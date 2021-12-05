General Announcement::ADDVALUE SECURED FUNDING FOR UP TO SGD13.25 MILLION FROM INVESTORS

PRESS RELEASE ADDVALUE SECURED FUNDING FOR UP TO S$13.25 MILLION (COMPRISING S$5.50 MILLION CONDITIONAL COMMITTED FUNDING AND A FURTHER POTENTIAL FUNDING OF S$7.75 MILLION) FROM INVESTORS (INCLUDING THE LEAD INVESTOR, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT INNOVATIONS SINGAPORE PTE LTD) IN STRENGTHENING ITS FINANCIALS AND ENHANCING ITS PROSPECTS Singapore, 5 December 2021 - Singapore Exchange Mainboard-listed Addvalue Technologies Ltd ("Addvalue" or the "Company"), a leading player in the mobile satellite communications industry, announced that it has secured funding for up to S$13.25 million (comprising conditional committed funding of S$5.50 million and a potential further funding of S$7.75 million) (the "Funding") from an array of investors (collectively, the "Investors") (including certain creditors and staff of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") and all the directors of the Company (the "Directors")). The lead Investor for this funding round is Economic Development Innovations Singapore Pte Ltd ("EDIS") which has entered into subscription agreements that enable it to fund the Company with up to S$5 million, subject to conditions. Background leading to the Funding Subsequent to 20 November 2021, the date when the Company announced its entry into a conditional subscription agreement with PT. Tron Asia Pasifik ("Tron") for the issue and allotment of 2,340,000,000 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") to Tron at an issue price of S$0.0127 each (the "Tron Conditional Placement"), Tron requested for an extension of time for it to fulfil certain key conditions precedent to the Tron Conditional Placement. As the Company would like to conclude its fund raising exercise expeditiously, it revisited some of the potential investors which it has had been in active discussion previously concerning its funding needs. One of whom, EDIS, responded with a keen interest to be a lead investor in continuing and spearheading the fund raising exercise of the Company. The Company subsequently responded to Tron that any funding to be so raised with it following the extension sought would need to be renegotiated as a new deal with the Tron Conditional Placement to be terminated for the

ADDVALUE SECURED FUNDING FOR UP TO S$13.25 MILLION FROM INVESTORS IN STRENGTHENING ITS FINANCIALS AND ENHANCING ITS PROSPECTS time being. Tron had accepted the Company's position and confirmed that it had no objection to the Company admitting EDIS and the other Investors for the Funding. The Funding The Funding, which is aimed to strengthen the financial position of the Group and enhance its business prospects, is structured to be implemented as follows: up to a total of 449,180,000 new Shares to be allotted and issued in reliance on the general share issue mandate procured by the Company from its shareholders (the

" Shareholders ") on 29 September 2021 (the " GM Tranche "); and up to a total of 594,070,000 new Shares to be allotted and issued in reliance on a specific share issue mandate to be procured by the Company from Shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting to be convened (the " EGM Tranche "), as further detailed below: Investors Reference Via GM Via EGM Total Tranche Tranche Up to S$ mil Up to S$ mil Up to S$ mil EDIS, the lead Investor Announcement 1/4(1)(2) 1.0 4.0 5.0 Other Investors Announcement 2/4(1)(2) 2.7 - 2.7 Alan Wang Yu Huei, a key creditor of the Group Announcement 2/4(1)(2) 2.0 - 2.0 Cheng Kwee Kiang, a key creditor of the Group Announcement 3/4(1)(2) - 1.4 1.4 Directors Announcement 4/4(1)(2) - 1.1 1.1 Staff, a creditor and a consultant of the Group Announcement 4/4(1)(2) - 1.0 1.0 Total 5.7 7.5 13.2 Notes: The above table is to be considered and read in conjunction with the announcements appended to this press release and marked as Omnibus Announcement which in turn refers to four specific announcements on the various subscription agreements entered into by the Company with the respective Investors (referred to and marked as Announcement 1/4, Announcement 2/4, Announcement 3/4 and Announcement 4/4 (collectively, the " Transaction Announcements ")). The Funding exercise involves a mixture of investment arrangements and forms. Please refer to the Omnibus Announcement and the respective Transaction Announcements as indicated for further details. Resultant Shareholding Structures of the Company Assuming the full subscription and issuance of 449,180,000 new Shares at S$0.0127 each (the "Subscription Price") under the GM Tranche and the full subscription and issuance of 594,070,000 new Shares at the Subscription Price under the EGM Tranche, the resultant shareholding structures of the Company as at the completion of each said tranche will be as follows: 2

ADDVALUE SECURED FUNDING FOR UP TO S$13.25 MILLION FROM INVESTORS IN STRENGTHENING ITS FINANCIALS AND ENHANCING ITS PROSPECTS Shareholders As at 5 Dec 2021 After the completion of After the completion of GM GM Tranche Tranche and EGM Tranche Shares % Shares % Shares % Directors 143,470,706 6.38 143,470,706 5.32 230,270,706 6.99 Staff of the 57,272,100 2.55 57,272,100 2.12 97,172,100 2.95 Group Mr Alan 9,727,433 0.43 167,207,433 6.20 167,207,433 5.08 Wang Yu Huei Mr Cheng - - - - 110,000,000 3.34 Kwee Kiang Rest of the 2,019,273,270 89.79 2,019,273,270 74.84 2,019,273,270 61.34 Shareholders who are not an Investor EDIS - - 78,700,000 2.92 393,700,000 11.96 Other 19,068,466 0.85 232,068,466 8.60 274,438,466 8.34 Investors Total 2,248,811,975 100.0 2,697,991,975 100.0 3,292,061,975 100.0 The Subscription Price represents a discount of about 3.79% to the weighted average share price of the Company of S$0.0132 as at 26 November 2021, being the last full market day prior to the date on which the relevant subscription agreements were entered into and on which trades were recorded. As noted in the table above (and assuming the full subscription and issuance of 449,180,000 new Shares at the Subscription Price under the GM Tranche and the full subscription and issuance of 594,070,000 new Shares at the Subscription Price under the EGM Tranche): Mr Alan Wang Yu Huei will become a substantial Shareholder of the Company holding a shareholding interest of 6.20% subsequent to the completion of the GM Tranche. Following the completion of the EGM Tranche, Mr Wang will remain a substantial Shareholder of the Company with a shareholding interest of 5.08%; and EDIS will become a substantial Shareholder of the Company subsequent to the completion of the EGM Tranche with a shareholding interest of 11.96%. Use of Proceeds of the Funding On the assumption that the Investors fully subscribed for all the new Shares offered by the Company in connection with the Funding exercise, the net proceeds of approximately S$12.6 million from the Funding will be utilised as follows: 3

ADDVALUE SECURED FUNDING FOR UP TO S$13.25 MILLION FROM INVESTORS IN STRENGTHENING ITS FINANCIALS AND ENHANCING ITS PROSPECTS Use of net proceeds from the Funding S$ million Repayment of borrowings 5.2 Payment of payables 2.5 Working capital of the Group (including materials and testing costs, 4.9 marketing and administrative expenses) and for business expansion Total 12.6 The Funding is expected to vastly strengthen the financial position of the Group. Based on the unaudited financial position of the Group as at 30 September 2021 as announced by the Company on 14 November 2021, on a proforma basis, the Funding is expected to significantly improve the financial position, in particular the gearing, of the Group as follows: As at 30 Sep 2021 As at 30 Sep 2021 (Proforma) US$ million US$ million Borrowings 6,567 3,305 Total Equity 6,770 15,998 Gearing (%) 97.0% 20.7% Net Asset Value per Share (US cents) 0.30 0.49 EDIS' investment in the Company EDIS believes that Addvalue has strong technologies in satellite communications, especially its developments in Inter-satellite Data Relay Services ("IDRS"). The team at EDIS will work with the Addvalue management, customers, partners, and fellow Shareholders to support Addvalue as it seeks to make its mark in the space technology industry from Singapore. In anticipation of EDIS' initial investment, EDIS has nominated and put forward for the consideration of Addvalue, Mr Chua Chwee Koh for appointment as a non-independent and non-executive director to the Board of the Company. Mr Chua Chwee Koh remarked that: "With support from EDIS and other Shareholders and upon my appointment, I look forward to working closely with my fellow Directors, the new CEO and a re-energised Addvalue team, to breakout and make Addvalue the global leader in the inter-satellite communication space". Dr Colin Chan Kum Lok, Chairman & CEO of Addvalue, commented: "We are indeed honoured to have EDIS as the lead Investor and are appreciative of the support received from the rest of the Investors in putting together the Funding arrangements within a span of a week. 4