REPL::Placements::ANNOUNCEMENT 2 OF 4 IN RELATION TO A FUND RAISING EXERCISE

ANNOUNCEMENT 2/4

PLACEMENT OF 185,240,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES WITH

185,240,000 NEW FREE WARRANTS AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF S$0.0127

PER SHARE

Important Note: The transactions entered into by the Company and described in this announcement is part of a larger fund raising exercise undertaken by the Company on 2 December 2021. Accordingly, this announcement should be considered and read in the context of the larger fund raising exercise as more particularly described in the Company's omnibus announcement released earlier today ("Omnibus Announcement") and should be read in conjunction with the Omnibus Announcement and the press release on the funding raising exercise ("Press Release") that have been issued by the Company in tandem with the release of this announcement. Copies of the Omnibus Announcement and the Press Release are attached to this announcement.

1 INTRODUCTION

The Board of Directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Addvalue Technologies Ltd (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that the Company has on 2 December 2021 entered into subscription agreements (the "Subscription Agreements" and each, a "Subscription Agreement") for the issue and allotment of an aggregate of 185,240,000 new ordinary shares (the "Subscription Shares") in the capital of the Company ("Shares") at an issue price of S$0.0127 per Subscription Share (the "Issue Price"), together with an aggregate of 185,240,000 new free warrants (the "Warrants"), with Mr Wong Yu Huei, Mr Lee Loi Sing, Mr Lim Chye Huat @ Bobby Lim Chye Huat, Mr Teo Khiam Chong, Mr Lee Chee Seng, Mdm Tam Siew Foong and Jin Xin Wealth Management Pte Ltd (the "Subscribers" and each, a "Subscriber"). Each Warrant shall carry the right to subscribe for one (1) Share ("Warrant Share" and "Warrant Shares" shall be construed accordingly) at the exercise price of S$0.0127 (the "Warrants Exercise Price").

2 THE SUBSCRIPTION

2.1 Issue and Allotment of the Subscription Shares and Warrants

Subject to the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreements, the Company agrees to allot and issue to the Subscribers, and the Subscribers agree to subscribe