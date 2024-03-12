Group press release, Zurich, Switzerland, March 12, 2024
THE ADECCO GROUP NOMINATES STEFANO GRASSI TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Adecco Group announces today that it proposes Mr. Stefano Grassi, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of EssilorLuxottica, for election to its Board of Directors at the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting on April 11, 2024.
David Prince, who has served on the Board since 2004, has decided not to stand for re-election. In addition, Ariane Gorin, who has served on the Board for the past seven years, has also made the decision not to stand for re-election, given her recent appointment as CEO of Expedia Group and the necessity to fully focus on her new role. All other members of the Board and the Chair will be proposed for individual re-election.
"On behalf of my Board colleagues, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to both David and Ariane for their dedicated years of service and invaluable contributions to the Adecco Group", said Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, Chair of the Board of Directors. "We are very pleased to propose Stefano Grassi for election to the Board. Stefano is an international, seasoned public company CFO whose election will augment the Board's operational finance expertise and general management experience. Stefano's nomination reflects our commitment to refreshment of the Board of Directors with a continued focus on ensuring experience and skills in line with the Group's Future@Work strategy."
Stefano Grassi was appointed CFO of EssilorLuxottica in 2021 after serving as CFO of Luxottica Group since 2014. Prior to joining Luxottica in 2007, Mr. Grassi spent nine years at General Electric (GE) in a range of finance roles of increasing responsibility. He was Finance Director of GE Capital Commercial Finance in Italy from 2005 to 2007, Manager of Finance and M&A at GE Energy in the US from 2002 to 2005, served in the Corporate Audit team at GE's Headquarters in the US and started his career in 1998 as part of GE's Financial Management Program.
Mr. Grassi (born 1973) is an Italian national and holds a degree in Business Administration from the University La Sapienza, Rome, Italy.
*ENDS*
Page 1 of 2
For further information please contact:
The Adecco Group Investor Relations investor.relations@adeccogroup.com or +41 (0) 44 878 88 88
The Adecco Group Press Office media@adeccogroup.com or +44 (0) 20 4592 0646
adeccogroup.com
Facebook: facebook.com/theadeccogroup
Twitter: @AdeccoGroup
Important notice about forward-looking information
Information in this release may involve guidance, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Adecco Group AG as of the date of this release, and we assume no duty to update any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Factors that could affect the Company's forward-looking statements include, among other things: global GDP trends and the demand for temporary work; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID); changes in regulation of temporary work; intense competition in the markets in which the Company operates; integration of acquired companies; changes in the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified internal and external personnel or clients, the potential impact of disruptions related to IT; any adverse developments in existing commercial relationships, disputes or legal and tax proceedings.
About the Adecco Group
The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power the Smart Industry transformation and empower organisations to optimise their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN).
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Adecco Group AG published this content on 12 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2024 17:49:09 UTC.