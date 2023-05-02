Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Addus HomeCare Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADUS   US0067391062

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION

(ADUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:19:50 2023-05-02 am EDT
86.08 USD   -3.04%
11:03aAddus HomeCare to Participate in BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference
BU
09:00aTranscript : Addus HomeCare Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 02, 2023
CI
05:05aAddus HomeCare's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Addus HomeCare to Participate in BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference

05/02/2023 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS), a provider of home care services, today announced that Dirk Allison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Bickham, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Brian Poff, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference, which takes place May 9 –11, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In connection with the conference, there will be a live broadcast and replay of the Company’s presentation available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.addus.com, starting at 5:20 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:20 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. An online replay will also be available on the Company’s website for one month, beginning approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus HomeCare’s consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus HomeCare’s payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus HomeCare currently provides home care services to approximately 47,500 consumers through 203 locations across 22 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION
11:03aAddus HomeCare to Participate in BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference
BU
09:00aTranscript : Addus HomeCare Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 02, 2023
CI
05:05aAddus HomeCare's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
05/01Addus Homecare Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
05/01Addus Homecare : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/01Earnings Flash (ADUS) ADDUS HOMECARE Reports Q1 Revenue $251.6M, vs. Street Est of $250..
MT
05/01Earnings Flash (ADUS) ADDUS HOMECARE Posts Q1 EPS $0.97, vs. Street Est of $0.91
MT
05/01Addus HomeCare Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
05/01Addus HomeCare Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
05/01Addus HomeCare Shares Up 7%, Comments on CMS Proposed Rule
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 024 M - -
Net income 2023 56,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 420 M 1 420 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 19 733
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Addus HomeCare Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 88,78 $
Average target price 123,71 $
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. Dirk Allison Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
W. Bradley Bickham President & Chief Operating Officer
Brian W. Poff CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael Wattenbarger Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Nick Duthie Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION-10.76%1 420
AMEDISYS, INC.-4.09%2 608
ENHABIT, INC.-5.78%621
THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.26.87%414
BASTIDE LE CONFORT MÉDICAL-23.51%226
SAINT-CARE HOLDING CORPORATION-7.80%140
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer