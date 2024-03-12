Group press release, Zurich, Switzerland, March 12, 2024

THE ADECCO GROUP NOMINATES STEFANO GRASSI TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Adecco Group announces today that it proposes Mr. Stefano Grassi, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of EssilorLuxottica, for election to its Board of Directors at the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting on April 11, 2024.

David Prince, who has served on the Board since 2004, has decided not to stand for re-election. In addition, Ariane Gorin, who has served on the Board for the past seven years, has also made the decision not to stand for re-election, given her recent appointment as CEO of Expedia Group and the necessity to fully focus on her new role. All other members of the Board and the Chair will be proposed for individual re-election.

"On behalf of my Board colleagues, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to both David and Ariane for their dedicated years of service and invaluable contributions to the Adecco Group", said Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, Chair of the Board of Directors. "We are very pleased to propose Stefano Grassi for election to the Board. Stefano is an international, seasoned public company CFO whose election will augment the Board's operational finance expertise and general management experience. Stefano's nomination reflects our commitment to refreshment of the Board of Directors with a continued focus on ensuring experience and skills in line with the Group's Future@Work strategy."

Stefano Grassi was appointed CFO of EssilorLuxottica in 2021 after serving as CFO of Luxottica Group since 2014. Prior to joining Luxottica in 2007, Mr. Grassi spent nine years at General Electric (GE) in a range of finance roles of increasing responsibility. He was Finance Director of GE Capital Commercial Finance in Italy from 2005 to 2007, Manager of Finance and M&A at GE Energy in the US from 2002 to 2005, served in the Corporate Audit team at GE's Headquarters in the US and started his career in 1998 as part of GE's Financial Management Program.

Mr. Grassi (born 1973) is an Italian national and holds a degree in Business Administration from the University La Sapienza, Rome, Italy.

