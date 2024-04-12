Addnode Group is pleased to invite investors, analysts, and media to a presentation where President and CEO Johan Andersson and CFO Kristina Elfström Mackintosh will present the interim report January - March 2024. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Date: Thursday April 25, 2024

Time: 09:30 AM CEST

Link to audiocast: https://ir.financialhearings.com/addnode-group-q1-report-2024

Link to participate via teleconference with the ability to ask questions verbally: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048731

After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

The presentation will be held in English.

The interim report will be published at 07:30 AM CEST the same day.

The full report, presentation, and links to the audiocast and teleconference will be available on www.addnodegroup.com.