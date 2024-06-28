Addnode Group is pleased to invite investors, analysts, and media to a presentation where President and CEO Johan Andersson and CFO Kristina Elfström Mackintosh will present the interim report January - June 2024. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Date: Friday July 12, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM CEST

Access to the audiocast and teleconference with the ability to ask questions verbally: https://www.addnodegroup.com/report/q2-2024/

The presentation will be held in English.

The interim report will be published the same day at 10:30 AM CEST.

The full report, presentation, and links to the audiocast and teleconference will be available on www.addnodegroup.com