Addvalue Technologies : Download 2022 Sustainability Report

TABLE OF CONTENTS ABOUT THIS REPORT .............................................................................................................................................. 1 BOARD'S STATEMENT............................................................................................................................................. 2 ABOUT US ................................................................................................................................................................ 3 OUR VISION ........................................................................................................................................................ 4 OUR CORE PURPOSE......................................................................................................................................... 4 OUR CORE VALUES ............................................................................................................................................ 4 SUSTAINABILITY APPROACH ................................................................................................................................. 5 STAKEHOLDERS....................................................................................................................................................... 6 MATERIAL EESG FACTORS...................................................................................................................................... 7 BUSINESS ETHICS AND EXCELLENCE.................................................................................................................... 8 ENTERPRISE RISK MANAGEMENT.................................................................................................................... 8 CONFLICT OF INTEREST .................................................................................................................................... 8 BRIBERY AND ANTI-CORRUPTION ................................................................................................................... 9 COMMUNICATION TO EMPLOYEES................................................................................................................. 9 COMMUNICATION TO GOVERNANCE BODY MEMBERS............................................................................. 10 ECONOMIC FACTORS ........................................................................................................................................... 11 FINANCIAL GRANTS ......................................................................................................................................... 11 SUPPLY CHAIN ................................................................................................................................................. 11 ENVIRONMENTAL FACTORS ................................................................................................................................ 12 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND PRODUCTION ........................................................................................... 12 GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS...................................................................................................................... 13 WASTE MANAGEMENT AND RECYCLING...................................................................................................... 13 SOCIAL FACTORS................................................................................................................................................... 15 SUSTAINABLE LABOUR PRACTICES ............................................................................................................... 15 WORK LIFE BALANCE....................................................................................................................................... 15 DIVERSITY AND EQUAL OPPORTUNITY......................................................................................................... 16 NON-DISCRIMINATION POLICY AND EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION........................................................ 18 WORKFORCE RETENTION RATE ..................................................................................................................... 19 EMPLOYEE HEALTH AND SAFETY .................................................................................................................. 20 TRAINING AND PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT ......................................................................................... 21 CAREER DEVELOPMENT.................................................................................................................................. 22 PRODUCT RESPONSIBILITY ............................................................................................................................ 23 SUPPLIER SOCIAL ASSESSMENT .................................................................................................................... 23 GRI CONTENT INDEX ............................................................................................................................................ 25 ADDVALUE TECHNOLOGIES LTD SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

ABOUT THIS REPORT GRI 102-1,102-50,102-53 to 54 This year, we continue to address the Economic, Environmental, Social and Governance ("EESG") aspects deemed material to Addvalue Technologies Ltd and our subsidiaries ("Addvalue" or the "Group"). As a world recognised 'one-stop shop' communications technology products developer, we provide state-of-the-artsatellite-based communication and other innovative digital broadband products and solutions for a variety of connectivity for applications at seas, on land, on flight and in space. The Group also specialises in offering customised design services, tailored to the unique needs of each customer in availing total satellite communication solutions from anywhere and at any time. In order to promote long-term value creation in the pursuit of our commercial objectives and attainment of sustainable value for our key stakeholders, comprising the shareholders, employees, customers, vendors and regulators, the Group adopts various practices, to be carried out through sustainable efforts, concerning EESG matters. This Sustainability Report 2022 ("Report"), covers the reporting period from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022 ("FY2022"). The Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards is the independent, international organisation that helps businesses and other organisations take responsibility for their impacts, by providing them with the global common language to communicate those impacts. GRI provides the world's most widely used standards for sustainability reporting - the GRI Standards, as such, we have adopted the GRI Standards for our reporting purposes. This report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core option. As we progress and grow, the Group values any feedback on how we can improve on our sustainability reporting. Please send your feedback to sustainability@addvalue.com.sg. ADDVALUE TECHNOLOGIES LTD SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022 1

BOARD'S STATEMENT GRI 102-12,102-14 Dear Stakeholders, At Addvalue, we always strive to promote long-term value creation in the pursuit of our commercial objectives and attain sustainable value for our stakeholders. Sustainability is an integral part and embedded in our business success. We engage with our stakeholders in identifying business imperatives to drive improvements in sustainability. First, we believe that the sustainability of our business is entwined with the global movement on environmental sustainability. Through our deliberate effort in our business transformation over the years, we have scored successes in pivoting our connectivity technologies towards fisheries sustainability and a wide array of autonomous IoT-based environmental surveillance applications, including weather monitoring, utilities efficiency and animal tracking. Second, we make sustainability priority in our partnerships and climate protection a joint task. As the curation of the materials is an integral part of our product development programs, we aspire to nurture a supply ecosystem with our vendors who have the shared principle. Indeed, it takes the collective actions to build sustainability throughout the whole value chain of supply. With the global business environment still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to meet our corporate social responsibility goals by embracing our core values and adapting to challenges. As always, sustainable digital transformation for our clients will continue to drive our resilience. The Board and Management are committed to further enhance stakeholders' value through our robust corporate governance framework, where we manage EESG related risks and opportunities. The Board maintains oversight of the identification and assessment of EESG issues that are material to operations and stakeholders. We remain focused and have taken steps to ensure a diverse and inclusive workforce; a wide breadth of opinions and backgrounds play a large part in our success. In FY2022, the Board reinforced its governance over sustainability by adopting a Board Diversity Policy. The Group places importance on diversity for an effective board and for the sustainability of the businesses. In this report, we are pleased to share with you our progress for FY2022 and our compass towards sustainable development. We look forward to building on our commitment for a sustainable future. We thank you for your patience and support during these difficult times. Together, we will navigate Addvalue through today's challenging phase. On behalf of Board, Dr Chan Kum Lok Colin Chairman ADDVALUE TECHNOLOGIES LTD SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022 2