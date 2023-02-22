Addus HomeCare to Participate in Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS), a provider of home care services, today announced that Dirk Allison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Poff, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Raymond James & Associates 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference, which takes place March 5 – 8, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.

In connection with the conference, there will be a live broadcast and replay of the Company’s presentation available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.addus.com, starting at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:15 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. An online replay will also be available on the Company’s website for one month, beginning approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus HomeCare’s consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus HomeCare’s payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus HomeCare currently provides home care services to approximately 46,500 consumers through 202 locations across 22 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com.

