Investor News Addnode Group's main owner Aretro Capital has divested shares Addnode Group AB (publ) ("Addnode" or the "Company") has been informed by representatives of Aretro Capital Group AB ("Aretro") that Aretro has sold 1.5 million common shares of series B in Addnode, corresponding to 1.1% and 0.9% of the capital and votes in the Company, respectively. Aretro is a company jointly owned by Addnode's chairman Staffan Hanstorp and Jonas Gejer. The sale is carried out in connection with Jonas Gejer transitioning from over 30 years of executive positions within Addnode to support the Company's future development as an owner and in a consultative role.



The sale represented approximately 20.7% of Aretro's shares in Addnode. After the sale, Aretro owns 2,501,328 and 3,238,496 shares of series A and series B in Addnode, respectively, which in aggregate corresponds to 4.3% of the capital and 16.6% of the votes in Addnode.



Staffan Hanstorp and Jonas Gejer intend to remain as active long-term owners in Addnode through Aretro and will contribute to the Company's development through their respective roles. Furthermore, they see favourable conditions for Addnode's continued growth and that a diversification of the shareholder base is beneficial for all shareholders. Aretro has no intentions to sell additional shares for the foreseeable future.



ABG Sundal Collier acted as financial advisor to Aretro in connection with the sale of shares, which was carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please contact:

Johan Andersson, CEO and President, Addnode Group

Phone: +46 (0) 704 20 58 31

E-mail: johan.andersson@addnodegroup.com Christina Rinman, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, Addnode Group

Phone: +46 (0) 709 711 213

E-mail: christina.rinman@addnodegroup.com About Addnode Group

Addnode Group acquires, operates and develops cutting edge enterprises that digitalise society. We are a leading global provider of software and services for design, construction, product data, and facility management. We also support the public sector with document and case management solutions. By acquiring new businesses and providing a growth platform for our subsidiaries, we create sustainable value growth. Addnode Group has 2,700 employees and consists of around 20 companies with geographical presence in 19 countries across four continents. Net sales in 2023 amounted to SEK 7.4 billion. Addnode Group's Series B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For more information, please visit: www.addnodegroup.com. Attachments:

