIFE AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kristina Willgård Chief Executive Officer
Martin Almgren Chief Financial Officer
Johan Olov Sjö Chairman
Morten Willemoes Dyrner Manager-Research Group
Lars Håkan Påvel Roos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADDLIFE AB (PUBL)67.50%3 558
MODERNA, INC.83.40%74 146
LONZA GROUP AG3.38%48 795
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.31.16%45 472
CELLTRION, INC.-23.54%33 656
SEAGEN INC.-15.40%27 947