ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.(NasdaqCM:AEY) dropped from S&P TMI Index

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies and equipment manufacturers, and distributes and services a comprehensive line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. Its segments include Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco). The Wireless Segment provides wireless infrastructure services for the four United States wireless carriers, communication tower companies, national integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. These services consist of the installation and upgrade of technology on cell sites and the construction of new small cells for fifth generation (5G). The Telco segment sells new and refurbished telecommunications networking equipment, including both central office and customer premise equipment. This segment also offers its customers repair and testing services for telecommunications networking equipment.