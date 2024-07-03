Addtech´s Annual Report for 2023/2024 is now available at the company website, visit www.addtech.com. The Annual Report can be downloaded in pdf version. The Swedish version is also available in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

Stockholm, July 3, 2024

Addtech AB (publ)

For more information, please contact

Malin Enarson, CFO, +46 705 97 94 73

