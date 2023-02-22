Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Addus HomeCare Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADUS   US0067391062

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION

(ADUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:09:46 2023-02-22 am EST
106.44 USD   +1.02%
11:02aAddus HomeCare to Participate in Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
BU
02/13Addus HomeCare Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
2022Four Corners Property Trust Acquires Three Properties in Illinois for $11.5 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Addus HomeCare to Participate in Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

02/22/2023 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS), a provider of home care services, today announced that Dirk Allison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Poff, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Raymond James & Associates 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference, which takes place March 5 – 8, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.

In connection with the conference, there will be a live broadcast and replay of the Company’s presentation available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.addus.com, starting at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:15 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. An online replay will also be available on the Company’s website for one month, beginning approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus HomeCare’s consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus HomeCare’s payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus HomeCare currently provides home care services to approximately 46,500 consumers through 202 locations across 22 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION
11:02aAddus HomeCare to Participate in Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conf..
BU
02/13Addus HomeCare Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Release and Conferen..
BU
2022Four Corners Property Trust Acquires Three Properties in Illinois for $11.5 Million
MT
2022Insider Sell: Addus Homecare
MT
2022Insider Sell: Addus HomeCare
MT
2022Insider Sell: Addus Homecare
MT
2022Addus HomeCare to Participate in Stephens Annual Investment Conference
BU
2022Raymond James Raises Price Target on Addus HomeCare to $125 From $115, Keeps Outperform..
MT
2022RBC Lifts Addus HomeCare's Price Target to $121 From $110 After 'Solid' Q3 Results, Kee..
MT
2022ADDUS HOMECARE CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 950 M - -
Net income 2022 45,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 681 M 1 681 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 18 666
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Addus HomeCare Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 105,36 $
Average target price 125,13 $
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. Dirk Allison Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
W. Bradley Bickham President & Chief Operating Officer
Brian W. Poff CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael Wattenbarger Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Nick Duthie Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION5.90%1 681
LHC GROUP, INC.4.53%5 270
AMEDISYS, INC.11.62%3 035
THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.12.66%367
BASTIDE LE CONFORT MÉDICAL-12.50%250
SAINT-CARE HOLDING CORPORATION-7.21%144