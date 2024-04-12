Addnode : Invitation to presentation of Addnode Group's Interim Report January - March 2024
Invitation to presentation of Addnode Group's Interim Report January - March 2024
Addnode Group is pleased to invite investors, analysts, and media to a presentation where President and CEO Johan Andersson and CFO Kristina Elfström Mackintosh will present the interim report January - March 2024. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.
Date: Thursday April 25, 2024
Time: 09:30 AM CEST
Link to audiocast: https://ir.financialhearings.com/addnode-group-q1-report-2024
Link to participate via teleconference with the ability to ask questions verbally: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048731
After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.
The presentation will be held in English.
The interim report will be published at 07:30 AM CEST the same day.
The full report, presentation, and links to the audiocast and teleconference will be available on www.addnodegroup.com.
For more information, please contact:
Christina Rinman, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability
Phone: +46 (0) 709 711 213
E-mail: christina.rinman@addnodegroup.com
About Addnode Group
Addnode Group acquires, operates and develops cutting edge enterprises that digitalise society. We are a leading global provider of software and services for design, construction, product data, and facility management. We also support the public sector with document and case management solutions. By acquiring new businesses and providing a growth platform for our subsidiaries, we create sustainable value growth.
Addnode Group has 2,700 employees and consists of around 20 companies with geographical presence in 19 countries across four continents. Net sales in 2023 amounted to SEK 7.4 billion. Addnode Group's Series B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For more information, please visit: www.addnodegroup.com.
Addnode Group AB is a Sweden-based company, which provides with information technology (IT) solutions. Its operations are divided into four business areas. The Design Management area sells model and design-related IT solutions to the construction, real estate and industry sectors. The Product Lifecycle Management area offers IT solutions for product development and product information concerning the entire lifecycle of a product. The Process Management area offers systems for case management, municipal government, e-archives and geographic IT systems (GIS). The Content Management business area provides IT consultancy services within the areas of Web publishing, collaboration and intranet solutions, systems for e-commerce and cloud services. The Company operates Abou AB, 5D Systemkonsult AB (5D System), Service Works Group Ltd, Intrinsys Ltd and Transcat GmbH as wholly owned subsidiaries. In addition, the Company provides software solutions through its subsidiary, 5D Systemkonsult AB.